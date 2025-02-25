A large reason Marvel characters have connected with audiences for years is the complicated motivations of its heroes. Characters like Iron Man and Spider-Man are not the perfect embodiment of good; they have flaws and desires that run outside the need to selflessly protect others. In their lowest moments, MCU heroes have moments of selfishness or hubris that lead them to look more like villains than heroes.

With the exception of one or two notable cases, these are learning lessons for the heroes, but that doesn’t take back the collateral damage from the mistakes. Whether it was from clouded judgment or rage caused by overwhelming grief, these are MCU movies where the heroes acted more like villains.

10 'Iron Man 2' (2010)

Tony Drunkenly Endangers Party Guests

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is increasingly reckless in Iron Man 2. Upon learning that the core reactor that’s keeping him alive is also slowly poisoning him, Tony becomes overwhelmed with the stress of his mortality, and he begins to act out. While hosting a lavish party at his mansion, Tony dons his heroic suit and begins drunkenly shooting repulsor blasts into a crowded room, endangering everyone.

The party scene does a great job of showing how low Tony has fallen and doubles as a reminder of the dangers of the suit if it falls into the wrong hands. Up to this point in the film, the concern has been about the government or Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell) using the technology for selfish purposes, but Tony is demonstrating his own apprehension by operating the suit while intoxicated. On the upside, Tony’s drunken actions lead to Rhodey (Don Cheadle) grabbing a suit that will one day become War Machine, so there’s a silver lining to every misstep.