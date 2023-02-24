One fundamental reason for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's continued success — perhaps its most integral facet — is mastermind Kevin Feige's understanding that the best heroes are the most flawed. Whether their journeys involve abandoning arrogance and accepting responsibility (Iron Man, Doctor Strange), humbling themselves to serve others (Thor), willfully atoning for a checkered past (Black Widow, Ant-Man), or just navigating society as an inexperienced teenager (Jon Watts' Spider-Man trilogy), the humanity of the MCU's heroes is the house upon which Marvel built its colossal legacy.

And as one of media's most predominant storytellers, part of Marvel's responsibility is to dip their toes — or dive head first — into more nuanced cultural and sociopolitical topics than those found in the traditional Hero's Journey structure. Although it took a hot minute, the comic giant indeed diversified their employees in front of and behind the camera, a move that allowed for some of Marvel's best work to date. Included in that honor are the differing ways the MCU uses its heroes to compassionately highlight the horrifying realities of PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and other emotional comorbidities. Some, like Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), embody the destructive effects of systematic emotional and physical abuse. However, as supporting characters in ensemble casts, any detailed, lengthy character exploration was swapped out (by necessity) for a few impactful scenes instead. Movies this big don't have enough time to spare (unless you're James Cameron).

Enter Disney+. The WandaVision and Moon Knight series had ample time for said explorations and used their hours to phenomenal effect. But despite the euphoria of these nigh-perfect television experiences, let's not forget how Iron Man 3 writer-director Shane Black kicked down the doors that WandaVision and Moon Knight would dance through. Together, all three projects demonstrate the harrowing, complex realities of mental health with piercing accuracy and the utmost empathy.

The MCU's First True Foray Into Mental Health Was About Its Biggest Star

Beginning at the beginning: 2013's Iron Man 3 shows us a Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr. at his most quintessential) wildly unlike the character viewers know and love from his three prior appearances. Tony doesn't even recognize himself; following his near-death experience in The Avengers, he's having frequent panic attacks and symptoms of PTSD. To the unknowing, his first onscreen paroxysm feels more like a heart attack than anxiety: high heart rate, loss of coordination, heavy breathing. Tony runs diagnostics on his brain and his body, then asks if he was poisoned. Jarvis (Paul Bettany) responds that all symptoms reflect a "severe anxiety attack."

There's no other answer to it. Until The Avengers, Tony assumed his cleverness would let him wiggle out of any dangerous scenario. Actually facing his own mortality, actually laying down his life for others with no gadgets or allies to save him, has shattered his former sense of security.

This is one of the defining causes of PTSD. Individuals experience an event traumatic enough that they no longer feel safe, even in harmless, average scenarios. Triggers specific to the event activates the common physiological response called fight or flight. The body's adrenaline surges in response to a perceived threat, which facilitates the survivalist energy to either engage the danger or run. Without an outlet for these emotions, especially if individuals relive the details of their traumatic experiences on a loop (a common occurrence most survivors can't break free from), individuals with PTSD react to simple matters with extremely heightened emotions. They often aren't even aware they're doing so. Physical effects also manifest, such as difficulty breathing and recurring nightmares.

Anyone Can Have PTSD — Even Iron Man

Tony exemplifying these characteristics is the bread and butter of Black's Iron Man 3. Tony's nightmares re-experiencing the wormhole in New York make him unconsciously assemble his suit as a defense against Pepper (Gwyneth Paltrow) because he's not present in the current moment. All he knows is his fear; fear makes him panic. The more Harley (Ty Simpkins), a precocious boy, grills Tony about New York, the more Tony unravels. His attack builds like a coiled viper, striking in real-time; Tony runs away stumbling and shoves his face into the freezing snow.

In essence, Tony's mind keeps screaming "I'm not safe." And there's a grain of truth to that. Tony's no longer the master of his domain because PTSD and anxiety have taken root. He can run, but there's nowhere to escape from himself. Combine this with the potency of Tony's existing guilt for his culpability in blithely creating deadly weapons, and the man's put the entire world upon shoulders that can't even support himself. All he can do is keep moving and desperately avoid his triggers (which isn't possible).

Performance-wise, Iron Man 3 is one of Downey Jr.'s finest in a career of impressive dexterity. He's vulnerable, messy, ferocious. Although this is a summer blockbuster instead of a 12-hour meditation like Jessica Jones, Tony's experiences rarely feel sanitized for mass consumption. Instead, watching the MCU's headlining male superhero fall to the snowy ground while wheezing out, "Oh god, not again" and "I don't know what to do," is a remarkably accurate reflection of and comfort for those with similar mental health conditions. Here's not simply a forthright depiction of PTSD, but via the last person one expects from an action movie studio.

'WandaVision' Was Structured Around the Five Stages of Grief

Eight years and sixteen films later, the mystery of WandaVision took the world by storm. As did the line "what is grief, if not love persevering?", so much that it reached peak meme status. Which is unfortunate. The quote is a devastating summary of loss, Wanda's or otherwise, and intentionally so. WandaVision creator-showrunner Jac Schaeffer structured the series around the five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and, acceptance. The series' brutal authenticity about what debilitating PTSD, depression, and grief feel like is as pointedly universal as it is educational.

Mind, Wanda doesn't exhibit PTSD symptoms as clear-cut as Tony, but drawing connective tissue between her grief and the condition isn't difficult. The death of a single loved one can induce PTSD; Wanda lost everyone. And the surrounding conditions were ripe: Wanda likely hasn't felt safe since her parents' murder. Her feelings are too overwhelming to face head-on, so she avoids them. She endures time after time because there's no other choice, until her emotional reserves are forfeited. And with seemingly no support system, either, her cumulative grief shreds her apart and creates a safe space out of nothing. Her fantasy world is a hyper-fantastical version of maladaptive daydreaming; Psychology Today defines the condition as "engage[ing] in elaborate fantasy worlds for hours on end at the expense of important life goals and functioning." Similar to how individuals with PSTD and without helpful coping mechanisms relive their trauma, maladaptive daydreamers might retreat into this escape to their lives' detriment.

'WandaVision' Was a Cultural Reset Figuratively & a Narrative Reset Literally

WandaVision eviscerates the soul while serving as a communal safe place for both the character's story and the stories of countless offscreen women. Wanda's untreated, isolating agony makes her as much a victim of cruel circumstances as a perpetrator of unintentional -- and sometimes selfishly intentional -- harm. She's allowed to be messy, flawed, and the most powerful being in the Multiverse without villainizing a grieving woman. No "she's just crazy" needs apply. Her losses are incomprehensible. Episode 8's "it's just going to drown me" monologue isn't just acutely recognizable but a revolutionary course correction for the world's biggest franchise. All of these tragic deaths tunnel-visioned into one living character have an acutely personal cost.

'Moon Knight' Destroying Poisonous Tropes About DID Isn't Just Honest, It's Necessary

Moon Knight, likewise, although dramatized for visual storytelling and therefore imperfect, is a candidly humanizing depiction of the Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) condition. According to the American Psychiatric Association, DID "is associated with overwhelming experiences, traumatic events and/or abuse that occurred in childhood." Those qualifications hold true for Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), whose inciting incident was the accidental death of his younger brother Randall (Claudio Fabian Contreras), and his mother (Fernanda Andrade) blaming Marc for the tragedy. Marc bears up under severe verbal and physical abuse at a painfully young age. The boy's, and then the man's, grief, self-loathing, and parental violation are immense; he needs the protection neither of his parents affords him.

The personality state of Steven Grant initially provides Marc the child with an internal defense mechanism. But when the death of Marc's mother shatters him as an adult, Steven re-emerges as Marc's psychological shield. Isaac's mesmerizing performance makes it obvious how Marc's agony, rage, and lifelong (incorrect) guilt overwhelm him to the point his world shatters. In order to survive, Marc disassociates.

The series enjoys its onion-layers of mystery like WandaVision, but Steven isn't reduced to a plot device or a twist reveal. He's a full identity as real and rich as Marc, with his own behaviors, interests, and specialties. When the Egyptian gods offer Marc a peaceful afterlife at the cost of abandoning Steven to a hellish wasteland ("You don't need him anymore"), Marc rejects the idea wholesale. Marc having DID isn't something to fix or cure; it's his strength. Anyone who's experienced a sliver of Marc's world-shattering ordeals can relate to his collapsing into the street weeping in Episode 5's concluding flashback, but for people with DID, an extremely misunderstood and demonized condition (the film Split comes to mind as a recent example in a long-standing tradition), Moon Knight's perceptive compassion and universal acceptance is remarkable.

Fiction should reflect the world's most vulnerable truths back to us, both to comprehend humanity's intricacies and provide the empowering comfort of representation. Genre in particular made this its wheelhouse by representing basic human truths within an imaginative setting. Marvel seems to realize how much highlighting the realities of mental health matters rather than using PTSD or depression as a narrative flourish. Phase 4 in particular has grappled with grief; may such progress only keep going.