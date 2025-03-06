Although the popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has led it to exert a considerable amount of influence on the Marvel Comics universe, the sprawling franchise hasn’t produced many of its own canonical comics. There have been a few tie-in miniseries to specific movies as well as some other arcs like Fury’s Big Week that flesh out the world, but few if any of their events are reciprocally referenced by the shows or movies.

Recently, the company has taken an unexpected step forward in this regard with the first full-on crossover between the MCU and comics canons. The ongoing TVA miniseries emphasizes that the comics and MCU multiverses are in fact one and the same — despite prior evidence to the contrary — and retroactively establishes that one version of the Time Variance Authority patrols all of its different worlds. The series’ third issue also features a cliffhanger that appears to connect it to an additional corner of the MCU. As intriguing as this all is, it also highlights problems that the crossover and others like it could cause for both worlds.

'TVA' Unites the MCU and Marvel Comics Worlds