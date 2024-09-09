In the current Marvel era, few films are likely to feel like more of an event than Avengers: Secret Wars, which will serve as its climax. Now, we have the first confirmation that it will mark the end of a controversial era for Marvel. Secret Wars is the perfect story to bring the multiverse to a close in a grand finale. In terms of what comes next, it seems natural that with the end of the Fox era, the introduction of the X-Men might be the next logical step for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its heroes.

'Avengers: Secret Wars' Will End the MCU's Multiverse Era

It's no secret that the MCU has been through a chaotic period over the past few years. With the termination of the Kang Dynasty, the series has been forced to change course dramatically by bringing back its biggest star in Robert Downey Jr, albeit now as Victor von Doom. One film that has remained unchanged is Avengers: Secret Wars, which is already set to conclude the sixth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, though, we have more information about what exactly the film will mean for the franchise as a whole. In an interview with ScreenRant, Brad Winderbaum sat down to talk about the new series Agatha All Along, on which he serves as an executive producer. Much was discussed during the interview, but one comment stands out and seems to confirm what many fans have already suspected. Going by his words, it looks like Secret Wars is going to be the end of the multiverse storyline: “I think that's [what] Secret Wars is going to be an amazing culmination to the saga. I think it's going to make the journey feel like it was worthwhile.”

'Secret Wars' Could Be the Perfect Conclusion For the Multiverse Saga

From the loss of its major stars to an overabundance of content, there are many reasons why the MCU has begun to decline since Avengers: Endgame, but one of the biggest is the complexity of the multiverse storyline. Similar to time travel, it's a concept that has to be limited and risks evolving into something uncontrollable. Perhaps the best way to end the multiverse saga would be to merge the universes into the main timeline. Thankfully, Secret Wars already has the likely answer. For those who do not know, the original Secret Wars story features the merging of many other characters into a single planet called Battleworld, with heroes and villains alike being forced to face off in a massive battle. The merging of the universes could be the perfect way to end the multiverse saga and return the MCU to a single timeline.

What MCU Era Is Next?

With the multiverse saga confirmed to be nearing its end, the big question is where the MCU will go from here, and the answer might be right in front of us. We've already seen the first hints of mutants in the MCU, such as the post-credits scene for The Marvels and the presence of Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for a few scenes. Most recently, Deadpool and Wolverine was the perfect goodbye to the older Fox canon, both the good and the bad. With that era of films now over, the next incarnation should not be too far away, especially with the Fantastic Four already facing a clear reboot of their own. Bringing the history of mutants into the MCU could create new types of conflict, perhaps setting the stage for an Avengers vs. X-Men film down the line. For long-time X-Men fans, the only dream greater than seeing Hugh Jackson finally wear the yellow suit on screen would be a proper crossover. Now, five years after the Fox buyout, this idea might finally be close to becoming a reality.

The newest entry in the MCU, Agatha All Along, hits Disney+ on September 18, 2024.

