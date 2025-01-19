The ever-famous Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the largest series in film history. It's the highest-grossing movie franchise out there, even if it has lost a bit of its luster in recent years. Its massive success is proof that the world has absolutely fallen in love with the characters and stories that have been displayed over the years. However, some movies are a lot more important for the grander MCU story than others.

If someone wants to enjoy the MCU, there is a selection of movies that could be missed, whether because they're stand-alone with little to no connection to other projects or because they lack any major characters or plot developments. It's not always the case, as many others are absolute must-watches that must be viewed for people to understand the MCU's major plot lines. Importance also has to do with reviews and overall quality, so this list will that that into consideration to name the most important movies in the MCU.

10 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

Directed by Joss Whedon

Image via Marvel Studios

The Avengers' films are usually the MCU films with the most important plot lines. The big sequel to the titular team's debut was always going to take the next big steps in introducing storylines that would impact the next phase of the MCU, and, boy, did it do it. Avengers: Age of Ultron introduced the idea of Wakanda, the Maximoff twins, Clint Barton's (Jeremy Renner) secret family, Vision (Paul Bettany), and more.

The film further developed Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) growing anxiety to keep the world safe. While it wasn't as beloved as the first film, Age of Ultron set up the next collection of flicks, leading up to the arrival of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the largest foe the Avengers will ever face. While it's not the perfect movie, it's incredibly vital to the grander MCU story.

9 'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

Directed by Joe Johnston

Image via Marvel Studios

Before Captain America: The First Avenger, the titular character was typically seen as a boring boy scout. However, thanks to Chris Evans and Joe Johnston, people began to see how wonderful Captain America is. The actor and director knew exactly how to portray the Star Spangled Man's heart while still showing the audience how compelling he could be.

Cap's debut movie sets him up as the leader of the Avengers and introduces the concept of the Tesseract. It's also the exciting debut of the evil Red Skull (Hugo Weaving) and shows how he got stranded on Vormir (later seen in Avengers: Infinity War). The First Avengers also focuses on the emotional relationship between Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), which would later be revisited and concluded in Avengers: Endgame.

8 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Directed by Joe Russo & Anthony Russo

Image via Marvel Entertainment

The division between the Avengers is central to the conflict in Avengers: Infinity War and the main reason why the team lost to Thanos and his Black Order. It's commonly noted that if they were together, they could have had a far better chance at facing the opposing threat. Thus, the trouble between the team in Captain America: Civil War is necessary before the ending of the MCU's Infinity Saga. It's also just as good as everyone remembers.

The ideology conflict is wildly compelling, but Civil War also introduces two major MCU players: Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland). It places Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in Wakanda, which sets his path to redemption and allows him to be in a better place during his re-introduction in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

7 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Directed by Joe Russo & Anthony Russo

Image via Marvel Studios

It's clear that the Captain America franchise is the most important in the MCU behind the Avengers series. Next to Captain America: Civil War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier is the perfect example because it introduced the plot thread that HYDRA had actually been active within S.H.I.E.L.D. since the end of World War II.

This shocking reveal is huge for the MCU, as S.H.I.E.L.D., the major backing behind the Avengers, is removed from the universe. Not only did this change send the Avengers on their own, but it opened up a vacuum in the MCU that needed filling and put the security of the world at risk. Finally, the film established a distrust of the government within Captain America that would become vital in Captain America: Civil War.

6 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Directed by James Gunn

Image via Marvel Studios

The Guardians of the Galaxy are incredibly necessary for the latter half of the Infinity Saga, especially with the inclusion of Thanos, the franchise's overarching villain. The Guardians include some of the most lovable heroes in the MCU, and their first movie welcomes Thanos' two daughters into the fold. Moreover, Guardians of the Galaxy offers way more information on the Infinity Stones than had ever been shared before.

Not only is it one of the best Marvel movies of all time, but Guardians of the Galaxy is also easily the most vital space-based one in this cinematic universe. It introduces so much that had only been mentioned or outright never explored before. Guardians of the Galaxy was the first truly space-based Marvel flick, especially since Thor does not count because Asgard is another realm.