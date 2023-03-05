Jimmy Woo returns for a brief but welcome cameo in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The character, played by the underrated Randall Park, has appeared in several projects across the MCU, becoming a welcome presence in the ever-expanding universe.

Like Jimmy, many other characters have become staples across the MCU, appearing in several projects and always lending a helping hand when needed. These figures might not be the titular heroes or the most powerful beings, but they are among the most reliable characters in the franchise, and every project is made better by their presence.

1 Jimmy Woo

Jimmy Woo started his MCU journey as Scott Lang's parole officer during the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp. The character later returned for WandaVision, acting as an FBI liaison with S.W.O.R.D. to investigate the disturbance in the small town of Westwivew.

Although he has only appeared in a handful of projects, Jimmy is among the most charming and memorable MCU characters. His magic trick running gag remains funny, and his evolving friendship with Scott is surprisingly endearing. Jimmy works with human and heroic characters, proving he has the necessary versatility to work within the larger MCU. It's unclear when or if he'll return, but the franchise would do wrong in wasting such a likable character -- and an even more likable actor.

2 Valentina Allegra De Fontaine

Nine-time Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus joined the MCU in Phase 4. The television icon plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, a high-ranking CIA officer who goes around recruiting heroes, antiheroes, and everything in between for her still-secretive purposes. Although her appearances have been limited to only a few scenes, Louis-Dreufys, ever the consummate pro, makes the best of her screen time.

Valentina is a wicked, sassy female version of Nick Fury. While the role might seem one-note for now, Louis-Dreyfus is more than capable of elevating any material, and she does that with Val. Fans will see more of her in the upcoming Thunderbolts films, but her appearances thus far have proven that she is an intriguing and enjoyable character who adds spice to every scene.

3 Happy Hogan

Although Kevin Feige gets all the credit for the MCU's creation, Jon Favreau was just as crucial to the franchise's early success. Aside from directing the first two Iron Man movies, Favreau played the ever-reliable Happy Hogan, becoming one of the MCU's secret weapons.

While Happy's friendship with Tony was great, his mentorship of Peter Parker and crush on Aunt May turned him into one of the franchise's most endearing figures. Happy has no powers, but he isn't afraid of putting himself on the line to save those close to him, and his presence will always uplift the heroes, inspiring them to do better. In a world of gods and monsters, human characters remain crucial to remind audiences that heroism can come from anywhere and through any action, and Happy is living proof.

4 Maria Hill

Cobie Smulders made her MCU debut with The Avengers, playing the resilient and reliable Maria Hill. As Nick Fury's right-hand and most trusted ally, Hill is among the MCU's most secretive characters, playing crucial roles in most government-centric stories.

Although she has no superpowers, Hill is proficient in hand-to-hand combat, and weapons use. Like Fury, Hill is stoic and knowledgeable, always a step ahead of everyone else. Hill's presence in an MCU project is always welcome, especially since it signals Fury's proximity and hints that more things are cooking behind the scenes than fans realize. Moreover, she is further and decisive confirmation that excellency doesn't need to be accompanied by super soldier serum or an advanced suit of armor.

5 Erik Selvig

Stellan Skarsgard played Erik Selvig throughout multiple projects during the Infinity Saga. Introduced in 2011's Thor, Selvig is an astrophysicist and mentor to Jane Foster, who becomes Thor's close ally and an eventual contributor to S.H.I.E.L.D. before its collapse.

Selvig's intelligence and knowledge made him a crucial player throughout the MCU's first chapter, especially regarding the Infinity Stones. Moreover, Skarsgard's reputation as a prestige actor lent credibility to any movie he was in, while versatility allowed him to portray different sides to Selvig's persona, from the serious in The Avengers to the ridiculous in Thor: The Dark World.

6 James Rhodes/War Machine

James "Rhodey" Rhodes has been in the MCU from day one. He might've looked different, but the character is one of the franchise's founding members. In fact, it's weird it's taken so long for him to be in the spotlight, especially considering he's played by Don Cheadle, an Oscar and Emmy nominee with talent to spare.

Rhodes isn't always a likable figure. As the ultimate soldier, he usually sides with the institutions rather than the individuals, making him one of the more unrelatable characters. However, he will always do what he thinks is best, supporting his fellow Avengers and putting himself on the line for them. Whenever Rhodes shows up, fans know they'll get a worthy fight sequence and some much-needed support for whichever hero he is there to aid. Hopefully, the upcoming Armor Wars film will develop him further outside his role as a supporting player.

7 Ned Leeds

The "best friend" trope is fairly common in superhero movies. However, Ned Leeds and Peter Parker make the best of it thanks to their honest, heartwarming, and somewhat childish dynamic. In a world of heroes, monsters, and everything in between, it's nice to see two teenagers behaving like normal teenage friends, especially when one crawls up walls in his spare time.

RELATED: The 9 Best Mark Ruffalo Movies, Ranked

Although he hasn't appeared in many movies outside of the Spider-Man corner of the MCU, Ned has made a name for himself and carved a place in fans' hearts. He is also the embodiment of a reliable supporting character; Ned is the first to offer assistance when Peter needs help, and while he might be a bit clumsy when it comes to discretion, no one can argue against his loyalty. After all, Ned is Peter's guy in the chair, and that's not a title that heroes hand out willy-nilly.

8 Nick Fury

Samuel L. Jackson is a cinematic icon. Talented, versatile, and with a penchant for delivering larger-than-life performances that remain entertaining and engaging, Jackson is truly one-of-a-kind. He is also one of the first major actors to bet on the MCU, playing the role of Nick Fury since 2008.

Jackson's Fury is the in-universe mastermind behind the Avengers. His influence spreads across the entire Marvel Universe, acting as a master puppeteer manipulating things behind the scenes and pulling every character's strings, even those unaware they have them. Jackson is the gift that keeps on giving, and the MCU is more than happy to accept his generosity. The character is already synonymous with the franchise, and each appearance is valuable, even those that seem like inconsequential cameos. Few actors and characters are as crucial to the MCU as Jackson's Nick Fury, and pretty much everyone knows it.

9 Wong

If the MCU has one reliable character who will always be there to lend a hand, that's Wong. Played by the underrated Benedict Wong, who is the right role away from a Supporting Actor Oscar, Wong is a sorcerer from Kamar Taj who acts as a close ally of Doctor Strange. Following Strange's vanishing during the Blip, Wong becomes Earth's Sorcerer Supreme, a role he retains in the current MCU.

Proud but always willing to help, Wong will go wherever he's needed: movies, tv shows, post-credit scenes; he's down for everything. Having such a powerful and important character appear throughout multiple projects makes the MCU's continuity seem more legitimate, especially at a time when its world-building is beginning to show cracks. Wong might be the thread that connects every project, an impressive feat considering the franchise is overflowing with movies and shows. Yet, Wong will always be there to bring it all together, and the MCU is much better because of it.

