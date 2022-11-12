With the upcoming addition of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to the MCU, fans may want to revisit the first Black Panther, along with one of Chadwick Boseman’s most fantastic performances as T'Challa. Of course, while T’Challa steals any scene that he’s in, the movie is full of amazing characters, including the spirit of the previous King T’Chaka. In two powerful scenes where T’Chaka speaks to T’Challa in the Ancestral Plane, he proves how good of a teacher, and father he is.

Not everyone can be as good of a dad as T’Chaka. And while there are several good parental figures of all kinds in the MCU, there’s an arguably larger number of parents who neglect, abuse or straight-up try to kill their children.

Howard Stark

As a character, Howard Stark is seen throughout the MCU at various points in his life. He is first introduced, of course, as Tony Stark’s father, but is also shown as a young scientist working for the U.S. military, and a co-founder of S.H.I.E.L.D. in his later years.

Now, while Howard accomplished many things in his life, he more or less dropped the ball when it came to his son. It is true that Avengers: Endgame gave a bit more insight into his love for Tony. However, his endless pursuit to succeed in his work and undo the wrongs of his past caused him to neglect his son, and push him away.

Hank Pym

First appearing in Ant-Man, Dr. Hank Pym worked with his wife Janet at S.H.I.E.L.D. and developed the Pym Particle which powers the Ant-Man suit. Unfortunately, during this time, his wife was tragically lost in a mission gone wrong, while saving the world in the process.

Similar to Howard Stark, Hank would go on to practically abandon his daughter, Hope, while focusing solely on his work. This was following the loss of his wife and seemed grief-driven on the surface, however, he was secretly constantly trying to figure out a way to bring back Janet. While he and Hope would eventually patch things up and grow closer, it wasn’t until she was already an adult and full of resentment.

Eleanor Bishop

As introduced in the Hawkeye series, Eleanor is the mother of Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, one of the newest heroes of Phase 4. A wealthy CEO of her own security company, it may be surprising that a sizable debt led to her being in league with the Kingpin, Wilson Fisk.

While her work with Fisk was in secret, it would include hiring someone to kill Hawkeye, murdering a man, and framing said murder on her fiancé. In terms of her daughter, she does love her, however, she also constantly doubts her, lies to her and gaslights her. Plus, when she is finally arrested for her crimes, her final words to Kate before being taken away are an attempt to guilt her.

General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross

Going back to the early days of the MCU, General Ross’ debut was in The Incredible Hulk. In fact, The Hulk was created in an attempt to recreate the Super Soldier Serum, as overseen by Ross. He would later become Secretary of State and, despite his comparatively little screen time, have a surprisingly large impact on the MCU.

Often overlooked in Ross’ list of shortcomings, is the effect he had on his daughter Betty. Following the accident, Ross relentlessly hunted her love interest, Bruce, ignoring Betty’s protests. Despite having some semblance of care for her, the General shows his daughter that her feelings, independence, and even safety are second to his ambition.

Xu Wenwu

As both the main antagonist of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the father of the titular character, Xu Wenwu is a complicated and truly fascinating villain. After coming into possession of the Ten Rings thousands of years ago, the mystical artifacts effectively made him immortal. While he did settle down and have a family for a bit, this ended when his wife was killed, and he took up his more criminal ways again.

During the time when his wife was alive, he was shown to be a loving, and attentive father. However, once he took up his quest for vengeance, all of that was replaced with a ruthless, and abusive attitude in order to turn his children into soldiers. He does try to redeem himself in the end, but not before almost sacrificing the lives of his children.

General Dreykov

General Dreykov of the Soviet Armed Forces was mentioned first in The Avengers but shown as the main villain of Black Widow. As head of the Red Room, he was responsible for the kidnapping and training of Natasha Romanoff, as well as countless other young girls.

There isn’t a lot that is known of his personal life, except that he has a daughter named Antonia. Furthermore, it isn’t shown how he treated her as a child or if he truly loved her. What is clear though, is that following the explosion in which he faked his death, Dreykov used an implanted chip in his daughter’s neck to control her and turn her into a mindless killing machine.

Odin

First seen in Thor, Odin is the All-Father and regular father to the titular character, along with the god Loki, and the goddess Hela. After uniting the nine realms in a tenuous peace, he watches over them as their ruler from his throne in Asgard.

With Thor being the heir to the throne, Odin is an amazing father to him, teaching and caring for him until the end. However, when it comes to his adopted son Loki, he was almost solely responsible for lying to him, making him feel inferior, and causing the rift between him and Thor. As for Hela, Odin trained her to be a bloodthirsty warrior, so they could unite the nine realms. When the war was won, and she didn’t calm down though, he locked her away and gave up on her, erasing her existence from Asgard’s history.

Thanos

The Mad Titan was initially teased at the end of The Avengers, but would eventually become the overarching villain of the Infinity Saga. Although he has no biological children in the MCU, he does have several “adopted” children. With their help, he endeavors to save the universe by bringing it absolute balance, no matter the cost.

His two most prominent children in the MCU are Gamora and Nebula, both of which he stole from their actual families when he murdered them. Through brutal training, they were turned into two of the deadliest assassins in the universe. Although it is confirmed that he does love Gamora, that does not diminish the pain and torment he put her and, especially, Nebula through.

Ego

The biological father of Peter Quill, A.K.A. Starlord, isn’t a human at all, but a being called a Celestial. Ego, as shown in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, is a living planet whose main desire is to expand his existence across the whole universe. To do this, and to avoid loneliness, he needs the help of a capable offspring who shares his power.

Although Ego seems to be overjoyed to finally have Peter in his life, it is revealed that Starlord was far from his first child. While he pretends to want a relationship with his son, his actions imply that he would happily dispose of him like the rest of his children, should a “better” replacement come along. Even beyond that though, trying to imprison your child and kill all their friends, as well as tragically killing their adoptive dad, is no way to parent.

Wendy Spector

When Marc Spector of the Moon Knight series was a child, he and his younger brother Randall went exploring in a nearby cave. Only one of them would come back, however, as the cave flooded and Randall tragically drowned. Since then, Marc’s mother Wendy blamed him for his brother’s death.

Most of the other poor parents in the MCU have at least a few moments where they fulfill their roles as parents. In the case of Wendy Spector, following the death of her son, all of that went out the window. Instead of any kind of motherly love, Marc was given only hatred, resulting in emotional and physical abuse.

