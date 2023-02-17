The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been gracing worldwide viewers with its beloved characters throughout the years. Whether antagonists or protagonists, these many personalities from different MCU phases have been stealing hearts all around the globe and fascinating viewers with their intriguing temperaments and backstories.

Still, there are a couple of fictional heroes who are frequently overlooked, sidetracked, and overshadowed by bigger characters in the treasured cinematic universe, even if they hold great potential. From Ant-Man (Paul Rudd)to Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), these are a few of the many MCU residents who deserve more love.

1 Ant-Man/Scott Lang

Although a third installment for the character's trilogy, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was just released, Paul Rudd's Scott Lang, who was introduced in the MCU back in 2015, remains a somewhat underappreciated hero in the franchise. There is no doubt that Scott doesn't get enough credit and is easily the most underrated Avenger.

The Ant-Manmovies may not be the best out of the cinematic universe, but nothing takes away the fact that their protagonist is actually a very cool and underappreciated superhero. After all, who wouldn't want to shrink and fit into the weirdest of spaces, as well as change sizes at will, control an army of ants with their mind, and change the size of objects?

2 Mantis

Portrayed by Pom Klementieff, Mantis is perhaps the softest, most gentle, and naive soul in the entire MCU (so far). But make no mistake: she will put you to sleep in a heartbeat and won't hesitate to use her telepathic abilities when needed. With the skill to sense others' feelings and emotions with a touch, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 character is a very peculiar but intriguing one.

What comes as a surprise is how little talked about the character is, even after momentarily putting the big bad Thanos (Josh Brolin) to sleep in Avengers: Infinity War. On top of this, Mantis is also able to jump great heights.

3 Heimdall

Asgard's fierce Gatekeeper, played by British actor Idris Elba, steps foot on screen for the first time in the first Thor installment, gracing audiences with his undying loyalty and determination to defend and keep safe the mesmerizing Godly world of Asgard — a very responsible role for which he's perfectly fit.

Although Heimdall is now unfortunately deceased, he wasn't as appreciated as he should've been when he was around. Apart from his superhuman strength, speed, durability, and agility, Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) honorable best friend also possessed sensory capabilities far beyond that of any Asgardians.

4 Happy Hogan

Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) is so much more than Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) loyal, closest friend and Head of Security of the Stark Industries; the MCU has been showcasing that throughout the films in which the character appears.

Even without superpowers — but with an extensive knowledge of a mix of martial arts and professional boxing instead — Happy has proven to be a very badass, compassionate, and dependable character who is always ready to do what it takes for those whom he loves the most. He's among the MCU's most under-utilized characters that will hopefully make a stronger comeback in future films.

5 Nebula

A former Luphomoid assassin and the adopted daughter of the warlord Thanos, Gamora's (Zoë Saldaña) adopted sister, Nebula (Karen Gillan), has proven to be one of the most complex characters of the entire MCU. From being the right-hand woman of Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) to helping put an end to Thanos, Nebula's incredible character development is notable.

There are a few great things about Gillan's character, and her abilities are some of them. As a master assassin, they obviously include skilled hand-to-hand combatant on top of her superhuman strength, agility, and durability. She is also blessed with the super cool power of regeneration. It's easy to imagine the anti-hero star in her own series, but given her place in the MCU, it's highly unlikely.

6 Sif

Another great, underappreciated character from the Thor franchise has got to be Jaimie Alexander's Sif — a fierce and courageous Asgardian warrior and a good friend of Thor and the Warriors Three. Unfortunately, Sif didn't appear in many Marvel projects after the two first Thor films: her last appearance was in the Loki series and later in Thor: Love and Thunder, only for a few minutes of screentime.

Still, there is no doubt that Alexander's character is a very headstrong and strong-willed character that played a big part in Thor's life — but that doesn't mean she isn't just as cool on her own. On top of all the abilities that Asgardians possess, Sif also has a generative healing factor and is extremely skilled at using her Asgardian sword (and shield) in combat.

7 Maria Hill

This badass former Deputy Director and Commander of S.H.I.E.L.D. is very loyal to her principles and to the things she believes in, including Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill has appeared in a few Marvel projects so far, including four Avengers films, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and the Agents of SHIELD series.

Even after stepping foot on screen many times, Maria didn't get to stand out much on-screen, which is a shame considering the potential her character holds (good news is Smulders is returning in Secret Invasion). Apart from being a master spy, Hill is a highly trained combatant who is skilled with firearms. She's also really smart, and, according to her S.H.I.E.L.D. Files, "a superb tactical strategist."

8 Rhodey/War Machine

As for Don Cheadle's noble Rhodey, who has a strict moral compass and generally plays by the rules, one can say that he is actually very underused and underappreciated in the franchise. Apart from being one of Stark's closest friends, Rhodey also has a remarkable personality of his own.

A highly respected officer of the United States Air Force, Rhodes often strives to do whatever he feels is the right thing for the people. While he often showcases his somewhat serious personality, he is a funny, sassy man underneath who just happens to be an expert combatant. Luckily for Marvel fans, Rhodey is finally getting a solo film.

9 Wong

Sure, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange is undoubtedly terrific. Still, Wong (Benedict Wong), who was introduced in the first Doctor Strange installment and partook in seven Marvel projects, including most recently the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, is still the MCU's Sorcerer Supreme for a reason.

The underappreciated Wong is one of the most knowledgeable masters in Kamar-Taj and possesses an extremely powerful mastery of sorcery. Among the Master of the Mystic Arts' abilities, the intriguing character is able to shape and manipulate Eldritch Magic, cast spells and illusions, and engage in astral projection.

10 Drax the Destroyer

Drax the Destroyer is a crucial character in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, as well as one of Dave Bautista's most memorable roles in many's eyes — yet, it remains criminally underrated. There is no doubt that Drax has come really far since his first appearance in the first GotG movie. Still, he endures far from being among the most appreciated characters (by the vast majority).

With the ability to fight and project energy blasts from his hands, the Kylosian character also has enhanced strength and resilience. Because he is unaware of basic concepts such as metaphors, he makes for an extremely funny character as well.

