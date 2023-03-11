The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. It officially began in 2008 with Iron Man, and has recently entered its fifth phase with 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In 15 years, the series now houses 31 feature films and various TV shows that also play a part within this vast cinematic universe.

RELATED: 'Unbreakable' & Other Superhero Movies That Aren't Actually Action Movies

Like all long-running franchises, it’s a series with its ups and downs, as not every entry can be expected to achieve perfection. When going over the 31 currently released films, however, it is impressive how most of them were well-received by critics... and audiences too, considering how much money the series has made. Below are all the feature films from the MCU so far, ranked according to their critic approval rating on the review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

31 'Eternals' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 47%

Unusually, the lowest-rated MCU movie is also the only one directed by an Oscar-winning director. Chloe Zhao’sNomadland earned critical acclaim one year before the release of Eternals, perhaps building expectations that the ambitious but unwieldy superhero film couldn’t meet.

It’s not a terrible film, and the 47% rating suggests that almost half of the critics sampled liked the movie. It did feel overstuffed, however, with its attempts to introduce numerous new characters all at once ensuring that the film’s story was underwhelming, and its cast of characters not sufficiently compelling.

30 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' (2023)

Image via Marvel Studios

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 47%

Phase 5 has gotten off to a shaky start with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The third of theAnt-Manmovies has a ton riding on it, seeing as not only does it kick off a new phase, but it also properly introduces Kang, who’s set to be a new Thanos-level threat for the franchise.

At least critics have reacted well to Kang, thanks to Jonathan Majors’ charisma and acting prowess. Phase 5 could well recover, but maybe Marvel should give viewers a smaller story (pun intended) if an eventual fourth Ant-Man is made.

29 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 63%

Some viewers might feel like Marvel fatigue is starting to set in, with recent divisive movies potentially demonstrating this. Ant-Man 3 and Eternals are Phase 5 and 4 movies respectively, with Thor: Love and Thunder also proving to be a less-than-stellar Phase 4 release.

RELATED: Less-Than-Great Movies That Have Great Casts

A 63% rating is not terrible. Clearly, the fourth Thormovie had its fans. However, it pales in comparison to the previous Thor, which had the same director, Taika Waititi. It never managed to be quite as exciting or funny as that 2017 film.

​​​​​

28 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013)

Image via Marvel Studios

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 66%

Before Phase 4 kicked off in the 2020s, Thor: The Dark World was near-universally acknowledged as the worst MCU movie. It brought the title character back for his first post-Avengersadventure, but it ended up being a little forgettable.

There’s nothing particularly offensive about The Dark World; it’s just kind of bland, and ultimately feels like an almost inessential movie. If its events weren’t revisited during the time travel section of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame in a reasonably clever way, it would be entirely skippable.

27 'The Incredible Hulk' (2008)

Image via Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%

In 2019, someone mentioned 2008’s The Incredible Hulk to Taylor Swift, and it inspired her to write the opening track to her album Lover, titled "I Forgot That You Existed."

RELATED: The Most Violent Movies in The MCU (So Far)

That’s not true at all, actually, but it could be, because this is the one MCU movie that everyone seems to forget is an MCU movie. The Hulk has remained an important character, but he was recast between this film and The Avengers, making The Incredible Hulk feel only partly like a “true” MCU entry at best.

26 'Iron Man 2' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

The original Iron Man was such a surprise hit/breath of fresh air that a sequel was inevitable. It arguably came a little too quickly, with Iron Man 2 hitting theaters just two years after the first.

It’s a sequel that only partially recaptures the magic of the first, laying the snarky humor on a little too thick and having a slightly oversized cast. Still, 71% isn’t bad, and it stands out for serving as an introduction for Black Widow, and a proper introduction for Nick Fury after his cameo in Iron Man (2008).

25 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

Sam Raimi made a name for himself as a great superhero movie director in the 2000s, after directing the Tobey Maguire-starring Spider-Mantrilogy. The first two movies are particularly great, and the third, while more divisive, still has tons to like.

RELATED: Ranking All The MCU Movies Doctor Strange Has Appeared in From Worst to Best

That made the prospect of Raimi returning to the genre to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness an exciting one. It’s no Spider-Man 2, but it’s a solid sequel with a solid critic score of 74%, and just enough Raimi directorial trademarks sprinkled in there to satisfy fans.

24 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

While Iron Man (2008) kicked off the MCU, 2012’s team-up movie The Avengers was the one that solidified the cinematic universe as having legs. As such, there was a need for its follow-up, 2015’s Age of Ultron, to push things forward even more.

Was it successful? Sort of. It lacked the simple charm of the first Avengers, and wasn’t as epic as Infinity War or Endgame, but had enough entertaining scenes – and a memorable enough villain – to ensure it ended up being a pretty good MCU movie.

23 'Thor' (2011)

Image via Marvel Studios

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

Kenneth Branagh is known for his Shakespeare film adaptations, and the world and characters of the Thor series are indeed Shakespearean and theatrical. This made him a solid fit to direct 2011’s Thor, which formally introduced the character to the MCU.

As an older film in the series, it hasn’t aged the best, but it’s still solid. The title character and Loki aren’t as much fun here as they’d become in later movies, but it’s a worthy MCU entry, given it also introduces fantasy elements and gods to the series.

22 'Iron Man 3' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

Iron Man 3 strikes an odd tone, as it’s one of the most consistently comedic movies in the MCU, yet a large part of its plot also involves Tony struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder after the events of 2012’s The Avengers.

RELATED: Ranking All The MCU Movies Iron Man Appeared in From Worst to Best

Its unevenness and somewhat controversial story decisions mean it might end up less than the sum of its parts, but at least it’s very entertaining. It plays by its own rules and stands out from many other MCU movies, deservedly earning a fairly high 79%.

21 'Black Widow' (2021)

Image via Marvel Studios

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

2020 was a strange year for the MCU (and the whole world, really). It was the first year since 2009 without a theatrically-released MCU film, with cinemas getting closed because of the Pandemic, naturally delaying high-profile titles.

As cinemas gradually reopened, 2021’sBlack Widow ended up the first MCU movie released in the new decade. It wasn’t bad and got fairly good reviews, but its impact was arguably weakened by its prequel status, given the title character’s fate in Endgame.

20 'Captain Marvel' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

It took a surprisingly long time for the MCU to release a movie with a female lead. 2019’s Captain Marvel, released near the end of Phase 3, was that film, and it was also the first time the series had a female director (Anna Boden, who co-directed with Ryan Fleck).

As an origin story for the title character, it wasn’t amazing, but certainly ended up being decent. The 1990s setting was fun, as was seeing a de-aged Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury (with the effects being surprisingly convincing).

19 'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

The first Captain America film stands out for its World War 2 setting. The First Avenger shows the title character’s origins as an ambitious young man in the 1940s who gets turned into a super-soldier, and eventually a superhero.

It’s quaint and arguably a little corny, but there’s also something quite charming about it. It’s just a slick, well-made blockbuster, and its simplicity has arguably made it age better than some other entries in the MCU’s first phase.

18 'Ant-Man' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

After the explosive, world-ending threat seen in 2015’s Age of Ultron, the first Ant-Man ended up being a nice change of pace. Its reduced scope and lowered stakes made it breezier and arguably more entertaining than some other Phase 2 films.

RELATED: Movies About Shrinking People to Watch Before 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

It might not feel like an essential part of the MCU, but at least it’s fun. It also can’t be denied that Paul Rudd works exceptionally well as the title character, and has continued to excel in his various series appearances since 2015.

17 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

The star of the firstBlack Panther, Chadwick Boseman, tragically passed away in 2020. Filming hadn’t started yet for its sequel, but the already-completed script had to be drastically rewritten to account for Boseman’s passing.

Wakanda Forever was therefore never going to be an easy film to make, but all things considered, it was a worthy follow-up. It effectively honored Boseman’s legacy while continuing the narrative in Wakanda without him, making for an ambitious and emotional sequel to one of the MCU’s biggest hits.

16 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017)

Image via Marvel

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

It’s fair to say that MCU fans were clamoring for more Guardians of the Galaxy movies after the 2014 original. It brought crazy, over-the-top science-fiction to the MCU in a big way, and featured plenty of endearing characters, tons of humor, and a surprising amount of heart.

Vol. 2 might not hit as instantly as the original, but in many ways, it’s just as good. The conflict between Peter and his father is compelling and impactful, and the visuals, action, and comedy all satisfy. As a sequel, it certainly lives up to the first.

15 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

It’s surprising that Avengers: Infinity War only just sneaks into the top 50% of MCU movies, according to critics. It’s quite possibly the most explosive and ambitious entry in the MCU yet, given it features most of the previously established characters.

RELATED: All For Nothing: The Best Movies Where No One Wins By The End

There’s constant action, genuinely shocking moments, and a great villain with Thanos, who before Infinity War had only been plotting in the background. Maybe some critics find it overstuffed, but for it to balance so many characters so well is undeniably impressive.

14 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Ant-Man and the Wasp definitely improves upon its predecessor, and that’s reflected by it besting the first one’s Rotten Tomatoes score. It’s essentially more Ant-Man, but the action scenes and jokes work just a little better this time around.

It also serves a similar function to the first Ant-Man: a light, breezy film after a heavier Avengers team-up. It’s also worth noting that it has one of the best mid-credits scenes in the series, and one that perfectly ties into 2019’s Endgame.

13 'Doctor Strange' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Some may complain that Doctor Strange follows a very similar narrative to Iron Man (2008). There is only so much that can be done with an origin story’s structure, but still, the personal journey/character arc of each title character is near-identical.

However, at least 2016’s Doctor Strange still tells the story in a serviceable way, and Benedict Cumberbatch is great in the title role. Further, it introduces numerous interesting magical elements into the MCU, and boasts some very impressive-looking psychedelic visuals throughout.

12 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Captain America: The Winter Soldier marked a high point for the MCU back in 2014. To this day, it’s still one of the strongest in the series, with a compelling spy storyline that mixes in old-school political thriller-style tension with engaging action.

RELATED: Movies Where Actors Got to Pay Homage to Past Roles

As a sequel to 2011’s Captain America, it’s also an improvement, and featured dramatic events that reshaped much of the cinematic universe itself. It’s overall very, very good stuff, making it surprising that it doesn’t crack the MCU’s top 10, according to Rotten Tomatoes.​​​​​​​