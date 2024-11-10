New Yorkers, look into the sky, you might see someone new swinging by. Kevin Feige has officially teased that Miles Morales is on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speaking to Omelete during D23 in Brazil, Feige addressed the growing buzz around Peter Parker's successor to the mantle of Spider-Man, teasing that we won’t have to wait much longer for his live-action debut, but he's got some animated adventures to complete first, which none of us will be complaining about given how good those films from Sony are.

“Miles will appear in the third Spider-Verse, which is in production,” Feige said, as he pointed to the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The animated franchise has been nothing short of gold dust for Sony, with Miles Morales—voiced by Shameik Moore—winning over audiences worldwide since his first appearance in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but Feige’s comments happily suggested that Miles’ journey will be bursting beyond animation, adding:

"I hope that, shortly after that, he will be able to enter the MCU in live-action."

With Spider-Man 4 on the horizon, fans have been speculating whether Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will finally cross paths with Miles. The possibility of a mentor-student dynamic between Peter and Miles opens up an exciting new chapter for the MCU, one that could give Peter a much-needed ally and expand the Spider-Man legacy in live-action, especially after the mess Peter finds himself in following the events of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Production of Spider-Man 4 is set to begin next summer with Holland and Zendaya reprising their roles from the first three films.

Who Is Miles Morales?

Miles Morales was introduced to Marvel Comics in 2011 in Marvel’s Ultimate Fallout #4, following the death of the original Spider-Man, Peter Parker. Miles is a teenager of Afro-Latino descent, living in Brooklyn, New York who develops powers similar to those of Peter Parker, including superhuman strength, agility, and the ability to stick to walls. However, Miles has a few unique powers of his own, like his “venom blast,” a paralyzing electric shock, and the ability to turn invisible which is especially useful when you're using him in a video game!

Miles became famous to a much bigger audience when he appeared as the lead in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), followed by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), and he has rapidly become one of Marvel’s most beloved characters. Miles also appears in the acclaimed Sony Spider-Man video games, where he and Peter work together to protect New York. Miles' uncle, Aaron Davis, appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, played by Donald Glover, in the first suggestion that Miles existed in the world.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of the many, many Spider-Man movies on the horizon.

