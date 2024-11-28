One of the biggest complaints everyone has with the Marvel Cinematic Universe concerns their costume designs. Indeed, Marvel Studios has a terrible tendency of completely overdesigning their costumes. They often include unnecessary lines, odd color segmentations, and absolutely useless inclusions that do nothing for the overall design other than make it visually busy and, occasionally, flat-out off-putting.

What makes this tendency even worse is that characters start their Marvel Cinematic Universe tenure with a great costume, only to have it completely ruined in their next appearance. It makes their costumes look confusing, over-populated, and hard to look at, to the point where it's often hard to understand how official concept art can even look better than the final product. These are the most over-designed costumes in the MCU, ranked by how unappealing they are, especially compared to what came before.

10 The Vision Suit

Vision (Paul Bettany)

Image via Marvel Studios

While, at first look, Vision may not seem very overdesigned, when taking a more critical look at his suit, there's a lot happening here that is a bit too much. If one takes a look at the comic book Vision design, he's primarily green and yellow, with the red color in his design living primarily on his chest and face. While being comic-accurate doesn't make a movie suit necessarily good and isn't needed at all, being comic-accurate would have helped the Vision design in the Marvel Cinematic Universe quite a bit.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Vision finds itself feeling somehow both empty and overdesigned at the same time. There's not much happening on the front of the costume, and due to this, Marvel Studios added a lot of unnecessary red blotches on the arms and down the sides of the costume. While it would look more empty without these lines, there are better ways to fix that issue.

9 The Stark Suit

Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The Stark Suit introduced in Captain America: Civil War is pretty much the perfect base example of the many issues with Marvel Studios costumes. While the color segmentation is pretty good, for the most part, if one looks closer, they can find dozens of lines within the blue of the suit that add absolutely nothing.

Comparing this suit to the likes of Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's, in which the blue is solid, the suit looks clustered and jarring. The Stark Suit is still good-looking, as the colors are bright and popping, but the useless lines can be distracting, making Spidey look a bit like a circus performer. It also adds fuel to the theory that Marvel Studios is just scared of segments of solid colors.

8 Black Widow's Endgame Suit

Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson)

Image via Marvel Entertainment

The suit Black Widow wore in Avengers: Endgame may look like any of her other suits if one squints, but upon closer inspection, it's filled with absolutely pointless design inclusions. In the past, her suits have typically been solid black with small red accents, like the symbol on her belt. However, the Endgame suit decided to throw those perfectly fine design philosophies away.

Much like the Stark Suit, rather than a solid color, the suit is filled with pointless lines that add nothing. While it's not terribly distracting, thanks to the lines also being a shade of black, they're still present and make it look cluttered for no reason. It, again, alludes to Marvel Studios being resistant to solid colors. Her previous outfits, like the ones seen in Iron Man 2 and The Avengers, are pretty much perfect.

Avengers: Endgame Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date April 26, 2019 Director Anthony Russo , Joe Russo Runtime 181 Minutes Writers Keith Giffen , Stan Lee , Larry Lieber , Don Heck , Jim Starlin , Joe Simon , Steve Englehart , Jack Kirby , Steve Gan , Bill Mantlo , Stephen McFeely , Christopher Markus

7 Taskmaster's First Suit

Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko)

Image via Marvel Studios

Fans were pretty excited when it was revealed that Taskmaster was going to be one of the villains in Black Widow. Alas, general opinion wavered a little bit when she was first shown in the trailers because, well, the suit didn't look great. There are a lot of elements that go into this suit being overdesigned, and it's not just the typical useless lines.

For starters, Taskmaster has a random hood for some reason. The hood seemingly has no purpose and doesn't ever be shown to be useful in the film itself. Hoods are cool, yes. But characters with them, like Green Arrow, use them to hide their identity. Taskmaster doesn't need to do that. So what's the point? It's textbook overdesign, and in the worst possible way, too.

6 The '90s Suit

Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson)

Image via Marvel Studios

While her suit in her recent film, The Marvels, is much better, Captain Marvel's first film features her in an outfit that is very cluttered. Something that's fixed later on is the placement of blue, red and gold lines, dots and segments of color on both the torso and legs. In recent films, they've cut those out completely.

The transition of her suit from Captain Marvel to The Marvels is a huge, surprising improvement for Marvel Studios. But it doesn't fix the rough, borderline hard-to-look-at suit in the first film. The cluttered gold and red bits scattered across the hero's blue torso make it feel like they splattered paint on the comic design and took inspiration from that.