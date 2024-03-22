The Big Picture Marvel Studios built the MCU on risky choices, but recent trends suggest they are playing it safe with sequels and franchises.

Every phase of the MCU was built on risks, from casting unknown actors to choosing unproven characters for films.

While the MCU has shifted to safer choices, the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film with an R-rating may be the riskiest move yet.

Conventional wisdom would suggest that the path to success is paved by making tried and true, safe choices. But "conventional" is probably the last word one would use when talking about the juggernaut that is the MCU. It's a franchise built on unproven characters, played by actors foreign to the genre, appearing in films helmed by directors with a handful of credits to their name. A franchise that started on the back of a B-list comic book character, chosen in part thanks to a focus group of children.

The MCU was unlike anything before it... until it was. Now, the MCU, once revered for taking risks, is playing it safe, with Bob Iger confirming a focus going forward on sequels and franchises, and rumors that, if true, mean a "first strike, you're out" mentality that has scuttled plans for Eternals 2 and Ant-Man 4. And if they're abandoning risks, they're betraying what got the MCU to the top in the first place.

Marvel Took a Major Risk on the MCU Before Filming Anything

While the scenario above isn't quite how things played out, it's not all that far removed either. The genesis of the MCU, the very foundation it was built on, came on the heels of a huge risk. 525 million risks, to be precise. In September 2005, Marvel took its first steps towards the MCU by securing a $525 million loan with Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc. Avi Arad, chief executive of Marvel Studios, said at the time, "We have been very involved in making movies with our partners in the past. Now we get to produce our own movies."

The plan was to use the money to make 10 films, each with a budget up to $165 million, and partner with Paramount Pictures to release two PG-13 rated films a year beginning in the summer of 2008. Of course, it wasn't quite that simple. To keep afloat, Marvel sold the movie rights to many of their A-List characters to multiple studios: Sony had Spider-Man, Universal had the Hulk, 20th Century Fox had the X-Men, and so on. With their A-list characters having homes elsewhere, Marvel proposed movies with Captain America, Nick Fury, Black Panther, Ant-Man, Cloak & Dagger, Hawkeye, and Power Pack, to name a few. Some of those names have since found great success with the MCU, but at the time? Not so much.

Arad seemed confident, cited in the LA Times as saying, "These titles have such great public awareness that we are virtually guaranteed [strong] opening weekends. Then we'll make sequels." His definition of public awareness certainly didn't match the reality (to this day you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who knows Power Pack), and the press had a field day, with Geoff Boucher of the LA Times writing, "But what if you needed to launch a Hollywood franchise — are those the superheroes you would really turn to?"

Every Phase of the MCU Is Built on Risks

The MCU kicked off in 2008 with not one but two features, The Incredible Hulk and Iron Man, both initiated under Avi Arad's watch before he left Marvel Studios in 2006. Of the two, The Incredible Hulk, with Edward Norton as the titular hero, was expected to be the more successful, but the troubled production only saw modest returns at the box office, becoming the black sheep of the MCU family for years. Instead, it was the riskier venture that caught on with moviegoers, with Iron Man opening in 2008 to a box office take of $98.6 million, the second-best opening weekend for a non-sequel behind Sam Raimi's Spider-Man. Marvel went all in on a risky bet, and ended up winning it all.

The success of Iron Man gave Marvel Studios the swagger and bravado to continue taking risks, and each time they appeared to be shooting themselves in the foot, they came out the other side smelling like a million bucks. Hundreds of millions, even. Those B-list Marvel characters became more prominent, finding a notoriety and fame they had never reached after years in the comics. Take Ant-Man, for example. The character first appeared in the comics in 1962, with the Scott Lang iteration first appearing in 1979, but the general public arguably only knew him as the hero that Garrett Morris played in the hilarious classic SNL skit "Superhero Party."

Marvel took a risk with Guardians of the Galaxy, a group of misfits that barely made the D-list, which overcame the odds to become the highest-grossing film of 2014. They took risks with casting, picking out relative unknowns like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chadwick Boseman, who would go on to become the definitive Captain America, Thor, and Black Panther. They entrusted the Russo brothers with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, despite only having four previous film directing credits, a risk that paid off with one of the best entries in the MCU. The MCU didn't play by the rules, didn't play safe, yet were rewarded for their risk-taking by a public that couldn't get enough of it.

'Avengers: Endgame' Takes Risks, but the MCU Takes Too Many

The MCU's Infinity Saga reached its zenith with 2019's Avengers: Endgame, an event-level epic that wrapped up the sprawling storyline that began with Iron Man. The film was undoubtedly going to be successful, but even it was rife with risks that could have easily derailed the MCU. The Russo's directed the film, and although they had proven their capability after piloting Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War following The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Endgame was a film of unprecedented scope that would be tricky for the most seasoned of directors. Fat Thor (Chris Hemsworth) wasn't the eye candy of previous films, a risk taken to visually represent how far he'd fallen after failing to kill Thanos (Josh Brolin). After killing off fan-favorite anti-hero Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Infinity War, the Russo's took another huge risk by having Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Tony Stark die in the film (a death that Jon Favreau tried to stop).

All's well that Endgame's well, right? Wrong. Whether it was hubris or greed, the MCU started taking too many risks, swamping theaters and Disney+ with MCU projects for seemingly every Marvel character within their domain. The fans couldn't keep up with the sheer volume of content, an already convoluted narrative grew even more complicated, and the level of quality in CGI effects and writing that had set the MCU's earlier features apart were becoming pedestrian.

The MCU Still Has a Risky Trick Up Its Sleeve

It severely impacted projects like 2021's Eternals, a film that had potential which might have been knocked out of the park once upon a time, but couldn't find the magic that brought the Guardians of the Galaxy out of comic book purgatory. Both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Spider-Man: No Way Home found success, but were only moderately risky to begin with, with the previous sticking to what worked and the latter having the benefit of a no-lose scenario with all three movie-screen Spider-Men in one film. With the rewards no longer justifying the risks, the MCU has shifted into a franchise hitting the brakes and turning to what's familiar — and safe.

It may simply be that the MCU can't take risks any longer, but there is one on the horizon: Deadpool & Wolverine. The film will be the first in the MCU with an R-rating, a risky move that alienates a healthy portion of the MCU fanbase (the kids that helped launch the franchise in the first place), but one that promises to poke fun at Kevin Feige and the MCU. And not being afraid to make light of your own failings in a franchise film might just be the riskiest thing the MCU has ever done.

