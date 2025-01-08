While everyone is looking ahead to what's to come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2025, many also find themselves looking back on past projects they loved. Sometimes, while one may like a movie at the moment, the benefit of hindsight will make things clearer; indeed, some movies can lose their charm over the years. Fans of certain Marvel Studios movies can rewatch happily, though, knowing that the movies they're revisiting will be just as good as they remember.

Many genuinely great MCU movies are worth looking back on as they continue to age gracefully. Rather than ranking them and pitting them against each other, sometimes it's simply fun to just celebrate great cinema and acknowledge how great of an experience it is to look back on them. These MCU movies are just as great as you remember, and revisiting them will only confirm how timeless they are.

10 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Directed by Joe Russo & Anthony Russo

Steve Rogers's (Chris Evans) tenure as Captain America has been hailed as one of the best Marvel trilogies of all time. One of its best movies is the third, Captain America: Civil War, which brought all of the Avengers together to duke it out over the political conflict of the Sokovia Accords and the framing of Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

Seeing the Avengers fight each other will never not be entertaining. Everyone loves a good superhero-on-superhero battle, and Captain America: Civil War brings it heavy. The mere premise makes it an abundantly entertaining movie that seems to never really get old, thanks to the ever-exciting action sequences and dense, dramatic, plot-driven story. Captain America: Civil War is always a fun one to return to and keeps its quality to this day, making it one of the best movies in Phase Three.

9 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017)

Directed by James Gunn

After the mass success of the first Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Studios was quick to greenlight the second film. While nothing was going to surpass how truly amazing the first movie was, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 came very close. The sequel still has all the fun and spunk the first one did while doubling up on the emotional message. It develops its characters far more, exploring their backstories and the bonds they are forming as a found family.

Even 8 years later, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is still as entertaining and heart-warming as ever. Yondu's (Michael Rooker) death still hits just as hard, and Rocket and Groot's escape from the Ravagers is as fun as always. The first two Guardians of the Galaxy films age gracefully, and 2023's third entry will probably hold the same status.

8 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Directed by Jon Watts

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a huge help in bringing people back to theaters in the aftermath of the pandemic. The movie had people all over the planet cheering and celebrating in theaters, and while some may believe that it's more of a one-time experience, the cameos and constant fan service are not the only things that make it entertaining. In fact, many of Spider-Man's most rewatchable scenes are thanks to this movie.

The third Tom Holland Spider-Man installment's story, plot, character arcs and overall filmmaking style are all-around great. Rather than nostalgia-feeding by inserting multiverse characters for no reason, they support the story and Peter's arc as a hero and a young man in the film. Spider-Man: No Way Home is just as engaging as it was when people originally saw it in theaters, packed full of Spider-Man fun that can't be seen anywhere else.

7 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Directed by Taika Waititi

Thor: Ragnarok is one of the most commonly noted Marvel Studios movies when it comes to fan-favorite. People claim that the movie is one of the best in the MCU and even go as far as to declare that it saved Thor (Chris Hemsworth) from the obscurity of only appearing in The Avengers movies and losing his franchise after the failure that was Thor: The Dark World.

Taking Thor in a more comedically-driven direction proved that he didn't need to be confined to the more Shakespearean demeanor that he held for the majority of the MCU up until that point. Hemsworth seemed to enjoy it, as well, too, as this is one of his best performances as the character and made for some rewatchable scenes. The jokes still hold up, and the action is still wonderful.

6 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Directed by James Gunn

The first Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the most iconic Marvel films overall. It was the ultimate underdog story for both the franchise and director James Gunn himself. The fact that it was that big of a success is proof of the movie's quality, humor, and emotional connection with the audience. With a project this good, there's no question that it will age well.

The soundtrack is, to this day, considered one of the best in recent years, adding to the film's essence. People love everything Gunn did for both Marvel and superhero films overall, and it all started with Guardians of the Galaxy. It turned some of Marvel's most unknown and unimportant teams into absolute fan favorites and proved that the MCU could succeed away from its most widely known characters.

5 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is another MCU film that fans consider the best of Phase Two and one of the best superhero projects ever made. It was so good that it catapulted Joe Russo and Anthony Russo to being some of the most important directors for Marvel Studios. The duo would later return to finish the Infinity Saga with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. They were even recently hired to continue The Avengers franchise in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

