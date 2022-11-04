Though the Marvel Cinematic Universe is best known for its long-form storytelling, edge-of-your-seat action sequences, and lovable characters, there is a strong emotional core running through the beloved franchise. Characters often have to deal with complex issues, including self-doubt, negative public perception, and even grief.

Something as simple as a beautifully written and delivered piece of dialogue move and inspire audiences, and the MCU is filled with memorable and emotional quotes that audiences won't forget any time soon.

"Don't waste it. Don't waste your life."

Ho Yinsen, 'Iron Man' (2008)

This quote is so powerful because it applies to everyone. Many people fear looking back one day and realizing they've wasted their life, and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is no different. When he realizes that his weapons are being sold to villains, he makes the brave decision to turn his life around, close the weapon branch of his company, and commit to being a hero.

Iron Man set the tone for what was to follow in the MCU, and Yinsen's wise words ring true to almost every hero in the franchise. It's a reminder for them and audiences to make the most of every moment. This moving quote only made Yinsen's death more touching.

"Stay who you are, not a perfect soldier, but a good man."

Dr. Abraham Erskine, 'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger showed audiences exactly what made Captain America (Chris Evans) the man he is. And no, we're not just talking about the super soldier serum. Instead, we're talking about Dr. Abraham Erskine (Stanley Tucci), the scientist who knew that being a good man was more important than being a good soldier.

He makes Steve Rogers promise to always stay who he is, a skinny kid from Queens who knows right from wrong. This life lesson stays with Cap always, ensuring that he never uses his powers for anything other than justice. This is about as good as life lessons get.

"We never lose our demons, Mordo. We only learn to live above them."

The Ancient One, 'Doctor Strange' (2016)

It shouldn't come as a surprise that a character named The Ancient One can impart incredible wisdom regularly. She gives what can be considered her best advice to Mordo, telling him that people never lose their demons; the only option is to move on from them and live above them.

Everybody can relate to this notion. It's too easy to make mistakes and do things that are impossible to be proud of, and the best thing to do is to accept them, learn from them, and move on. Unfortunately, Mordo was not able to accept this advice and became a villain, something the MCU seemed to forget later.

"We are Groot."

Groot, 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

It's not all that common for a tree to move audiences to tears, but that's exactly what Groot did with his heroic sacrifice in Guardians of the Galaxy. The line "we are Groot" sums up the entire spirit of the movie and reflects just how close the group of misfits become over the course of the film.

The Guardians really have become a family over their journey in the MCU thus far. The upcomingGuardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special is sure to further reinforce this bond, but it likely won't be able to come up with a line as moving as 'We are Groot.'

"If you're nothing without the suit, you shouldn't have it."

Tony Stark, 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Seeing Tony Stark grow into a mentor figure and nurturing Peter Parker (Tom Holland) has been one of the most delightful aspects of the MCU. Tony managed to put aside his fractured relationship with his father in order to put Peter on the right track, teaching him morals and, most importantly, keeping him safe.

He wants Peter to know his value, which is why he confiscates Peter's Stark Tech suit. He needs Peter to learn who he is without the suit, ensuring that he can always balance his superhero life with his regular life – it's a lesson Peter has carried with him ever since.

"He may have been your father, boy, but he wasn't your daddy."

Yondu, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017)

Peter Quill may have found a family for himself within his team of Guardians, but the identity of his father continued to evade him until he was introduced to Ego. Over the course of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol II, however, Peter quickly learns that Yondu was more of a father to him that Ego ever was.

After taking him from earth and deciding not to deliver him to Ego, Yondu raised Peter, cared for him, and provided life lessons that shaped Peter into the man he is. Yondu's love for Peter is proven to be absolute when he sacrifices himself during the movie's finale so that Peter can live. Miraculously, Yondu will somehow return in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special.

"The measure of a person, of a hero, is how well they succeed at being who they are."

Frigga, 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Thor is at his lowest point in Avengers: Endgame. He blames himself for not killing Thanos and, as a result, half of all life in the universe being snapped out of existence. At times like that, only a mother's words would suffice, which makes it extremely lucky that Tony invented time travel.

Frigga reminds Thor that it's okay to fail. Everybody fails at one point or another and can't meet expectations. More importantly, failure often defines a person and shapes them into who they are. The line encourages Thor and viewers to be the best they possibly can be.

"I love you 3000."

Tony & Morgan Stark, 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Without a doubt, this is the most iconic line from the entire MCU. First said by Morgan Stark to her father, and then later returned by an A.I. recording of Tony after his heroic sacrifice. It's a line filled with the innocence of youth, an attempt to quantify just how much Morgan loves her genius father.

Avengers: Endgame introduced audiences to a truly happy Tony Stark. The rest of the world may have been suffering, but he had everything he wanted, and it took courage for him to risk his life to bring back those lost to the snap. He probably did it for Morgan, though, to teach her that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.

"What is grief, if not love persevering?"

Vision, 'WandaVision' (2021)

Wanda Maximoff has endured more suffering than most since she first joined the MCU. She's lost her brother, the person she loves, and she even had to say goodbye to her children. Before her villainous turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there were many moments where her grief threatened to consume her, but thankfully, Vision was always there to support her.

Vision tells Wanda that her grief is a reminder of how greatly she loved those she has lost. That the painful memories are, at the very least, a reminder of how greatly she cared for these people. It may hurt now, but it's better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all.

"With great power, there must also come great responsibility."

Aunt May, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Ever since Spider-Man joined the MCU, audiences have been eagerly waiting to hear somebody utter the iconic line "with great power, comes great responsibility." Yet, nobody was prepared for just how emotional it would be when those legendary words finally arrived in the MCU.

Just moments before her death, Aunt May says them to Peter, reminding him that it's not enough to simply save the day; he has to make an extra effort to save the villains too. He can't simply send them home to die; he has to treat them as the people they were before they turned evil and do everything in his power to cure them. This line will likely define Tom Holland's Spider-Man for years to come.

