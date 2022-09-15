The MCU is a franchise that thrives on the superhuman – from giant green monsters to artificially enhanced super soldiers to bodies that rely on technology to operate, bodily changes recur in various forms throughout the series. This level of body modification presents opportunities to venture into the horror subgenre of body horror.

Pretty much since its beginning, the MCU combines multiple genres in their movies, a formula that has withstood the test of time. Captain America’s genre is part superhero and part war story, while a more modern addition to the MCU, Spider-Man, combines superhero with teen comedy. In this way, the MCU can reach far more viewers due to an audience’s varying tastes in genre. Those who tend to watch more spy movies than anything else may not be willing to sit through the Shakespearean epic that is the Thor series, but they’ll be glad to watch Captain America: Winter Soldier, regardless of whether superhero movies are their cup of tea.

What's Missing From the MCU: Horror

One genre is strangely missing from the MCU’s roster is horror. While many (if not all) MCU films and TV shows feature some horror-like qualities and moments and can be frightening in the right context, there isn’t much of a focus on horror as a larger portion of their films’ genre combinations. This is a strange quirk for the franchise, considering its propensity for body modification. Changes to the human body, sometimes in harrowing ways, give the MCU ample opportunity to introduce body horror into their franchise.

Several moments of body horror are already sprinkled throughout the films. Consider the Hulk’s introduction and development throughout The Avengers. Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) must always keep on his guard, or he could unleash a monster from within himself; this storyline, especially in The Avengers, has extremely dark undertones (such as lines like, “the other guy spit it out”) that might have been expanded upon if horror – and the Hulk – had been higher on the MCU’s list of priorities. Thor: The Dark World used some visually captivating moments of horror to show the dangers of Jane Foster’s (Natalie Portman) exposure to the Aether by showing its invasion of her body and consciousness; however, this subplot is slight compared to the larger plots at play. The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) himself suffered mental and physical brainwashing and torture, but his horrific experience is often drowned out by the action portions of his own movie.

The Avengers: Age of Ultron introduced a character with great potential for horror due to her powers of the mind. Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), aka the Scarlet Witch, uses visions that are a combination of surreal and twisted, every one of them leaving an Avenger traumatized by what they see. But Wanda’s turn to the heroes’ side took her powers out of the realm of horror for a time. And though her visions were terrifying for the Avengers, nothing happened to their physical bodies. For a while during the early phases, the MCU avoided imagery that strayed too far away from the light-hearted quality of the franchise.

The Family-Friendliness of the MCU

The family-friendliness of the MCU is perhaps one of the most significant reasons for the lack of body horror (and horror in general) in the franchise. For all the positive results that stem from the MCU’s creative genre combinations, their goal of reaching a wide audience comes with drawbacks. To gain the most viewers possible, being family-friendly is a significant aspect of the storytelling, and one that the MCU clearly took into careful consideration. Especially now that the MCU’s brand of light-hearted superhero fun has been firmly established for over ten years (with the franchise becoming more joke-heavy and quippy than ever before), too many frightening aspects to a film or television show could risk alienating younger viewers, and therefore families.

Interestingly enough, the 2022 television series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ has officially rebranded Bruce Banner not as the tragic figure of the early phases but as a much more calm figure (cementing his transition into Smart Hulk). She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) herself exists in an MCU world very different from the original Hulk, in that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is primarily a comedy and tones down the scary factor of the Hulk in favor of a more light-hearted take on the monster.

She-Hulk seems to be the culmination of the Hulk’s change toward mellowness, not necessarily the reason, as the monster has been gradually beginning to behave himself across the phases. Had the MCU been willing to explore the darkness of the character, sharing a body with a monster would have been an amazing addition of the body horror element.

Sometimes the MCU Gets Scary

That’s not to say that there aren’t plenty of scary (and sometimes shockingly gruesome) moments in the MCU – and these opportunities are not missed. Lately, the MCU has been taking more risks in their change of tone for the franchise: shows like WandaVision at the forefront of the charge, while Marvel: What If? strays farther than ever into the realm of the surreal; they even had an entire zombie episode.

One of the most visually unnerving MCU films, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, takes great strides in incorporating horror elements into the MCU franchise. As the first truly horror-infused movie in the lineup, Multiverse of Madness uses a combination of jump scares, creepy imagery, and more graphic violence than the typical MCU film. Leaning into these elements is one of the aspects of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) that makes his storylines stand out.

With characters like Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch (especially together), who thrive off unnerving visuals, the MCU is gifted with an overabundance of opportunities for unnerving visuals. And yet, it took the franchise a long while to explore the darker elements in its stories – and even as the MCU tries its hand at a pseudo-horror movie, the PG-13 rating and family-friendly, quippy tone holds the film back from delving fully into the genre.

As for television portrayals, Disney+ series Moon Knight is well-known for being one of the more brutal MCU stories. The show commits to the body horror opportunities that the MCU has missed over the years, with the newfound freedom to explore darker tones without as much of the limitations of theatrical releases. Even so, Moon Knight’s body horror and gore is toned down, with cutaways that soften the impact of the horror. Thanks to Moon Knight’s (Oscar Isaac) ability to heal himself from grievous injuries, however, the brutality of the show stands out as a positive addition to the MCU’s horror-centric storylines. Considering the existence of assassins like Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), whose film is far from violent, Moon Knight’s history as a mercenary gets a far darker treatment than previous installments.

While bigger and bigger risks are taken in terms of story and tone, the MCU remains at the same level of genre blending. This lack of commitment to horror elements continues the MCU’s brand as a family-friendly franchise, but it also shows an unwillingness to take risks in terms of genre. They have committed to genre blending before but have yet to fully commit to horror, even in the scariest of moments. While shows like WandaVision and films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness think outside the box, the MCU as a whole still struggles with the same sanitized family-friendly versions of genre blending in this modern phase.

Hopefully, the future of the MCU will delve fully into their different genre elements. Considering the pre-existence of body horror opportunities already built into the franchise, a full commitment to horror would certainly be a bold place to start.