Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe debuted in 2008 with Iron Man, they've brought new and unique interpretations of everyone's favorite Marvel Comics superheroes. Indeed, the franchise is commonly praised for how well it adapts the source material's widely beloved characters and universe. But the MCU doesn't exclusively use characters from the comic books. There are also characters created specifically for this cinematic universe that are actually great and mesh with the large cast of Marvel characters very well.

Whether they're a new superhero to join the likes of the other Avengers or a side character that is created to help prop up a film's protagonist, the characters original to the Marvel Cinematic Universe are usually pretty darn great. There are even some original characters that have quickly become fan favorites; they will be ranked based on how memorable they are, how well they fit into the larger MCU role, and how big of a role they play in the saga's overarching story.

10 Trevor Slattery

Played by Ben Kingsley

When Iron Man 3 was released, most people hated the existence of Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) because of what he meant about the truth behind the Mandarin lore in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. People were looking forward to the introduction of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and were excited about the idea of Sir Ben Kingsley bringing his Oscar-winning talent to the role. So, understandably, when it turned out that he wasn't the Mandarin and just a silly actor, the disappointment ran rampant.

But, when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings came around and Trevor was reintroduced into the universe, his new role was a lot more palatable. He served as the comedic relief for the last third of the film and worked much better in this film than he did in Iron Man 3. Many people actually came around to liking Trevor, and some could call it a bit of a redemption story, even if he really didn't need to be included in the film in the first place.

9 Harley Keener

Played by Ty Simpkins

When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) gets stranded in Tennessee, he hides in a young kid named Harley Keener's (Ty Simpkins) shed. The young inventor and Stark grow a bond as Harley goes on to help the billionaire investigate the mystery behind the explosions in the small town nearby. Harley also assists Stark in taking down the evil henchman, Eric Savin (James Badge Dale), and becomes an invaluable asset to Stark as he fights to save Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and stop the men behind Extremis.

While he had a mere supporting role in Iron Man 3, Harley became a fan favorite, to the point where the idea of him becoming the MCU's iteration of the Iron Lad character has been floated around. Many thought he wasn't going to make an appearance again in future films, but they were overjoyed to see him at Stark's funeral at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Hopefully, there's another chance for Harley in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

8 Erik Selvig

Played by Stellan Skarsgård

When he first lands on Earth in his debut film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) comes across a team of scientists led by Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård). Together, they help the god of Thunder explore the modern world of Midgard and get acclimated to life. Erik would go on to be a huge part of The Avengers film, getting hypnotized by Loki (Tom Hiddleston) because of his genius intellect. He was most recently seen advising Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) about her cancer in Thor: Love and Thunder.

While he hasn't been featured much since his last major role in 2013's Thor: The Dark World, many characters have sought out Erik for his brains in future movies. For example, Thor went to him in Avengers: Age of Ultron. So, while he may not appear often, Erik is a key figure in Phase 1 and an incredibly important character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who is among its best and brightest.

7 Michelle Jones-Watson

Played by Zendaya

While some may think this is a non-original character, many would argue that Michelle Jones-Watson (Zendaya) is an exclusive character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to the nature of her creation. While she may share a name with two pre-existing Marvel characters, she's as much a new character as she is an amalgamation or reinterpretation of a classic figure. MJ doesn't act like her closest comic book counterpart, meaning she acts like an original creation tailor-made for Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

While some may have been sour on the idea of not having the typical Mary Jane Watson be the love interest for Tom Holland's adaption of Spider-Man, everyone came around as her tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe went on. In Spider-Man: Far From Home, she got a lot more attention and defined herself as a great character and love interest for Spider-Man. By the time Spider-Man: No Way Home came out, MJ was as crucial to the MCU's Spider-Man story as the wall-crawler himself.

6 Luis

Played by Michael Peña

One of the funniest ongoing jokes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is when Luis (Michael Peña) recaps events. His quirky, enthusiastic, and goofy humor enchanted fans, and he quickly became a favorite of many. People latched onto the joke and took to the internet to make memes and funny videos out of it. The comedy, of course, wouldn't be possible without the wonderfully talented Michael Peña, who has astounding comedic timing.

Luis' ongoing joke is so popular that fans were clamoring for Marvel to put out a video of Luis recapping the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe before the release of Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, though, the studio never made one. Luis hasn't been seen since Ant-Man and the Wasp, and his absence has been sorely felt ever since. Fans have certainly been wondering where he is, and Marvel would do well to bring him back for future movies, even if Ant-Man isn't involved.

5 Mr. Harrington

Played by Martin Starr

While he may not be a super genius or a potential next Avenger, Peter Parker's teacher, Mr. Harrington (Martin Starr), is an absolute fan-favorite supporting character. He provides a plethora of comedic relief to the Holland franchise, and his dorky demeanor is both charming and hilarious. Mr. Harrington is constantly suffering the most inconvenient circumstances and never seems to get a break.

Martin Starr is a super-talented performer, and geared up with his geeky glasses, he makes Mr. Harrington one of the funniest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The poor guy is absolutely unqualified to be a teacher, and it makes for great comedy. He also happens to have a deep lineage in the cinematic universe, as he first appeared all the way back in The Incredible Hulk. So, not only is he a great comedic relief character that fans love, but his roots run deep in the lore, making him even more interesting compared to other comedic supporting characters.

4 Ouroboros

Played by Ke Huy Quan

Ever since his appearance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, the world has gone all-in on the return of Ke Huy Quan. He's propelled himself to stardom once more, and audiences everywhere can't get enough of him. So, when it was announced that he would be portraying a character in one of Marvel's most recent hits, Loki, everyone expected great things. Quan would join the cast as an original character, Ouroboros, a super-genius scientist who helped Loki in his adventures in Season 2.

What isn't there to love about the charming Ke Huy Quan? His introduction to the Marvel Universe was a very welcome one, and fans can only hope to see more of him in future films like Avengers: Doomsday. With his superior intellect, Ouroboros could end up being abundantly useful to the Avengers as they face what may be their greatest villain yet, Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

3 Layla El-Faouly

Played by May Calamawy

Among the various Disney+ Marvel series, Moon Knight was one of the best-received. In the final act of the series, when it came time to prepare for the final battle, Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) became the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first-ever Egyptian and Arab superhero, the Scarlet Scarab, and her introduction was a huge deal. The Scarlet Scarab does exist in the Marvel Comics universe, but the character of Layla does not.

Not only was her introduction a huge moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it was also awesome because her design was incredibly well done, her powers felt unique and interesting, and her characterization was compelling. With a second season of Moon Knight coming, fans can only hope that she'll be reprising her role and the Scarlet Scarab will make a comeback. If everyone is lucky, maybe she'll even take part in Avengers: Doomsday.