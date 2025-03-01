With the reveal that Avengers: Doomsday begins filming this April, Marvel fans and audiences only know one thing: Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) is coming... and it's not going to be pretty. This is sure to be the biggest challenge the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have ever faced, and it's safe to say that if Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is going to be forming a new team of Avengers to face this threat, then he's going to need some heavy hitters. Thankfully, the MCU still has great heroes to defend it after losing some of the leaders, like Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

The growing need for a good Avengers team grows even more when the looming threat of the other worlds in the multiverse become threats to the Sacred Timeline. Not only do they need heavy hitters physically, but mentally and skillfully, as well. A well-balanced team is important, much like the original one established in The Avengers was.

10 Moon Knight (Marc Spector/Stephen Grant/Jake Lockley)

Played by Oscar Isaac

One of the most popular MCU Disney+ series was Moon Knight when it was first released in March 2022. Not only did the casting of Oscar Isaac excite everyone, being one of the most popular actors in the game right now, but Marvel fans have been asking for The Fist of Konshu to have a live-action project of some sort for quite some time.

It was one of the most positively received MCU television shows in quite some time, too (aside from Loki, of course). It was a new type of hero for the cinematic universe that was super unique compared to the other heroes in the Marvel world in the series' history. The way it rooted itself in Egyptian mythology is phenomenal.