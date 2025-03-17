For Marvel fans, May 2026 can’t come soon enough. Avengers: Doomsday will not only bring Robert Downey Jr. back to the MCU but also the Russo Brothers, aka Joe and Anthony Russo, the duo responsible for many well-made movies like the Chris Evans-led Captain America franchise and Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The latter is often dubbed the gold standard by fans, who feel the post-Endgame era of the MCU has been unimpressive due to the lack of a cohesive storyline. But fans aren’t alone, as the Russos also feel the same.

“Yes, the MCU has got quite large, that’s for sure. I mean, frankly, we struggle with that same issue,” Anthony Russo explained in a new interview with The Times. Dubbed the "Multiverse Saga," initially, Jonathan Majors’ Kang was supposed to be the big bad of the new phase. However, after the actor got fired, as he got embroiled in a legal battle, Marvel had to rethink the saga. Major movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Thor: Love and Thunder, The Marvels, and more have failed to impress the audience, but the directing duo reassures that’s going to change as they strive to bring a central narrative to the franchise.

“But part of the reason Joe and I decided to go back is exactly what you’re talking about. There needs to be more of a central narrative. That was something we were very specific about when we worked with Marvel [before]. We would like to bring the focused narrative back.”

Joe and Anthony Russos Stress More Mature Storytelling in the MCU

It’s been a long, ongoing debate about whether superhero movies are "real cinema" or not. Many times, audiences discard a movie thinking it's just for kids, even after movies like Logan, Black Panther, and likes were able to prove otherwise. “Well, we love the genre,” Anthony says, doubling down on the fact that if the content is treated with maturity, it’ll speak to the masses. He further elaborates:

“Some people wrote it off as a less comprehensive form of storytelling that’s more for children. But we think of it as relevant for adults, if it is treated with maturity and complexity. That’s really all it is — a commitment to storytelling.”

Joe and Anthony Russo have made their point with gritty political action dramas like The Winter Soldier and Civil War, which are still considered a benchmark in the MCU. So, fans can be reassured that they’ll bring the same gravity to Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Fingers crossed!

Avengers: Doomsday will debut in May 2026.

