As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, everyone's making plans on how to celebrate this special day. Everyone's already aware of the holiday - it's a celebration of the previous year's harvest and an expression of gratitude for all their blessings. This holiday brings families, friends and strangers together for a day of feasting and enjoying life.

But, many people must have always wondered - what would it be like if The Avengerscelebrated Thanksgiving? After all, most of them are human, so they must have some way of unwinding during the holiday season. After seeing the Avengers sorted into Hogwarts houses, fans would probably like to take a peek into their favorite type of Thanksgiving celebration.

Iron Man: Throws a Party

Tony Stark aka Iron Man isn't known for modesty. In many ways, he is the Jay Gatsby of modern times, tech and, well, superheroes. And just as he isn't modest, he doesn't seem like the type to have a quiet night in on Thanksgiving. That's why it's more likely that Tony's Thanksgiving would be loud and bashful.

He would throw a massive party at his home, and invite a bunch of stars, heroes, and influential people to schmooze with. With champagne, gourmet turkey and yams, Tony would celebrate by giving thanks to Pepper Potts, his home, and his enormously high IQ and business skill. He may even give people hilarious nicknames again. Don't blame Tony for being confident - he is, after all, the greatest superhero of all time.

Captain America: Has a Traditional Gathering

Steve Rogers wasn't dubbed Captain America for nothing. Fans could easily see him having a quiet day, surrounded by friends and family on Thanksgiving. Just as he's the protector of the country, he's also a firm believer in American values and traditions, while also being just and understanding of historic events.

But since Rogers doesn't have much time to fall in love or have a family, on account of saving the world and all, he would invite the family he's gained over the years. His idea of Thanksgiving could possibly involve the rest of the Avengers; he'd throw a gathering at his place, invite Bucky Barnes, the Falcon, and everyone he's ever considered a friend - because Steve's just that nice.

Thor: Doesn't Care, Gets Invited Anyway

Does anyone think Thor would be concerned with an Earthly celebration such as Thanksgiving? Probably not. As the god of thunder, one of the most powerful Avengers and ruler of Asgard, he'd probably have better things to do. But since he's likable and kind of difficult to say no to, every one of his Earth friends celebrating Thanksgiving would extend him an invitation.

The best part is that Thor would probably appear for at least one of those parties. Asgard is always shown as a place of feasts and festivities, so Thor is no stranger to such events. Thanksgiving would probably be a chance for him to wind down and have some good old fun. Loki would have a blast ambushing him during a Thanksgiving dinner.

The Hulk: Eats Several Turkeys

Image Via Disney+

The big, strong and green Hulk would love a Thanksgiving challenge. His competitive side would come to the surface, as he gets challenged to eat several whole turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner. All it would take is having someone willing and able to cook more than one turkey for a big guy like the Hulk.

Not only would The Hulk get ravenous on Thanksgiving Day, but he'd challenge many folks at the party to a drinking game. Those unaware that he can drink anyone under the table will have a massive hangover the next day, but also a cool story about how they hung out with Bruce Banner's alter ego.

Black Widow: Likely Busy or Late

Image via Marvel

Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, isn't American, and she likely doesn't care too much about Thanksgiving. Even if she did care about it, everyone's celebration would likely go on without her because she'll be busy saving the world, solving a major conspiracy, or just having some downtime alone. She is, after all, among the best female assassins - she needs rest, too.

In another scenario, Natasha may just end up being late. She'd most likely go to Hawkeye's party out of all because he's pretty unproblematic and down to earth. Besides, they're Avenger besties, so she'd also bring a lot of cool gifts to Hawkeye's kids and make up for being late with some awesome French or Italian wine.

Hawkeye: Enjoys Downtime With His Family

If anyone asked Clint Barton aka Hawkeye's neighbors about his superhero days, they would probably have only words of praise. However, those neighbors would have a lot more to say about his caring side; how he takes care of his family, teaches his children important values and ensures they're all always safe.

In the spirit of giving thanks, Hawkeye would celebrate this holiday in the company of his closest loved ones, appreciating every moment with them. He would also likely invite Natasha to the party, where she'd join him for a nightcap, and they'd share stories about their past escapades with the Avengers.

Wanda and Vision: Cooking With the Help of Powers

Wanda and Vision would have an intimate evening together, but they'd likely be too lazy or disinterested in preparing the turkey, mashed potatoes and sauces from scratch. To give things a twist, they'd likely hide from each other that they're using magical powers to put the plan together.

On one side, Wanda would use her powers to cook a feast without actually holding any of the food in her hands. On the other, Vision would whip together the decorations and set the table mainly by using his telekinetic powers. Neither of them would probably care too much for the holiday itself - Wanda is from Sokovia and Vision is basically embodied AI, so Thanksgiving would be mainly a symbol of a normal life for them.

Spider-Man: Enjoys a Small Dinner With Aunt May

Peter Parker aka Spider-Man is still just a high-schooler, so he wouldn't have much more to do than have dinner with Aunt May. Still, Peter would likely be very happy with this version of events. No hassle with cooking and no worries except how to organize a day off.

At the end of the day, Peter might decide to hang out with Ned and MJ and play some video games. Or, if May goes on a date with Happy, Tony Stark's right-hand man, a turn of events may lead Peter, his friends and May to Tony's big bash - who knows? With Spider-Man, things are never certain and rarely as they seem. This is sometimes good for Peter, so hopefully, a Thanksgiving Day would be, too.

