No matter the reputation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the moment, it's undeniable that it's had some huge wins over the years. Marvel Studios has produced some of the best superhero films of all time in service of one long and continuous story that redefined blockbuster and franchise filmmaking. Whether they're action-packed, funny or both, the MCU will usually provide an entertaining movie.

But "entertaining" doesn't necessarily mean "best," and some of the MCU's most enjoyable efforts are not usually the absolute greatest. After all, quality can also come from drama, which is moving and compelling but isn't as entertaining as a good fast-paced action flick or a hilarious, non-stop comedy. A pleasing Marvel movie keeps audiences laughing, engaged, and on the edge of their seats throughout the entire runtime. These are the most entertaining movies in the MCU, and this list will rank them based on how purely enjoyable they are without necessarily taking their overall quality or relevance into account.

10 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017)

Directed by James Gunn

If there's one thing that's true about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's that James Gunn has produced some of its best films; it seems like he cannot miss. When it came to following up the first iconic Guardians of the Galaxy film, Gunn had a huge task ahead: follow it up and make it as good or better than his first smash hit. While it seems impossible to pass up the first movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 came very close, delving deeper into the familial history of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).

With the introduction of Kurt Russell into the franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 can offer a more poignant and resonant story for Peter. Meanwhile, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) and Yondu's (Michael Rooker) fight against the Ravagers keeps things lighter and is incredibly entertaining. Not to mention, the hilarious and poppy opening scene with Baby Groot dancing around the battlefield sets the perfect tone for the film.

9 'The Avengers' (2012)

Directed by Joss Whedon

Nothing's more exciting than seeing the iconic Avengers coming together for the first time. As Loki (Tom Hiddleston) comes to Earth to wreak havoc, the greatest heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe must come together to take him down before he can end everything as they know it. But first, they have to get over their quarrels with each other.

The Avengers began one of the best franchises in the superhero genre. The performances introduce incredible dynamics that entertain audiences and provide some hilarious scenes. Aside from the interactions with characters, the action is spectacular. Seeing the team working together makes for some spectacular sequences, making The Avengers one of the most thrilling movies in the MCU.

8 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' (2021)

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton

Taking inspiration from some of the most iconic martial arts films of all time, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings provides some of the best action sequences in the MCU. It's fast-paced, hard-hitting and endlessly entertaining. Moreover, the introduction of the true Mandarin, Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung Chiu-wai), was something fans had been waiting for quite some time.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has some of the best Rotten Tomatoes ratings of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film for a very good reason. Not only is the action phenomenal, but the performances, especially by Simu Liu, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung Chiu-wai, keep it compelling and engaging. The audience actually cares about the characters, which helps the action feel entertaining and impactful.

7 'Iron Man' (2008)

Directed by Jon Favreau

The first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is responsible for showing its potential and kicking everything off to a great start. Without this first film being as good as it is, the MCU wouldn't probably have been as successful as it is now. The story of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is compelling and enthralling, partially due to the performances across the board, especially Robert Downey Jr. in a career-reviving turn.

Downey created one of the funniest MCU heroes, with Tony's quippy and energetic behavior keeping things light even in the worst situations. The CGI still holds up to this day as some of the best in the MCU, and the formula that would be repeated so many times is at its freshest here. Iron Man has everything a good Marvel movie needs, helping define the future of superhero films.

6 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Directed by Joe Russo & Anthony Russo

One of the best Marvel Comics stories is the infamous "Civil War" event. So, when it was revealed that Marvel Studios would be adapting it through the third Captain America movie, fans were absolutely excited. Captain America: Civil War wasn't 100% accurate to the comic book, but it is still an extremely entertaining film that respects the storyline's essence and main themes.

Seeing the MCU's biggest heroes duke it out with one another was heartbreaking yet thrilling at the same time. The action sequences enhance the drama, resulting in something truly incredible, especially in the iconic airport fight--the centerpiece of the film. Years later, Captain America: Civil War remains a highlight of the MCU, remaining enjoyable and endlessly rewatchable.

5 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Directed by Joe Russo & Anthony Russo

Avengers: Infinity War is commonly known as the best Avengers movie, primarily due to how exciting and thrilling it is, juggling dozens of characters without feeling overpacked. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo expertly handle the stories of all the major Avengers and two plot lines on Earth and Titan while somehow making Thanos (Josh Brolin) the heart of the story.

The third Avengers installment has some of the best action in any Marvel film, thanks to its grand scale, spectacle, and universe-threatening stakes. Avengers: Infinity War is commonly more highly regarded by fans than Avengers: Endgame due to its shorter runtime, which still packs so much story without losing the beat even once. The now-iconic ending, where Thanos kills half the life in the universe, further elevates it into a league of its own.

4 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Directed by Taika Waititi

Upon its release in 2017, Thor: Ragnarok was highly praised for its fun and exciting tone. After holding a Shakespearean direction for the first two films, the comedic shift in style for the third outing was widely acclaimed, especially after the failure of 2013's Thor: The Dark World. Director Taika Waititi injected a much-needed dose of humor and kinetic energy, quite literally electrifying Thor's story.

The humor-centric writing gave off a lighthearted tone that kept audiences interested. The visuals are also poppy and electric, especially once Thor (Chris Hemsworth) makes his way to Sakaar. Fun, funny, and featuring some of the most rewatchable Thor scenes in the MCU, Thor: Ragnarok balances its tone between humorous excitement and dramatic action like few other superhero movies.

3 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Directed by Jon Watts