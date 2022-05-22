15 years of excellence... and making audiences stay in their seats well after the credits.

As a Marvel fan, there is one thing that everyone knows. You sit through the credits. Over the years, it has become an unwritten rule that you stay to the very end of any Marvel movie, and if you leave before the credits are over, there's a high chance that everyone around you is judging you for doing so. Go and see a Marvel film without sitting through the credits? No, that's not how we do things here.

For more than a decade now, Marvel Studios have continued adding a teaser or two at the end of their projects, giving fans a look into what's to come. From the one that started it all in Iron Man to the first glimpse of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in The Avengers' first credit scene, this is one franchise that knows how to keep its fans hooked.

'Iron Man' — "I'm Here To Talk To You About The Avengers Initiative."

Ten words. The ten words that started this incredible journey fifteen years ago. The end credits scene that started it all. It paved the way for the remarkable journey that millions of people love today.

"I am Iron Man." After outing himself as Iron Man, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) unknowingly prompted an uninvited visit from the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), leading to the expansive world that Marvel Studios has become.

'The Avengers' — The Mad Titan!

"There was an idea. To bring together a group of remarkable people." That idea undeniably paid off. The Avengers Initiative consisted of a group of people with abilities and powers that could defend earth from high-level threats.

The biggest threat this team would have to face would be the Titan, Thanos (at the time voiced by an uncredited Damion Poitier), who Marvel had been set up as the big bad from the start. While only a glimpse, that menacing smile of his instilled fear and excitement into fans, eager to see the direction they were going to go.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier — 'The Maximoff Twins'

Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Pietro Maximoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) were first portrayed as villains, working alongside Ultron to take revenge on Tony Stark for his role in their entrapment and their parents' deaths.

But, before the twins' powers were explored in Avengers: Age of Ultron, we had a little snippet at the end of Captain America's second solo movie. This scene was the first time we saw the twins, and between their powers, this short but intimidating moment certainly raised the anticipation levels.

'Guardians of the Galaxy' — Dancing Groot

Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) had already won the hearts of millions many times during Guardians of the Galaxy, but the end credits scene of this Marvel movie gave fans an added serotonin boost.

Groot was an instant favorite, but you couldn't help but love this adorably cute and big-hearted character more so as a baby. Who would've guessed that what we needed to see in the MCU was a baby tree dancing to The Jacksons' "I Want You Back"?

Avengers: Age of Ultron — "Fine, I'll Do It Myself."

The second glimpse of Thanos (Brolin) came in a mid-credits scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron. It was a much better look than the first one three years prior. Alongside getting a better look at Josh Brolin as Thanos, Marvel also revealed the MCU's first clip of the infinity gauntlet.

Unlocking at least three or four vault-type locks, he puts his hand inside the gauntlet and closes his fist, menacingly uttering those five words that instilled chills down the audience's spines.

'Captain America: Civil War' — Welcome To Wakanda!

Were you Team Cap or Team Iron Man? Captain America: Civil War was a different take on the Avengers movies because the entire team was split in two and pit against each other, supporting either Steve or Tony.

In the credits scene, Bucky (Sebastian Stan) prepares to go back under while they figure out a way to remove his Winter Soldier trigger words. Steve thanks T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) but warns him that people will come if they find out Bucky is there. T'Challa responds, "let them try," panning the camera around to see a panther statue. Wakanda Forever!

'Captain America: Civil War' — A New Spidey Adventure

Occasionally, Marvel Studios will have more than one scene play while the credits roll, and Captain America: Civil War was one of those movies. While the first of the two teased a new story with Black Panther, the second one paved the way for another soon to follow.

In Civil War, Tony invited Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to join his team against Cap (Chris Evans), resulting in the web-slinger's highly anticipated debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Being on the brink of a brand new Spidey adventure was very exciting. Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man was soon to be back in action!

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' — A Familiar Face Returns

Whether you grew up with Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy or became a fan later in life, your jaw undoubtedly hit the floor with a thud when a grumpy but undeniably loveable news reporter showed up at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In a surprising reveal, J.K. Simmons revised his iconic role as J. Jonah Jameson in the credits scene of Tom Holland's second solo film as our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Seeing Simmons back in the swing of things as Jonah was a massive nostalgia kick, and it was the first of many potential cameos and crossovers between Spidey worlds.

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' — "That... Guy"

While not officially an MCU movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage opened so many potential possibilities of tie-ins with future MCU Spider-Man projects. People theorized that Tom Hardy's Venom could somehow appear in the MCU, but nothing was ever confirmed.

That was until the Let There Be Carnage end credits scene revealed that Venom would officially come into the MCU due to Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This confirmed a possible tie-in with Tom Holland's Peter Parker, and that's an interaction some fans have wanted for a while now.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' — Spider Worlds Collide

While Spider-Man: No Way Home was an absolute masterpiece, some people were a little disappointed when it ended without an appearance from Tom Hardy's Venom.

While it would have been super cool to see Hardy's Venom interact with Holland's Spider-Man, it was still exciting to see him show up in the credits. Having Venom disappear when Strange cast the new spell seemed like an empty tease of what could've been. But, as he returned to his universe, a little bit of the Symbiote was left behind, leaving the door even wider open for future Venom/Spidey projects.

