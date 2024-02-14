The Academy Awards has had a history of eschewing big-budget genre movies in favor of bestowing the treasured Oscar to smaller, lesser-known films for their major awards. While those movies deserve to be recognized for their storytelling and plotlines, that doesn't mean that high-budget films, such as the movies that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe, deserve to get the cold shoulder.

Once a frequently overlooked genre, superhero movies didn't hold the highest regard among the Academy's voting bloc. However, over the past 15 years, films from the MCU have managed to buck the trend. So far, over 14 films, the MCU has garnered 27 Oscar nominations. While the vast majority of these have been in "smaller" categories such as Visual Effects and Costume Design, in recent years the MCU has broken through with Best Supporting Actress and Best Film nominees, firsts for any superhero film in Oscar history.

15 Iron Man (2009)

Oscar Nominations: 2

Robert Downey, Jr. gives a bravura performance as billionaire engineer Tony Stark, creator of a weaponized suit of armor that turns him into Iron Man. The movie that started it all also brought Marvel its first Oscar nominations, one for Best Visual Effects and one for Best Sound Editing. Director Jon Favreau used a combination of rubber and metal versions of the Iron Man armor (created by effects master Stan Winston) with CGI to create the dazzling visuals.

Although it lost to The Dark Knight for Sound Editing and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button for Best Visuals, Iron Man put the MCU on the map both with Marvel fans and film critics and was selected by the American Film Institute as one of the ten best films of 2008. In 2022, it was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".

14 Iron Man 2 (2011)

Oscar Nominations: 1

Now that the world knows Tony Stark's identity as Iron Man, the United States government is demanding he turn over the Iron Man technology just as Tony discovers the suit is killing him. Meanwhile, a vengeful Russian scientist played by Mickey Rourke has developed his own version of the technology in order to go after Tony.

The sequel brought the MCU another Oscar nod, once again for Best Visual Effects. Unlike the mix of practical and digital effects of the original, this one relied chiefly on computer-generated imagery to create the Iron Man suits. Although critics were less enthusiastic than they had been about the original, it still ranked as the 7th highest-grossing film of 2010. Going up against Christopher Nolan's stunning Inception that year, it didn't stand much of a chance of winning. But, as they say, it's an honor just to be nominated.

13 The Avengers (2013)

Oscar Nomination: 1

When the Asgardian Loki uses a wormhole to travel to Earth, he steals the powerful Tesseract and threatens to subjugate the entire planet. Nick Fury, director of the secret spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D. activates the "Avengers Initiative," recruiting Earth's mightiest superheroes to combat this threat. Bringing together Tony Stark's Iron Man, Bruce Banner's Hulk, and Steve Roger's Captain America from previous films with Natasha Romanoff's Black Widow and Clint Barton's Hawkeye, The Avengers embarks on a journey to save the world that culminates in an epic New York City battle

Marking the completion of MCU's Phase One, this first Avengers assembly was once noticed by Oscar for visual effects. With more than 2,200 visual effects shots, it set a new standard for the genre. Up against CGI wonders like The Hobbit and Prometheus, and ultimately losing to Life of Pi, The Avengers were the highest-grossing film of 2012, cementing the MCU as a force to be reckoned with.

The Avengers When an unexpected enemy threatens global safety and security, Nick Fury, Director of the international peacekeeping agency known as S.H.I.E.L.D., finds himself in need of a team to pull the world back from the brink of disaster. Spanning the globe, a daring recruitment effort begins. Release Date May 4, 2012 Director Joss Whedon Cast Mark Ruffalo , Jeremy Renner , Samuel L. Jackson , Chris Hemsworth , Tom Hiddleston Robert Downey Jr. , Chris Evans , Scarlett Johansson Runtime 143 minutes

12 Iron Man 3 (2014)

Oscar Nomination: 1

The events of The Avengers New York battle have left Tony Stark with post-traumatic stress, panic attacks, and insomnia. In order to cope, he threw himself into work, creating an army of Iron Man suits. When a string of bombings caused by a terrorist calling himself the Mandarin critically injures best friend Happy Hogan and nearly destroys his home, he embarks on a journey to find the Mandarin and ends up knee-deep in a revenge plot.

This final entry in the Iron Man trilogy (the only one not directed by Happy Hogan actor Jon Favreau) ushered in the MCU's Phase 2 and used seventeen companies to create its effects. It was one of the first films to have an extended version made specifically for the Chinese market. Although fans had some issues (especially with The Mandarin character), it was still the second-highest-grossing movie of 2013 and only the sixteenth film ever to gross over $1 billion.

11 Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2015)

Oscar Nomination: 1

Working for S.H.I.E.L.D. in Washington, D.C., Steve Roger's Captain America unites with Natasha Romanoff's Black Widow and new friend Sam Wilson's Falcon to uncover a conspiracy inside that spy agency and to go up against the mysterious assassin known as the Winter Soldier. The film introduced directors Anthony and Joe Russo (AKA the Russo brothers) into the MCU and further explored and expanded upon the S.H.I.E.L.D. mythology.

The Russo brothers used a combination of practical effects and 2500 visual effects shots created by 6 companies, earning the MCU another Best Visual Effects nomination alongside Guardians of the Galaxy in 2015, and marking the first time the MCU would compete against itself for the award. The seventh highest-grossing film of 2014, it was well-received by critics and fans alike and moved The Avengers saga forward deftly. Still, it could not pull out an Oscar win for the MCU.

10 Guardians of the Galaxy (2015)

Oscar Nominations: 2

Space pirate Peter Quinn leads a band of misfit alien criminals on the run after stealing a powerful, mysterious Orb and discovers his destiny as Star-Lord. More anti-hero than superhero movie, Guardians of the Galaxy was a different kind of experience from the MCU's usual brand. Its mix of irreverent humor, action, and music hits from the 1970s proved popular with fans. It became the third highest-grossing film of 2014, outpacing rival Captain America: The Winter Soldier by over $50 million.

Nominated for both Best Visual Effects and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Guardians of the Galaxy featured a whopping 2,750 visual effects (500 more than Winter Soldier) created by 13 companies, which made up about 90% of the film. Across two films that year, the MCU had 3 nominations and 8 in total since 2009, but still no wins. Always a bridesmaid, never a bride.

9 Doctor Strange (2017)

Oscar Nomination: 1

After a car crash upends his career as a neurosurgeon, Dr. Stephen Strange's search for healing leads him to Kamar-Taj, where the sorcerer Mordo and the Ancient One train him to be a Master of the Mystical Arts. Featuring great performances by Benedict Cumberbatch and Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One, Doctor Strange was the 14th film in the MCU's pantheon and was well-received by both fans and critics. Director Scott Derrickson, known for his horror films like The Black Phone and Deliver Us from Evil, gave the film a darker edge than most MCU fare and provided some truly spooky moments.

Strange brought the MCU back to the Oscars again in 2017 (after having been passed over the previous year for Captain America: Civil War ) was well received by both fans and critics and did well at the box office. Up against the likes of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and losing out to The Jungle Book (directed by MCU staple Jon Favreau), it still went home empty-handed after eight years.

8 Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (2018)

Oscar Nomination: 1

Peter Quill and his band of space pirates have made a name for themselves as the Guardians of the Galaxy. Fleeing from the consequences of Rocket Raccoon's greed, the Guardians crash-land on the planet Berhert where Peter meets a god-like celestial named Ego who claims to be his father. As more is revealed about his mysterious parentage and his destiny, Peter must square-off against daddy dearest in order to save the universe. Legendary icons Kurt Russell (as Ego) and Sylvester Stallone joined the cast, further cementing the MCU's ability to draw big names to its films.

The MCU continued its streak of nominations and no wins in the Best Visual Effects category with Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Although some found it to be less than the original, it was largely well-received and actually outgrossed the original with $863 million worldwide.

7 Black Panther (2019)

Oscar Nominations: 7

Black Panther was a breakthrough film for the MCU. Featuring their first Black director (Ryan Coogler) and a largely Black cast which included powerful performances from Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan, it gave the MCU its best year at the Oscars to date. The compelling story of T'Challa (Boseman), heir to the throne of Wakanda who must fight off a challenger from his cousin Killmonger (Jordan) who is determined to use the throne to spark a global revolution, proved that Black-driven stories could do well with all kinds of audiences by breaking box-office records.

It was honored at the Oscars with a Best Picture nod (the first and so far only for a superhero film) and 3 first-time wins. Other nominations were Costume Design, Original Score, Original Song, Production Design, Sound Mixing, and Sound Editing. Ruth Carter won for her amazing costumes, along with wins for production design and the score. Truly a triumph for all involved.

6 Avengers: Infinity War (2019)

Oscar Nomination: 1

The MCU garnered one more nomination that year, this time in the more traditional category of Best Visual Effects with Avengers: Infinity War A whopping $400 million budget made it one of the most expensive films ever made in the MCU or anywhere else. Coming off their success with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, directors the Russo brothers took on the monumental task of balancing intertwining storylines and managing a huge cast and crew to pull off one of the biggest blockbusters ever made.

Josh Brolin's performance as Thanos, the unstoppable alien warlord bent on possessing the 6 infinity stones that will enable him to destroy half of all life in the universe, got praise from critics, as did the Russo brothers' direction. It became the highest-grossing film of 2018 and the first superhero film to gross over $2 billion worldwide. Still, it did not take home the Oscar for visual effects.

5 Avengers: Endgame (2020)

Oscar Nomination: 1

This follow-up film gave the MCU yet another visual effects nomination from the Academy. After Thanos achieves the unthinkable, possessing all 6 Infinity Stones and erasing half of all life in the universe, the remaining Avengers use time travel in an attempt to reverse his actions. The Russo brothers returned to direct Avengers: Endgame, once again to great critical and commercial success. With a budget equal to or slightly more than Infinity Wars, they impressively wrapped up the MCU's 22-film story and ended the story arcs of some major characters.

Endgame surpassed Infinity Wars box office in just 11 days, breaking box office records to become the highest-grossing film of all time from 2019 to 2021 and raking in a worldwide gross of $2.799 billion. Still, no little gold statuette was forthcoming from the Academy.

4 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2022)

Oscar Nomination: 1

In 2022, the MCU was basically competing against itself in the Best Visual Effects category with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It marked another first for Marvel with an Asian director (Destin Daniel Cretton) and a largely Asian cast that included Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and the amazing Michelle Yeoh. Shang-Chi (Liu) has run from his shameful past as an assassin trained by his father Wenwu, leader of the Ten Rings terrorist group.

He is living in San Francisco and calling himself Shaun when he is called upon to face his father once again and go on a mystical journey with his sister and best friend Katy (Awkafina) along for the ride. Although 2020's COVID stopped production halfway through, it was finally able to be completed and released in 2021 to critical acclaim for its representation of Asian culture and its action sequences.

3 Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022)

Oscar Nomination: 1

This remarkable film brought together Spider-Men from three different eras (and two studios) and introduced audiences to the multiverse storyline, which is planned as a continuing story arc through at least 2026, After Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man is revealed to the world, he turns to his friend Doctor Strange for help, begging him to use his magic to reverse this. When the spell goes wrong, the multiverse splits open, allowing characters from different universes to come through. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise their previous Spider-Man personas, as do their villains Alfred Molina (Dr. Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Jamie Foxx (Electro).

Spider-Man: No Way Home overcame a COVID-19-impacted box office to break records with $1.9 billion worldwide and became the highest-grossing Spider-Man film ever made. It was nominated alongside Shang-Chi for a Best Visual Effects Oscar, but neither film could outdo their rival Dune Part One for the win that year.

2 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2023)

Oscar Nominations: 5

The Black Panther franchise brought the MCU more Oscar love last year with Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. The death of T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman was a huge blow for the film, but it triumphantly carried on as, among other things, a wonderful tribute to the late actor. Rather than recast the part, Marvel wisely chose to honor that character and have sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) take up the superhero mantel. Devastated by her inability to save her brother, she is at first determined to put the Black Panther mythology behind her as a thing of the past. But destiny compels her to recreate the sacred heart-shaped herb that brings her its legendary abilities.

The MCU had its 4th win with this film and another first: Angela Bassett's nomination for Best Supporting Actress, the first for any actor in a Marvel or any other superhero genre movie. Ruth Carter won once again for Best Costume Design, and nominations for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Song, and Visual Effects made this the second most nominated film in the MCU, bested only by the original.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T'Challa. Release Date November 9, 2022 Director Ryan Coogler Cast Martin Freeman , Angela Bassett , Danai Gurira , Winston Duke , Lupita Nyong'O , Daniel Kaluuya Main Genre Superhero Writers Joe Robert Cole , Ryan Coogler

1 Guardians of the Galaxy 3 (2024)

Oscar Nomination: 1

Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon takes center stage in this last installment of the franchise, and James Gunn's last film for the MCU. After being wounded in an attack on the Guardians, Rocket must return to an organization called Orgocorp where he was, experimented on as a baby raccoon by its leader the High Evolutionary. To save his life, the Guardians must find the override code to a kill switch implanted in him by the High Revolutionary.

In an otherwise difficult year for the MCU, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was a critical and commercial success, with fans finding it to be a satisfying end to the trilogy. Grossing over $845 million worldwide, it became the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2023 and has been nominated by this year's Academy for - you guessed it, Best Visual Effects.

