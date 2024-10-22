With the popularity of Agatha All Along, the next Disney+ installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, only increasing, magic has become the topic of debate. While the secrets have yet to be let out about every magic user in the new series (specifically Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal), the ranking of magical power in the Marvel universe is more relevant than ever. Who's the best? Who's the strongest?

There are numerous different types of magic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Mystic Arts, Asgardian magic, Chaos Magic, and many others that audiences are still ignorant of. It's not always about the type of magic, though; it's often about the user, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has some very talented magical beings. Who is the strongest of which? It's quite a competition, but this will be a ranking of the most powerful magic users in the MCU based on the feats they have shown on screen and what fans have learned from them so far.

10 Wong

Played by Benedict Wong

Image via Marvel Studios

The one and only Wong (Benedict Wong) is a fan-favorite character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only is he super lovable, but he's also a wildly skilled sorcerer of the Mystic Arts and the current Sorcerer Supreme (on a technicality). However, just because he's not Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) doesn't mean that he can't hold his own.

During the battle against the Black Order in New York City at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, Wong was a significant member of the team to protect the planet. Wong may seem like a typical, average sorcerer, but he's had a bit of training that puts him above the rest. Wong can manipulate Mirror Dimension magic and happens to be an incredibly skilled martial artist, having mastery over many weapons.

9 Billy Maximoff

Played by Joe Locke

Image via Marvel Studios

Due to Agatha All Along not finishing its first season just yet, the true power that Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) holds is still yet to be seen. But from what has been seen in the series so far, and considering who his mother is, it's safe to assume Billy is pretty powerful. As the son of the astoundingly mighty Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Billy's witchcraft is potent, and its potential still has yet to be fully unleashed.

Capable of keeping up with the likes of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), Billy has shown some great dedication to witchcraft and is consistently training to be greater. Back in WandaVision, when he was in Westview as a child, Billy could mentally paralyze multiple government agents at once, and that was at an incredibly young age. With how much older he is now, Billy's power is only getting stronger.

Agatha All Along Release Date September 18, 2024 Creator(s) Jac Schaeffer Writers Jac Schaeffer Seasons 1

Watch on Disney+

8 The Ancient One

Played by Tilda Swinton

Image via Marvel Studios

The sorcerer that trained and made the extremely powerful Doctor Strange who he is today has to be pretty darn strong herself. The Ancient One protected the planet for literal centuries as the former Sorcerer Supreme and the head of the Masters of the Mystic Arts. To protect the Earth from magical threats for that long must have taken some serious strength.

Part of what made The Ancient One so powerful was that she was secretly drawing from the Dark Dimension for power and immortality. The Dark Dimension is one of the most powerful locations in the Marvel continuity, and it gave her magic unlike any other. But, unfortunately, the Ancient Once's immortality did not last after dying in a battle with the villain of Doctor Strange, Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen).

7 Agatha Harkness

Played by Kathryn Hahn

Image via Marvel Studios

There aren't many mythical items in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that are more powerful than the Darkhold, a book of Dark Magic spells that corrupts anything it touches. Agatha Harkness is, in fact, a master of Dark Magic; through her practice of magic from the dark side, Agatha has showcased powers and abilities unlike any in the Marvel film universe. She's lived for over 300 years and can even absorb other people's magic.

Agatha is also a necromancer who can raise people from the dead — she mentioned being able to do it in WandaVision, claiming she considered raising Wanda's real brother from the dead. Due to her deep connection to the Darkhold, she holds an absurd number of abilities. Examples include mental control, energy manipulation, telekinesis and transmutation, just to name a few. Agatha went toe-to-toe with the Scarlet Witch and gave her a run for her money, which is not something many can say they've done.

6 Doctor Stephen Strange

Played by Benedict Cumberbatch

Image via Marvel Studios

When people think of magic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's a likely chance that they'll immediately think of the iconic Doctor Strange. Once the Sorcerer Supreme (before getting blipped), Doctor Strange fought and spellcasted his way to being one of the most powerful sorcerers in the Marvel movies. He's hosted a plethora of different kinds of powers over the years.

He once controlled time via the Time Stone, used Dark Magic to stop Scarlet Witch, manipulated the Mirror Dimension, and had pretty much all the Mystic Arts abilities that The Ancient One once had. But magic isn't the only source of his strength: Strange also has a genius-level intellect, making him one of the smartest sorcerers there is. These smarts helped him put a stop to the universal powerhouse Dormmammmu, which no sorcerer could do from the power of magic alone. Through the projects What If...? and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, audiences have also gotten to see the true potential of Strange through darker means. These alternate realities show the doctor breaking down an entire reality.

What If...? Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 11, 2021 Seasons 1 Writers Ashley Bradley , Matthew Chauncey

5 Hela Odinsdottir

Played by Cate Blanchett

Image via Marvel Studios

Little do general audiences know that most of the power wielded by Asgardians is magic. Asgardian Magic is extremely powerful and unlike any other in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There aren't many Asgardian Magic users more powerful than Hela Odinsdottir (Cate Blanchett), the long-lost sister of the mighty Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Hela is so powerful, in fact, that she once destroyed Thord's hammer, Mjolnir, with one hand.

Hela's big trump card is the fact that, so long as Asgard exists, she is completely immortal. Not only that, but she has godly strength, durability and speed. She is also able to necromance, as seen when she raised an army of the dead in Thor: Ragnarok. Summoning armor and weapons at will is another power in her repertoire. Thor was only able to kill her when he decided to awaken Surtur (Clancy Brown) to destroy Asgard completely. Hela was too mighty to defeat in a one-on-one battle, which should reveal the true extent of her power.

4 Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

Played by Elizabeth Olsen

Image via Marvel Studios

It's never been a secret that Scarlet Witch is the most powerful mortal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the ability to change reality as a whole, the Scarlet Witch is a being of unprecedented power, especially after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Having her powers awakened from a literal Infinity Stone already gives the Scarlet Witch immense power, but once she started abusing the Darkhold after the events of WandaVision, it felt as if she had become unstoppable.

The Scarlet Witch is a common wielder of Chaos Magic, which has been argued to be the strongest kind in the film universe. Being pretty much the master of this type of magic makes her abilities borderline unfathomable for a mortal. Aside from literally changing reality itself, the Scarlet Witch's combat power is also astounding. Of all the Avengers, she is the only one to make Thanos (Josh Brolin) fear for his life to the point where he needs to pull his trump card. She sweeps the floor with him, and it isn't even a competition.

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date May 6, 2022 Director Sam Raimi Runtime 126 minutes Writers Michael Waldron

3 Loki Laufeyson

Played by Tom Hiddleston

Image via Marvel Studios

Before Season 2 of his series, Loki, the God of Mischief would have ranked a bit lower when it came to bringing the strongest magic users of the Marvel Cinematic Universe together. He's always been an incredibly capable god with magnificent abilities that can trick pretty much anyone through illusions and mental manipulation. However, his true power was showcased when a variant of himself partnered with the Time Variance Authority to save the multiverse.

Through his eventual control over his "time slipping," Loki harnessed the ability to manipulate time and did something amazing. To save the various universes across the multiverse, Loki decided to destroy the Temporal Loom and literally become a living Temporal Loom himself. Doing so made Loki into far more than a god. Loki is now the absolute center and weaver of the multiverse, a being beyond reality itself meant to safeguard it. What an ending for the once-God of Mischief.