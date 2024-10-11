The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been successful since its beginning way back in 2008. Whether it be (mostly) critically or at the box office, it's hard to imagine a Marvel project not making numbers. But not every film hits those close to (or more than) billion-dollar digits; even the greatest of superheroes can have some lows at times, even the likes of Marvel Studios themselves.

Maybe it's because of society's views surrounding the film, its quality, or the popularity of the central character. Regardless of the facts behind the film's monetary failure, it's always disappointing to see a Marvel vehicle not explode at the box office, especially when the film absolutely deserves it. Things are much different for those movies that are mediocre at best, though. What follows is a ranking of the ten lowest-grossing MCU movies based on their quality, how much they contribute to the overarching universe, and how much they deserve their financial fates.

10 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' (2023)

Worldwide Box Office: $476,071,180

If there is a terrible Marvel Studios effort in recent years, it's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, arguably the worst post-Endgame movie. While there were mostly good performances, it was, for the most part, a total trainwreck on a visual, narrative, and thematic level. The visual effects were incredibly rough, and the plot was simply pretty weak. Nobody truly knows what went wrong behind the scenes, but needless to say, something did.

The news of the film's quality definitely spread across the worlds of critics and fans, which certainly hindered its overall performance at the box office. Unfortunately for Marvel Studios, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was supposed to be the introduction to the next big story and villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and yet audiences couldn't have been less interested. So the poor performance was definitely a hindrance to the future of the studios' plans.

9 'Black Widow' (2021)

Worldwide Box Office: $379,751,655

The overall consensus regarding Black Widow was that it was too little, too late. The film should have come out far earlier (probably around when it was actually set, following Captain America: Civil War) and had a lot more effort placed into it. Having it come out after Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) had already died in Avengers: Endgame was an incredibly poor choice on Marvel Studios' part. Some even believe the studio simply didn't care enough about the film until after seeing the love she got after Endgame.

Not to mention, it came out at a really rough point for movies, being just around/after the height of COVID-19, leading not many to go out to the theaters. But, at the end of the day, Black Widow is another example of how Marvel Studios has continuously failed Black Widow as a character and not given her the time of day she deserves.

8 'The Marvels' (2023)

Worldwide Box Office: $206,136,825

Unfortunately, The Marvels just so happens to be the lowest-grossing Marvel Studios film yet. What makes the number sting even more is that it has nothing to do with the film's quality. The Marvels is actually quite good and got some great ratings. It's certainly not due to superhero fatigue, as other superhero films in recent years have done quite well. Some chalk it up to the ridiculous haters opposing it being a fully women-led film.

Regardless of the reasoning, the disappointing box office numbers for The Marvels are certainly unfair. Not to mention, it also took the first massive step in introducing the X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the after-credits scene featuring Kelsey Grammer's Beast. Safe to say, the cast and crew behind The Marvels deserved a lot better than what they received.

7 'Ant-Man' (2015)

Worldwide Box Office: $519,311,965

After a long-winded fight to get Ant-Man made for years, it was a rough one to predict whether it would actually release or be any good. For the majority of Ant-Man's pre-production, Edgar Wright was hailed for donning the director's hat. But after a split with Marvel Studios, Wright stepped away and the studio brought Peyton Reed in to get the film made. The result was good, with Ant-Man being one of the better solo origin films in the series.

At the end of the day, though, the character was simply not popular enough to warrant people's interest. Those who saw the film liked it, and for a "lower-grossing" film, it still did pretty well; half a billion dollars is nothing to sneeze at. The fact that this safe yet charming film is considered one of the lowest-grossing is proof that Marvel Studios still pops off, even at the lower end of the box office.

6 'Eternals' (2021)

Worldwide Box Office: $402,064,899

The release and mid-tier success of Eternals is interesting. The film is easily one of the best-directed Marvel Studios films there, with Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao producing something visually spectacular. Unfortunately, though, the plot and writing were weaker than many had hoped for. With such a star-studded cast, Eternals ideally would have been executed a bit better.

Many claimed the film to be "boring" and far too slow. Whether or not one agrees with that sentiment, it causes the potential viewers to lose interest; "boring" is not something one wants from a superhero movie. Again, much like Ant-Man, many have far too high expectations for Marvel Studios at this point. Almost half a billion is not terrible at all, even if it puts the film on the lower end of the Marvel Studios box office spectrum. Eternals deserved a better chance at entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

5 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' (2021)

Worldwide Box Office: $432,243,292

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is consistently known as one of the best films in Marvel Studios' Phase 4. With incredibly intense and thorough martial arts choreography and execution, a solid script, good performances and fun visuals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is an awesome time.

If there's one thing fans know for sure, it's that they want a sequel or, at the very least, to see Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) pop up again in a future film. The film's lackluster performance was, again, mostly blamed on the global pandemic. Indeed, Shang-Chi could have easily done a lot better had it been released in a better year. With such high effort placed into making the film, the cast and crew deserved way more than what they were given.

4 'The Incredible Hulk' (2008)

Worldwide Box Office: $264,770,996

The Incredible Hulk is typically claimed to be one of Marvel Studios' most underrated films, released the same year as Iron Man. Unlike Tony Stark's first solo effort, The Incredible Hulk made a mere $264,770,996, which was surprising, to say the least, given that one would think that it could bounce off the success of Iron Man.

Also, Hulk used to be one of Marvel's "big three" before the Marvel Cinematic Universe existed, alongside Wolverine and Spider-Man. The Incredible Hulk had some incredible CGI, but the leads, Edward Norton and Liv Tyler, had absolutely no chemistry and some other casting choices rank among the MCU's worst. But for the most part, the film was great and incredibly underrated and definitely deserved a lot more love.

3 'Thor' (2011)

Worldwide Box Office: $449,326,618

Before Thor (Chris Hemsworth) really spiked in popularity from the success of Thor: Ragnarok, his direction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was far more based on the mythical and Shakespearean vibe of his character. The film follows the Norse god as he is banished from Earth and deemed unworthy, putting the character in a position unlike he's ever been in before.

