MCU Infinity Saga Box Set First Look, Release Date, Pricing, & Other Details

0

Gather round, MCU fans, because the first look at the Infinity Saga box set is here, plus more information on what’s included in the box set, the mind-blowing price point, and the release date. The Infinity Saga box set was first acknowledged by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige back in August and he made mention of it again during a pre-taped segment for the Saturn Awards in September. However, details were thin at the time and it was still unclear what the timeline would be on such an epic release. Now, we have a much clearer picture of what to expect because our first look at the box set has arrived.

Officially titled Infinity Saga Collector’s Edition, the box set will be released on November 15 and there will be a limited supply. As far as we can tell, you’ll be able to buy the box set from Best Buy, either in-store or on their website. All 23 movies from MCU Phases 1, 2, and 3 will be included, ending with the most current installment, Spider-Man: Far From Home. The discs will be formatted in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. There will also be an exclusive bonus disc containing extras like behind-the-scenes footage and deleted scenes will also be included. There will also be a special letter written by Feige for the box set and a lithograph art piece created by Marvel artist Matt Ferguson. All told, this massive box set will set you back $550 which you can pay in one lump sum or in installments of $45.84 per Best Buy’s product page.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe 'Infinity Saga' box set, featuring all 23 movies and more, will cost $550 and releases on November 15th. pic.twitter.com/V2hmfUaJfj — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) October 4, 2019

Despite the steep price tag, this is going to be a hot ticket item for any fan of the MCU. These 23 movies represent a decade’s worth of storytelling, world-building, and character-building. To have the chance to own a piece of movie history like this will be highly sought-after by diehard fans, so it’s best you start saving up your sock money and dig in between the couch cushions now so you can own it, too.