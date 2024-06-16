The MCU spent years keeping its female characters in supporting roles, largely as girlfriends or lovers, give or take a Black Widow. However, following the end of the Infinity Saga, the franchise began experimenting outside of its well-known comfort zone, placing more women in the spotlight than ever before. So far, the MCU has produced six female-led movies, showcasing some of its most well-known characters, even if it was already too late for some.

Each of these movies is entertaining and a worthy addition to the franchise's ever-expanding canon, but some are far more enjoyable than others. Whether because of their narratives, humor, or high stakes, some female-led MCU movies tower above the rest. In the end, each new entry plays a crucial role in advancing their respective storylines, but a couple left a better impression on audiences, especially as the franchise adjusts to its new, post-Avengers: Endgame stage.

6 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' (2018)

Directed by Peyton Reed

Image via Marvel Studios

Ant-Man returned for a second adventure with 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. The plot sees Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) teaming up with Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) to rescue Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) from the Quantum Realm while being pursued by several antagonistic parties.

Calling Ant-Man and the Wasp "forgettable" is generous; in fact, there's only one MCU movie that is more inconsequential, and that's Thor: The Dark World. The film finally elevates Lilly's Hope Van Dyne to a co-lead status, but her character remains underdeveloped, and she still plays second fiddle to Rudd's Lang. Furthermore, Ant-Man and the Wasp's weak plot does nothing for her character, and the film doesn't even utilize her powers in any cool or innovative ways. In short, this movie wastes the Wasp's potential, and its sequel, the much-derided Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, once again makes her a supporting character. There's not much here to warrant a rewatch.

5 'Black Widow' (2021)

Directed by Cate Shortland

Image via Marvel Studios

Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is one of the most important characters in the Infinity Saga. The sole female member of the Avengers and one of the team's most capable players, the Black Widow is a key figure in every Avengers movie. Despite her lack of powers, Black Widow is just as useful as the Trinity; she closes the Chitauri portal in the first movie, goes toe-to-toe with Thanos' army in Avengers: Infinity War, and makes the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good in Endgame.

Loyal fans waited for years for a solo vehicle for the Widow, especially after Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) death overshadowed her sacrifice. However, Black Widow was not a film worthy of its beloved titular character. The plot, which saw her confronting her past in the Red Room, had the potential to be compelling and engaging. However, a weak screenplay, a confused villain, and shoddy CGI made the finished movie a tonal mess. The film premiered simultaneously on Disney+, further damaging its legacy. Few have felt the need to revisit it since, a shame considering both Romanoff and Johansson deserved more from the franchise they helped for so many years.

4 'The Marvels' (2023)

Directed by Nia DaCosta

Image via Marvel Studios

The Marvels is a very strange film. Unfortunately, it had the difficult task of acting as a sequel to three different projects that couldn't have been more different from each other. Its plot centers on the unlikely team-up of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who accidentally exchange powers while dealing with a new threat.

Unfortunately, The Marvels is burdened by the franchise's demands, being one of the few MCU movies that requires the audience to have watched not one but two Disney+ shows. It also tries to be many things at once, opting for a much more absurd tone than previous MCU entries, using a sense of humor that might be too wacky for mainstream audiences, plus a remarkably weak villain that lacks any spark. However, The Marvels remains fun, funny, colorful, and refreshing; it tries to be something different, which is more than can be said for other MCU efforts. The film's short run-time could also compel audiences to revisit it from time to time, even if just as background noise on a busy afternoon.

3 'Captain Marvel' (2019)

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck

Image via Marvel Studios

Carol Danvers' introduction to the MCU came hot after the blip at the end of Infinity War when audiences didn't know what to expect. The story centers on Carol Danvers, who becomes the powerful superhero Captain Marvel and must step up and protect Earth from a massive intergalactic conflict.

Captain Marvel is as safe as a superhero origin story can get. It sticks to the Marvel formula to a tee, introducing its titular character as a mighty player in the cosmic side of Marvel. Oscar winner Brie Larson does a fine job in the role, opting for the same stoic demeanor Chris Evans goes for with his Captain America but introducing more flair and sass into the mix. Despite its narrative shortcomings, Captain Marvel is enjoyable as an entertaining and effortless MCU entry. It's also quite rewatchable, if only because of the wonderful chemistry between Larson and Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson, who delivers his most relaxed and engaging performance as Nick Fury thus far.

2 'Eternals' (2021)

Directed by Chloé Zhao

Image via Marvel Studios

No Marvel movie has been more misunderstood or mistreated than Chloé Zhao's Eternals. The ensemble film, led by Gemma Chan, follows a group of extraterrestrial beings sent to Earth to battle their perpetual enemies, creatures known as Deviants. Eventually, they separate and make lives for themselves amongst humans, only to reunite in modern times when the Deviants seemingly re-emerge.

Eternals fought a losing battle from the start. Coming after Zhao's Oscar-winning Nomadland, the film had to live up to lofty expectations on all sides. Some wanted it to be a humane, philosophical sci-fi from a director who first made a name for herself in the indie circuit, while others wanted it to be a straight-up Marvel vehicle; when it wasn't either of those things, critics and fans couldn't accept it. The truth is, Eternals is a remarkable and truly original take on the superhero formula. It operates by the genre's rules while still aiming for a more subdued approach, even if its exposition-heavy screenplay often lets it down. Chan's Sersi is not entirely engaging as a protagonist, but she receives crucial and much-welcome help from Angelina Jolie's Thena and Salma Hayek's Ajak, both of whom deserved far more screen time.

1 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (2022)

Directed by Ryan Coogler

Image via Marvel Studios

Like other movies in the MCU's Phase 4, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had to deal with unexpected changes. Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing meant the sequel to the 2018 hit Black Panther had to be retooled significantly, placing Shuri (Letitia Wright) as the new hero and centering the story around her grief for her brother's passing and her fear and insecurity at the responsibility she unexpectedly received.

Wakanda Forever doesn't quite reach the heights of its predecessor, but it remains a thrilling action feat and a poignant exploration of grief, family, and duty. It never sacrifices emotion in favor of sheer spectacle, although it offers enough visually dazzling sequences to earn a place among the MCU's best efforts. Shuri, Okoye (Danai Gurira), Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), and Ramonda (Angela Bassett) all receive plenty of powerful moments, and the plot stays exciting and gripping, largely thanks to a brilliant antagonist in Namor (Tenoch Huerta). Imperfect but rewarding, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a worthy sequel to a cultural touchstone that marks a rousing new entry into one of the MCU's best sagas.

