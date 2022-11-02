Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is almost here. It is sure to be a cultural event of a similar scale to the first film, for different reasons, as director and co-writer Ryan Coogler’s sequel takes on the challenge of paying tribute to late star Chadwick Boseman while allowing the narrative to move forward without its central character, T’Challa. As always, fans may want to watch, or more likely, re-watch, the past Marvel projects that might connect to the new film. While some are likely to be much more crucial to the story than others, here are the titles most likely to influence Wakanda Forever.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Vibranium, the superpowered alien metal that gives Wakanda most of its wealth and advanced technology, was introduced to the MCU back in Captain America: The First Avenger, when Captain America / Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) took up his iconic vibranium shield. But it wasn’t until the second Avengers crossover movie that the metal’s capabilities were expanded upon and Wakanda was overtly referenced. In Age of Ultron​​​​​​, vibranium is crucial to the titular villainous android’s doomsday plan and leads to the creation of the android Avenger, Vision (Paul Bettany). The film also introduces Black Panther villain Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) and while the later film reestablishes everything viewers need to know about him and his relationship to Wakanda, those looking to view the most complete version of the Black Panther storyline should start here.

Captain America: Civil War

Image Via Disney

The third Captain America film is also a massive MCU crossover that featured almost the entire Avengers roster of the time and introduced several important new characters including the Black Panther himself, Boseman’s King T’Challa, and members of his supporting cast including Dora Milaje warrior Ayo (Florence Kasumba) and CIA agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman). While many of the other superheroes featured in Civil War are only given glorified cameos, T’Challa is integral to its plot and themes and even apprehends the main antagonist, Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who is responsible for a tragedy that changes T’Challa’s life forever. Boseman instantly cemented himself as one of the all-time great superhero castings with a performance that was commanding, charismatic, and nuanced. Civil War viewers also get to enjoy T’Challa’s effectively perfect debut costume, which many fans prefer to the more technologically advanced “upgrade” he gets in Black Panther.

Black Panther

The most obvious inclusion for this list, Black Panther was a global phenomenon when it was released and stands as both one of Marvel’s greatest achievements and one of the best, most important films of the 21st century. It was the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture and was also nominated for many other Academy Awards, winning three. Director Ryan Coogler and his cast and crew delivered a story that perfectly blended discourse and debates about the black experience and global isolationism with moving personal story arcs about family and legacy. Boseman continued to electrify as T’Challa and the film is filled with many similarly iconic performances from his castmates, including Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, and Michael B. Jordan, with the latter making Erik Killmonger one of the most compelling movie villains of all time. The film is a truly special piece of work, and its level of quality will be difficult to match, although the overwhelmingly positive early reactions to Wakanda Forever suggest Coogler and company may have managed just that.

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

The climactic Avengers films that served as the epic finale to Marvel’s Infinity Saga feature T’Challa and other Wakandan characters in roles that, while not huge, are crucial, especially in Infinity War. In that film, Cap leads a group of Avengers to Wakanda for help removing the Infinity Stone attached to Vision. While Shuri (Wright) works on safely removing the stone so Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) can destroy it, T’Challa, Cap, the rest of the Earth-bound heroes, and the warriors of Wakanda engage Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) forces in an epic battle. It’s possible that T’Challa’s friends and family could face some criticism for the decision to risk Wakandan lives for Vision’s, or that the aftereffects of Thanos’ infamous Snap could influence the plot of Wakanda Forever. But ultimately, it seems likely that paying tribute to Boseman and T’Challa and dealing with new threats will be the film’s main focus. Infinity War and Endgame should mainly be viewed by those who want to see the Wakandans fight alongside the majority of Marvel’s other heroes.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Image via Disney+

Ayo returns in this Disney Plus series. She leads a squad of Dora Milaje to recapture Zemo, putting her at odds with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who engineered their old enemy’s escape so that he could help them defeat the Flag Smashers, superhuman freedom fighters whose tactics were devolving into terrorism. In addition to continuing the Wakanda/Zemo feud, the series delves into more detail on how the Wakandans, specifically Ayo, helped Bucky heal his mind from Hydra brainwashing following the events of Civil War. Fans are also treated to Ayo’s team giving failed Captain America replacement John Walker (Wyatt Russell) an epic beating before they provide Sam with a high-tech vibranium Cap costume when he takes his place as Steve's true successor.

What If...?

Image Via Disney

The franchise’s first animated series depicted alternate realities in which key points in MCU history played out differently. Many of the live-action actors returned to voice their roles, including Boseman, Jordan, and other members of the Black Panther cast. The most Wakanda-heavy episodes are “What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?” and “What If… Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark?” but the characters also make other appearances throughout the rest of the first season. Boseman’s voice acting in his final role earned him a well-deserved posthumous Emmy and many of the story points involving T’Challa wound up being doubly meaningful when the series debuted after his death.

Eternals

Marvel’s most divisive film doesn’t feature any Black Panther-related characters or plot points, but it’s possible Wakanda Forever may make use of a key bit of world-building done by Eternals. In the finale of the 2021 film, the Eternals manage to stop the Celestial Tiamut from emerging out of the Earth’s core, a process that would have destroyed the planet if completed. However, before they did so, Tiamut’s head and limbs, which are so gargantuan they can be seen from space, partially rose out of Earth’s oceans. Subsequent MCU projects have made curiously little reference to this world-altering event, but Wakanda Forever may depict some of the fallout. The antagonists of the sequel are Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta) and his underwater kingdom of Talokan. The disruption of the oceans could be a motivating factor in their decision to attack Wakanda and possibly the rest of the surface world.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is out in theaters on November 11th. Check out the trailer below: