Fun fact: although the Marvel Cinematic Universe appeals to all ages and mostly young adults, their greatest team is filled with a lot of really old folk. Throughout the MCU, many characters that would eventually join the Avengers have arrived, and a few are very old. Whether it's because they're god-like beings that have borderline immortality or were born in World War II, Earth's Mightiest Heroes have some pretty ancient beings.

Age isn't a detriment, and the oldest Avengers have experience with concepts from other worlds and realms. Not to mention, those who are older from more supernatural means tend to have pretty powerful abilities. However, it can also mean poor things for the team, as humans entering their golden years are going to be weaker heroes one day. It's currently 2026 in the franchise's continuity, meaning it's one year ahead of the real world. Thus, these are the oldest Avengers in the MCU, ranked by their age and considering how useful they are to the team.

10 Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd)

Age: Over 50-years-old

Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) actual date of birth has yet to be revealed in the MCU, so one can only assume that he is most likely as old as his actor, Paul Rudd. The performer is currently 55 years old, meaning Lang has to be over 50 for certain. This makes sense, as he has to be old enough to have a daughter as old as Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) currently is, which is an estimated 17-18.

Unfortunately, Scott's age poses an interesting predicament for the hero and his team, as the time when he won't be as nimble and athletic is fast approaching. It's specifically an issue for Ant-Man because of his role as a thief who is sneaky and spry. It seems as if in his older age, Scott will be taking more time to usher his daughter into her role as one of the next, potentially Young Avengers.

9 Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.)

Age: 53 at the Time of Death

In the MCU, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) was born on May 29th, 1970, making him 53 when he sacrificed to save the universe from Thanos (Josh Brolin). Avengers: Endgame canonically takes place in 2023, thanks to the 5-year time jump, and because Stark wasn't snapped away, he aged at a normal rate.

All things considered, Iron Man met his end at a pretty good age. He got to live a relatively full life, having the family lifestyle he began to yearn for in Avengers: Infinity War. While 53 is a young age to pass away, audiences know that Stark did plenty of good while he was around. Furthermore, his sacrifice ensured a future for his loved ones, which was ultimately his mission as a hero.

8 Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)

Age: 57-Years-Old

Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) is another character who was not snapped away and lived through his normal aging process. Born about one year before Iron Man, on December 18th, 1969, Bruce is the billionaire's contemporary. The funny thing about Bruce Banner and the Hulk's ages is that the two personas actually physically age at far different rates.

While the doctor is assumed to age as a normal human would, the Hulk actually ages far slower due to the gamma radiation slowing the aging of his cells. There are certain Marvel timelines in the comics where Bruce Banner died and the not-so-jolly-green-giant lived on after his counterpart passed on. The Hulk remains a powerhouse in the MCU, and his unique biological process only adds to the character's cool factor.

7 James "Rhodey" Rhodes/War Machine (Don Cheadle)

Age: 58 Years Old

James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Terrance Howard & Don Cheadle) has been standing by Tony Stark's side and eventually going on separate adventures since the very inception of the MCU. He's been a supporting player for quite a while, and his military background makes him a great commanding and organized figure in the Avengers. Logically, Rhodey's age reflects his experience in the armed forces.

When he claimed one of the Iron Man suits of armor and became the War Machine in Iron Man 2, Rhodey was 42, which means he's had 16 years to define himself as a hero and a great character. His experience is vital and will continue to be vital when the time comes for the Avengers to come together again in Avengers: Doomsday.

6 Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson)

Age: Around 55 Years Old

Currently, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is about 55 years old, established thanks to where her film, Captain Marvel, appears in the MCU timeline (the movie takes place in 1995). What makes determining her age difficult, though, is that her birth year has yet to be revealed, and she doesn't visually age as fast as a normal human.

Carol's physiology as a Human-Kree hybrid means her cells degrade far slower than those of her purely human teammates, which is good for the Avengers because she's their absolute powerhouse. Keeping Carol around for as long as possible would be a smart move on the team's part. Indeed, chances are she'll be essential in the fight against Victor Von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) in the upcoming Avengers journey.