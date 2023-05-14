If there is something Marvel does right, it introduces audiences to the universe's notable personalities. No doubt that some of the characters featured in the films are far less welcoming than others, but fans wouldn't want it any other way. In fact, what makes the MCU so special are its countless different temperaments, which range from blatantly disagreeable to absolute sunshine.

The third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy is officially here and brought back some of the characters all fans know and adore. To celebrate these tremendous fictional personalities, we gather some of the universe's most likable, from Shuri (Letitia Wright) to Vin Diesel's Groot.

10 Yelena Belova

Image via Marvel Studios

Florence Pugh's character was first introduced in Black Widow and reprised her role in the Hawkeye series, where she seeks revenge for her sister Natasha's (Scarlett Johansson) death. From the first moment she appeared on screen, Yelena proved herself and others to be quite the tough and badass character.

While the newbie Black Widow may not be the most friendly out of the bunch, she certainly comes across as a very likable character. Considering everything she has been through, it is impossible not to feel empathetic toward her and her deep-down good nature. On top of that, she's also intelligent and witty.

9 Kate Bishop

Image via Disney+

The lead protagonist to the Hawkeye series alongside Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton, Hailee Steinfeld's fangirl character is one of the most pleasant surprises coming out of Marvel's fourth phase. Although Kate can be stubborn and bold at times, that is only because she was determined to rely on herself from a very early age.

Much like Yelena, Kate is a really well-written character that viewers can't help rooting for. Her hilarious sense of humor, intelligence, creativity, and jaw-dropping archery skills are surely some of her best traits.

8 Mantis

Image via Marvel Studios

The heart of the Guardians, Mantis is one of the most sensitive characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as one of the most empathetic, of course. Pom Klementieff's character stays true to her values and is an extremely loyal and caring friend.

It's impossible not to like Mantis since she is one of the most loving personalities in the Guardians and the MCU. On the other hand, Klementieff's character is prone to shyness and naivety. What makes her so likable is possibly how relatable she can be.

7 Drax the Destroyer

Image via Marvel Studios

When it comes to Dave Bautista's character Drax, there are a lot of great things to be said. Although everyone's favorite brutish is known for his unmatchable rage, the former intergalactic criminal is also undeniably loyal.

On top of these traits, he also exhibits a very peculiar and effortless sense of humor which often gets chuckles from viewers. As such, it's no wonder Drax comes across as a highly pleasant character and part of his charm is how his brutish nature and strong physique contrast with his softer side.

6 Rocket Raccoon

Image via Marvel Studios

The most famous raccoon out there, Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) is assuredly a fan-favorite. Aside from his funny and sarcastic personality traits, what's so remarkable about the character is how complex he is and how many layers there are to him.

As seen in the latest (and heartbreaking) Guardians of the Galaxy installment, where viewers get a glimpse of the character's backstory and origins, Cooper's MCU counterpart is emotionally strong and brave. In addition to this, he is also quite the smart cookie, so it is far from difficult to imagine why viewers feel drawn to him.

5 Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Image via Marvel Studios

Having first appeared in his own solo feature, Ant-Man, Scott Lang is possibly one of the most underrated MCU characters out there. Funnily enough, he also owns an incredibly likable, charming personality. What's more, Paul Rudd's character will stop at nothing to make sure his loved ones are okay.

Along with a heart of gold, Lang also has a very good sense of humor. Because of his wit, irony, and general demeanor, Ant-Man is an appealing character that some fans can't help but love.

4 Thor

Image via Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth's Mighty God of Thunder counts on some of the best character development in the MCU, going from a somewhat arrogant snob that took himself a bit too seriously to a very friendly and humorous character that everyone loves having around.

Despite his slightly hot-tempered and impulsive personality, Thor is a very loving and caring character, and that has also to do with Taika Waititi's take (we don't talk about Thor: Love and Thunder, though) on the superhero, which made him a three-dimensional fictional hero, as opposed to his one-dimensional self in the first installments of his solo films.

3 Peter Parker/Spider-Man

Image via Marvel Studios

The neighborhood's friendly Spider-Man, currently played by Tom Holland, first appeared in Captain America: Civil War and also takes a deserved spot among the most likable MCU fictional personalities. A kind-hearted, polite, and respectful individual, Peter will always lend a helping hand to those in need.

It's not for no reason that Peter Parker is one of the most popular comic superheroes of all time; on top of his super cool superpowers is a generous personality that will sweep anyone off their feet. Powers aside, he is also a very relatable character (and a highly intelligent one).

2 T'Challa/Black Panther

Image via Marvel Studios

Beautifully played by the late Chadwick Boseman, T'Challa stepped into the big screen for the first time in Civil War as well and successfully caught every viewer's attention. No doubt, his tranquil but strong presence was one of the most predominant traits of the fan-favorite character.

Assuredly, there were many great things about Boseman's memorable on-screen counterpart, and his noble and responsible demeanor is definitely at the top of the list, and so were his passion and sense of duty when it came to protecting his people. No doubt, the Black Panther was a very likable Marvel personality.

1 Groot

Image via Marvel Studios

There is simply no way Groot does not come out on top of this list. The world's favorite alien intergalactic tree is among the most unforgettable characters in the beloved cinematic universe for many different reasons.

Vin Diesel's character is the definition of unproblematic (although to be fair, his young self was a bit chaotic). It is also apparent that he is very sweet and kind-natured with an unmatched sense of duty. Additionally, this hyper-intelligent tree-like organism knows how to express himself even though he only says the same three words over again.

NEXT: From 'The Avengers' to 'Guardians of the Galaxy': The Most Rewatchable MCU Movies, Ranked