The incredible cast of the highly anticipated reboot of The Fantastic Four is continuing to expand with a stellar cast. Now, the film has found its Silver Surfer in Ozark star Julia Garner, who's an inspired choice for the role. The concept of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Silver Surfer being a female one is a great decision.

As social media platforms become more and more apparent, so does the volume of dissenters who cry foul whenever a casting decision doesn't meet their personal tastes. While the smart thing to do would be to wait until the finished product comes out, this is the internet, and speculation, debate, and criticism (regardless of how justified or misguided it may be) is only natural. Still, in the specific case of Julia Garner as the MCU's Silver Surfer (or at least the first one), the idea of the character being a woman isn't as big of a deal as some might think it is.

Norrin Radd Isn't Marvel's Only Silver Surfer

Admittedly, it's fair to jump to the conclusion that the character Julia Garner is playing is Norrin Radd, given he's typically the one who becomes The Silver Surfer. However, that really isn't the case. Instead, Julia Garner is playing Shalla-Bal, another pre-existing character from the comics who has a long-standing relationship with the male Silver Surfer.

In the mainline comics universe of Earth-616, Shalla-Bal was the romantic partner of Norrin Radd long before he became the Herald of Galactus. Like Norrin, Shalla-Bal is a Zenn-Lavian of the planet Zenn-La, meaning she naturally is able to live for hundreds if not thousands of years. Shalla-Bal and Norrin Radd would eventually have a falling out, which began just before the planet eater known as Galactus came to consume Zenn-La. To save his planet and Shalla-Bal in turn, Norrin offered his services to the celestial being, thus turning him into The Silver Surfer.

Shalla-Bal never became The Silver Surfer in the main Earth-616 continuity. However, she was part of twin surfers in Earth-9997, otherwise known as Earth X — a Marvel universe that has fallen into a dystopian society. Here, after Norrin Radd kills Galactus, the more morally questionable Surfer decides that Galactus was actually necessary to keep order throughout the galaxy. After finding a Galactus replacement in Franklin Richards, Norrin is reunited with Shalla-Bal, and both of them become Heralds for Galactus.

In short, Shalla-Bal is not a female Silver Surfer in the same way that She-Hulk is not a female "The Hulk." Yes, her Silver Surfing days occurred in an alternate timeline, but let's remember that's also where Miles Morales got his start in Marvel's vast multiverse. It's a fresh new take on an established character, and that's exactly what Marvel needs right now.

Julia Garner's Acting Talent is Indisputable

Having already won not one, not two, but three Primetime Emmy Awards, it's safe to say that Julia Garner is more than qualified for a role in the MCU. Garner is best known for her acclaimed work in the television industry and certainly as Ruth Langmore from Netflix's hit crime series Ozark. Her portrayal as the character earned her all three wins for Best Supporting Actress. She's also been a part of other hit shows like Waco, The Americans, and Inventing Anna.

While The Fantastic Four will be Garner's first proper blockbuster, she's no stranger to feature films. Her movie credits include roles in Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, the business drama The Assistant, and the hitchhiking thriller The Royal Hotel. Garner is also set to star in Blumhouse's upcoming reimagining of The Wolf Man. Merit is a big factor in the casting process, but there are others to be considered. When it comes to previously adapted characters, originality and the talent of a performer go hand in hand, and Julia Garner's casting fits both of these nicely.

We Already Got a Perfect Norrin Radd in 'Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer'

A new take on Silver Surfer is a welcome change because we already got a pretty much perfect male Silver Surfer. Say what you will about 2005's Fantastic Four, and its 2007 sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, but the casting choices for both films were pretty spot on. One of those examples is the second film's version of Norrin Radd, who is physically played by frequent Guillermo Del Toro collaborator Doug Jones and voiced by future MCU star Laurence Fishburne.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer nails the look of Norrin Radd and his characterization is also among the film's best elements. The interpretation encapsulated the conflicted nature that Norrin Radd is constantly living with as he's forced to destroy thousands of planets just so he can protect his own. In the moments that this Surfer communes with Sue Storm (Jessica Alba), he even gives a few references to the life he had before, such as when he tells Sue that she reminds him of his beloved on Earth (likely a nod to Shalla-Bal).

It's almost funny how much the movie gets right about The Silver Surfer when the same movie gets Galactus so incredibly wrong. Instead of being a celestial-sized planet-eater, he's just a cloud with no personality or character. Now that the MCU's introduction to the all-new Fantastic Four will feature an all-new Silver Surfer, that almost guarantees we'll see an all-new Galactus. New is the name of the game here, and we can't think of a better choice to lead an ambitious and bold direction than Julia Garner.

The Fantastic Four premieres in theaters on Friday, July 25th, 2025.