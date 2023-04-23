The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a plethora of mighty heroes in leading roles. They have incredible abilities and always save the day. They are only at the height of their powers, however, when they've got their reliable sidekicks and allies by their side. Everyone needs a little help sometimes, even the world's greatest superheroes.

With the sidekicks being relied on so much by the heroes, they've got to be pretty powerful themselves. Some of them are much more powerful and handier to have around than others, though. Whether it be because of their superpowers, special skills or how much they are willing to go through to support their allies, these sidekicks vary in how helpful and how powerful they truly are.

10 Katy Chen

Katy Chen, played by Awkwafina, made her appearance in 2021's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.' She's the loyal best friend of Shang-Chi himself and is even his coworker as valets at a hotel. The two are so close that Shang-Chi's family wants totally ships them.

Katy is incredibly valuable to Shang-Chi thanks to her impressive driving prowess and skills with a bow and arrows. She may not be as skilled with a bow as Hawkeye yet, but she picked it up surprisingly quickly. The third act of 'Shang-Chi' has her taking down soul-eaters with ease.

9 Korg

Korg is a rock alien known as a Kronan and a good friend to Thor. He and Thor first met when they were imprisoned on Sakaar and forced to compete as gladiators. Ever since, he's been there for Thor, whether it be playing 'Fortnite' with him in New Asgard or traveling to other worlds with him to fight Gorr the God Bucher.

As a Kronan, Korg is able to regenerate his body and is incredibly strong. He's been seen to have some worthy fighting skills as well. That being said, he isn't able to win fights he's been seen in and wasn't even able to make enough pamphlets for his uprising.

8 War Machine

James "Rhodey" Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine, is an officer with the United States Air Force and one of Tony Stark's most trusted friends. In fact, he's one of the very few people who would actually consider Tony to be his friend. Rhodey and Tony have been friends since before Tony's crusade as Iron Man and was even by his side during Civil War.

With a mech suit of his own, Rhodey battles evil as War Machine. His armor is decked out with various guns and missile launchers, as well as thrusters that allow him to fly. This mech suit has allowed him to help Tony take down hordes of drones in 'Iron Man 2' and help defeat Thanos 'in Avengers: Endgame.'

7 The Falcon

Sam Wilson, who helps save the world under the alias of "The Falcon," has been a loyal companion to the original Captain America, Steve Rogers, since they first met in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier.' Steve relied on Sam during the events of Civil War and many other battles. He even trusts him so much that he chose to pass the mantle of Captain America onto him.

As the Falcon, Sam is an admirable hand-to-hand combatant who can soar through the air thanks to his wing suit. He also has a combat drone that he calls Redwing to take enemies down. His devotion and determination are what make him truly stand out as an amazing sidekick, though.

6 Winter Soldier

Bucky Barnes is the deadly assassin known as the Winter Soldier. He's been best friends with Steve Roger since before they fought alongside each other during World War II, and Bucky has even stated in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' that Steve was the closest thing he had to family.

He's got an arm made of Vibranium, is an expert in most kinds of weaponry, and possesses excellent combat skills. The Winter Soldier wasn't considered the world's most feared assassin for nothing. Even when Sam takes over as Captain America, he's there to work with him every step of the way.

5 Okoye

The Dora Milaje are the fiercest soldiers in the world, and Okoye was their leader. Her job is to be loyal to the king of Wakanda, but her true loyalties lie with T'Challa himself, and later his sister. When Erik Killmonger took control of Wakanda, she helped in the fight against him. When Shuri took over as the Black Panther, Okoye fought alongside her to in the war against Namor. She even donned the Midnight Angel armor despite not wanting to initially.

As the former leader of the Dora Milaje, Okoye was one of the best hand-to-hand fighters in the world. She's especially skilled with her Vibranium spear. The Dora Milaje were able to beat The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with ease, proving how much of a threat anyone among their ranks is. Plus, Okoye is an extremely skilled getaway driver and assisted the Avengers during the Blip.

4 Shuri

Shuri is the younger sister to T'Challa, and the one who designed and built all of his Vibranium tech that he uses as the Black Panther. She's a tech genius and is one of the most intelligent characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She's a member of Wakanda's royal family and cares very deeply for her people and is willing to do anything for them to thrive, including fighting by her brother's side in the wars against Killmonger and against Thanos.

Between her genius-level intellect, her helpful A.I., and her Vibranium gauntlets, she's formidable in many situations, including combat. After T'Challa's passing, she takes on the role of Black Panther, showing how impressive of a combatant she truly can be.

3 The Warriors Three

The Warriors Three, Volstagg, Fandral, and Hogun, were a team of elite Asgardian warriors and good friends of Thor. They traveled with Thor to battle Frost Giants and dark elves. When Thor was on Sakaar, the Warriors Three stepped in to protect Asgard in his absence.

Being Asgardin, they possess superhuman strength, agility, endurance, and durability. They're able to keep up with the like of Thor, which certainly isn't an easy feat. With their expertise in fighting and weaponry, they could likely take on any threat without relying on Thor, other than maybe Hela.

2 Lady Sif

Lady Sif is a good friend and trusted ally of Thor and the Warriors Three. She's one of Asgard's most fearsome fighters and has embarked on many adventures with Thor throughout the Nine Realms. She helped defeat the Dark Elves in 'Thor: The Dark World' and loyally serves the throne of Asgard.

Sif is as strong as Thor and as witty as Loki. She's no stranger to hand-to-hand combat and excels in fighting with a sword. She's one of the strongest Asgardians around, which is saying something.

1 Wong

Wong is Doctor Strange's friend and fellow sorcerer. He was the librarian of Kamar-Taj and serves as Doctor Strange's mentor during his mystical arts training. While Doctor Strange fights alongside Iron Man and other Avengers, Wong stays back to protect the Sanctum.

Wong is one of the most powerful magic users to be featured in the MCU, so much so that he took over as the Sorcerer Supreme when Doctor Strange was Blipped away. He has survived going toe to toe with the Scarlet Witch, can travel anywhere in the world in an instant via opening a portal, and has countless powerful spells memorized. He helped gather the fighters for the war against Thanos. There's no doubt Wong is not only the most powerful sidekick in the MCU, but one of the strongest characters in the franchise period.

