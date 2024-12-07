Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has stated plenty of times since Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now 20th Century Studios, that the X-Men will be making their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon. How soon, however, remains debatable, but there's a good chance that they'll officially be entering the Marvel Studios universe post-Avengers: Secret Wars, which means there's a lot of time to decide who exactly is going to play these ever-important characters.

Of them all, there aren't many characters in the X-Men with the amount of significance that Erik Lehnsherr, AKA Magneto, holds. Not only is he their best villain, but he's one of the greatest and most compelling in the entire Marvel Comics catalog. But who could ever follow up the likes of Michael Fassbender and the legendary Sir Ian McKellen? There are options for the big bad, but it won't be an easy cast. Still, these actors would be perfect to play Magneto in the MCU and would have no trouble embodying the character's essence.

10 Sir Ian McKellen

Known for: 'X-Men' (2000)

To get the obvious option out of the way, maybe there's a world where no one actually replaces Sir Ian McKellen. With the prominence of the multiverse at the moment and the promise that the characters of the MCU will cross over with those of the original X-Men trilogy, there's a chance that some of the original cast may stick around to reprise their roles.

While two-time Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender did a phenomenal job in the prequel X-Men films, there's no question that Sir Ian McKellen is the best and was perfect for the role. If Marvel Studios is planning to potentially bring him into the fold with Avengers: Secret Wars, who's to say that he can't stick around with the new X-Men?

9 Daniel Day-Lewis

Known for: 'Phantom Thread' (2017)

In a world where three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis returned to acting thanks to the seemingly endless money from Disney, he would be an absolutely perfect casting for the role of Magneto in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Being of Jewish descent, he can bring a great representation of that aspect of the character--a very important one.

Although he hasn't worked since 2017's Phantom Thread, there's always the chance he returns. Even if he doesn't come back for the Erik Lehnsherr role, it's nice to imagine an alternate reality where he steps into the purple boots to become this metal-wielding Marvel villain to face off against the Marvel Cinematic Universe's X-Men.

8 Jeremy Irons

Known for: 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Yes, the former Alfred (Jeremy Irons) as Magneto may sound odd at first. However, Irons is much more than his role in those mediocre movies and would make for a great casting choice for Erik Lehnsherr. Irons has a lot of experience in a superhero blockbuster franchise, and his portrayal of Batman's (Ben Affleck) father figure would serve him very well in his adaptation of Magneto.

Moreover, Jeremy Irons is an Oscar-winning actor with plenty of experience playing complex villains with the gravitas and complexity needed for a character like this X-Men villain. Magneto also needs to have some grit and presence, which Irons has to spare. Movies like Dead Ringers and Reversal of Fortune show how imposing and intimidating he can be without even raising his voice, while recent roles like HBO's Watchmen showcase his flair and showmanship.

7 Claes Bang

Known for: 'The Northman' (2022)

Coming from projects like The Northman and Dracula, Claes Bang is no stranger to playing roles like the magnetic-powered enemy. He's got a lot of experience playing a villain-like role when he stepped into the cloak as none other than Dracula in the eponymous mini-series. His presence as the blood-sucking character plays well for Magneto when he's getting serious and taking down people who oppose him.

Playing the iconic Fjölnir the Brotherless in the Viking epic, The Northman, allowed him to show off the gravitas Bang can hold through his sheer appearance and body acting, not to mention the vocal performance he gives. If he were to mix his performance here and the one he gave out in Dracula, Claes Bang finds himself being a top choice for the iconic X-Men foe.

6 Dustin Hoffman

Known for: 'Megalopolis' (2024)

Most recently starring in Megalopolis, Dustin Hoffman is also incredibly well-known for his multiple movies across six decades. His portrayal of the older Kung Fu master in the Kung Fu Panda series showcases a great example of why he would be great for the role of Magneto. Shifu is a veteran warrior, and that spirit could easily be transferred to the character from the X-Men franchise.

The two-time Oscar winner is also an astoundingly acclaimed actor, meaning he has more than enough talent to absolutely kill this role. With multiple accolades across his long-running career, Hoffman's performing range is quite vast. The actor is also in the perfect age range to bring the character's backstory to life, rather than potentially having to change it to fit the timeline of a younger actor's age better.