The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled to the brim with absolutely lovable characters on both sides of good and evil. However, with each group of beloved characters comes a few disliked– and even hated– ones. This franchise isn't perfect and neither is its writing. It can be perfect, at times, but sometimes a character comes along that audiences do not approve of.

Whether it be a character that strayed far too much from their source material or is written in an annoying fashion, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has its downsides in characters. There are a few, however, that are disliked far more than the others. Some may make a comeback and some may fade into obscurity, but regardless of their future, these characters have little-to-no favor from the viewers.

10 Ava Starr/Ghost

'Ant-Man and the Wasp' (2018)

A good chunk of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fan base has a dislike for Ant-Man and the Wasp, which already doesn't spell good things for its villain, Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen). Ghost had potential from the start, given her unique powers and the origins of them. Not to mention, the actor portraying her, Hannah John-Kamen, is very talented. The character's motivations were compelling and understandable, given the fact that all she really wanted was to heal her condition.

However, while the character had promise, Ava ended up being weak because of how little she was developed. This kept her from feeling as compelling as she should have been. Sometimes, all it takes is poor development for the audience to dislike a character, because it leaves them wondering why they should care in the first place. Some may argue about the general consensus surrounding Ava Starr, but the truth of how fans feel is undeniable. Thankfully, her potential can hopefully be expanded upon in Thunderbolts*.

9 Elon Musk

'Iron Man 2' (2010)

Ask anyone and, more often than not, they'll express some sort of dislike for the infamous Elon Musk and there are a plethora of reasons why. Whether it be his takeover of what was once Twitter or his general toxic billionaire tendencies, a majority of the population is not fond of the Tesla CEO.

This distaste for the man actually makes him one of the most disliked Marvel Cinematic Universe characters because, yes, Musk is canon to the franchise, due to his brief inclusion in a scene in Iron Man 2. It's primarily treated as a joke among fans, but there's no denying that the facts are there: Musk is one of the most hated members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

8 Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster

'Black Widow' (2021)

The Taskmaster found in the Marvel comic books is a highly beloved character that fans were quite excited about finally appearing to face Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). However, when they were introduced to her in Black Widow, they were quite disappointed, as the character strayed quite far from the source material.

Most people had zero problems with the identity change from Anthony Masters to Antonia Dreykov (Olga Kurylenko). It was a major problem when they changed the character's powers and looks. In the pages of Marvel Comics, Masters was injected with an iteration of the Super Soldier Serum and was given superhuman physiology and photographic reflexes, giving him the ability to duplicate someone's movements without practice. This was not the case with Antonia, as she was far weaker. This is a shame, as she could have been a much better villain given the right attention.

7 Ivan Vanko/Whiplash

'Iron Man 2' (2010)

It's no secret that Iron Man 2 is one of the lesser-liked Marvel Studios films. While, compared to some more recent projects, the film has been received far better, it still suffers from a horrendous villain problem. While being one of the cooler villains from the comics, Ivan Vanko (Mickey Rourke) is not a highlight of the second Iron Man outing.

Most of his hate comes from the fact that he's simply poorly written and feels redundant.

Unfortunately, the dislike for the character grows now knowing what could have been. According to Mickey Rourke (who spent a lot of time preparing for the character), a boat load of content for his character was cut from the film. A lot of people hate the character for having so much wasted potential and this only adds to it. Most of his hate comes from the fact that he's simply poorly written and feels redundant.

6 Malekith

'Thor: Dark World' (2013)

Not only is Thor: The Dark World one of the worst Marvel Cinematic Universe films of all time, it's villain, Malekith (Christopher Eccleston), is considered one of the worst superhero villains in history. There are a lot of things that went wrong with Malekith, most notably the writing behind him. There's nothing wrong with Christopher Eccleston besides the fact that he's unbearably unrecognizable in the role.

Malekith is, simply put, an absolutely "nothing" character. He's bland, uninteresting and adds nothing of real substance to the plot. He's also incredibly forgettable. It's a great shame that the phenomenal Eccleston was wasted on such a poorly written role. That is also another reason many find to hate this character.

5 Ultron

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

Ultron (James Spader) found a boat load of hate upon the release of Avengers: Age of Ultron due to the way he was both visually portrayed and written. In the Marvel Comics world, this dastardly A.I. program is emotionless both physically and mentally. He cares not about feelings or whatnot, simply about improving the world the way he sees fit.

The addition of the mouth and Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) charisma and emotions being implemented into his personality drove fans up a wall. While his motivations were similar to those of the comics– wanting to seek a better world, but not caring for humanity– the drastic change from who he is in the comics made the character seem unrecognizable to fans. Thankfully, at the least, James Spader's voice was absolutely perfect for the role.

4 Aldrich Killian

'Iron Man 3' (2013)

The reception of Iron Man 3 among audiences and fans is certainly a mixed bag. Some appreciate the slower pace and time spent outside the Iron Man armor, as it made for a great character study of Tony Stark, while others expected a film closer to the first two Iron Man installments. Something that may never be forgotten, though, is the hate the film received for its villain: The Mandarin, aka Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce) and actor Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley).

Of Iron Man's wide array of villains in the comics, none are more popular than the likes of The Mandarin. When it was revealed that he would be the villain of the third and most likely final installment of the franchise, people got wildly excited. It was shaping up to be the best film of the three. But when people rushed to theaters in 2013, they were extremely disappointed to find that "The Mandarin" that was promoted was actually just the works of Aldrich Killian. Extremely disappointing.

3 John Walker/U.S. Agent

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' (2021)

To be fair to John Walker (Wyatt Russell) for a moment, it's pretty clear that the character was designed to be disliked at the beginning. He was the wrong man to give the Captain America mantle to and that was the entire point of the series. So, in this instance, the writers did a great job at bringing Walker to the small screen.

Whether it be the fact that he took someone's life so brutally with the Captain America shield or went absolutely crazy from the Super Soldier Serum. While they did try to give him a redemption arc by the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and most likely will continue it in Thunderbolts*, it doesn't change the fact that some fans really can't stand the guy.