Taking advantage of the superhero movie craze of the 2000s, Marvel Studios released Iron Man in 2008 as the first step in a multi-film franchise. People may not have even imagined it at the time, but this film would kick off what would soon become the highest-grossing and most successful film franchise in history. Since then, the MCU has produced numerous movies and TV shows. Although their level of quality is varied, there is a constant: Each MCU product offers at least a few memorable performances that stand the test of time.

Though the superhero genre, neither in film nor TV, is generally known for housing great acting performances, there are quite a few glowing exceptions — many of them in the MCU. From legendary actors like Angela Bassett to exciting newcomers like Iman Vellani, the best acting in the MCU comes from performers that are sure to bless blockbuster audiences' screens for many years to come.

10 Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan

'Ms. Marvel' (2022)

Being one of Marvel's most recent superheroes (only having been created in 2013), it came as a fair bit of a surprise when Kamala Khan got her own standalone show on Disney+. It's Ms. Marvel, one of the platform's most rewatchable female-led Marvel shows. It's about Kamala, a Pakistani-American girl who idolizes Carol Danvers. She doesn't fit in at school or even at home, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she admires.

Even though Ms. Marvel is one of MCU fans' least favorite shows, there's one thing about it that's beyond any kind of reproach: Iman Vellani's magnetic performance as the titular superhero. She nails the show's more lighthearted, comedic tone, but also more than holds her own when dramatic moments require more complex chops from her. She's already proved that her performance is one of the new MCU's best assets in The Marvels, another piece of MCU content where she was also the biggest standout.

Ms. Marvel Release Date June 8, 2022 Creator Bisha K. Ali Cast Iman Vellani , Matt Lintz , Zenobia Shroff , Yasmeen Fletcher Seasons 1

9 Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark

'Iron Man' (2008)

The one that started it all, Iron Man isn't only still one of the best entries in the MCU: It's also a genuinely great action film in its own right. Putting a twist on the Hero's Journey story archetype, it's about billionaire engineer Tony Stark. After being held captive in an Afghan cave, he escapes by creating a unique weaponized suit of armor, which he then uses to fight crime.

Iron Man has one of the best superhero movie screenplays ever, which better allowed Robert Downey Jr. to deliver one of the best acting performances the genre has ever seen. It's become the most iconic performance in the overarching franchise, but it's in the original Iron Man where RDJ delivers some of his best work as the character. Eccentric, charismatic, and surprisingly nuanced, Downey's first portrayal of Tony Stark showed from early on just how flawlessly the role had been cast. This was also the performance that brought the actor back to the public eye and audiences' good side after a years-long addiction controversy, adding more magic to an already exceptional performance.

8 Tom Holland as Peter Parker

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

After a long uphill battle to bring Spider-Man into the MCU, Sony (who own the license to the character) and Marvel Studios finally struck a deal. This deal resulted in a phenomenal trilogy that ended with its best installment: Spider-Man: No Way Home. With Spidey's identity as Peter Parker revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. After a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from parallel realities start to appear.

With terrific use of fan service and one of the MCU's best endings, No Way Home remains one of the franchise's most thrilling spectacles. It's also where Tom Holland finally truly came into his own as the Wall-Crawler, embodying him in all his greatest strengths and darkest flaws. It's a performance that's cheery and amusing as often as it is poignant and profound, demanding more from Holland than perhaps any role he'd played before. The result is outstanding, showing just what he's capable of as Spider-Man.

7 Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock

'Daredevil' (2015 - 2018)

With all of Netflix's MCU shows officially back in the franchise's canon, fans can rest assured that the title of greatest product in the MCU still belongs to the streaming giant's Daredevil. Following an adaptation of the character that's easily among the worst Marvel movies of all time, Netflix put out a TV show of shockingly high quality with a surprisingly mature tone. It's the tale of Matt Murdock — blind lawyer by day, vigilante by night. Alone, he fights the crime of New York as Daredevil.

Charlie Cox's performance as Daredevil couldn't possibly have been more perfect. Aside from his portrayal of a blind person being both accurate and sensitive, his layered portrayal of Murdock's tortured psyche is both dark and compelling. Cox isn't afraid to dive deep into the more uncomfortable aspects of his character, and in the action scenes, he absolutely nails the badassery of the Man Without Fear.

6 Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (2022)

After Black Panther became the most Oscar-nominated MCU movie (with seven nods) and the first to get a Best Picture nomination, a lot was riding on its sequel. Not only that: It was also expected to be a tribute to the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away in 2020. Thankfully, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lived up to expectations, telling the story of Shuri having to lead Wakanda in a fight to protect their country as they mourn the death of King T'Challa.

Angela Bassett reprised her role as Queen Ramonda, T'Challa and Shuri's mother, in a career-defining turn that became the first MCU performance nominated for an Oscar (which it shockingly lost). It's a fierce and strong performance, but also a deeply vulnerable one. There's profound grief and poignancy in it, but also surprising amounts of gravitas which carry most of the film's emotional power.

5 Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

There has never been, and probably never will be, a pop-cultural phenomenon quite like the absolute juggernaut that was Avengers: Endgame. It brought eleven years' worth of movies to a close, in an exhilarating tale following the Avengers, with the help of their few remaining allies, traveling back in time to reverse the devastating events of Thanos's snap.

One of the most rewatchable movies of the Infinity Saga, Endgame may be far from a perfect movie, but it's so packed with things for fans to enjoy that it's impossible to hate it. It's no coincidence that Robert Downey Jr.'s last performance as Tony Stark (at least as of this moment) is also his best. Downey really gives the role his all here, flawlessly balancing humor and pathos, acting his heart out in the movie's most dramatic moments, and going out with a hell of a bang.

4 Josh Brolin as Thanos

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

To this day, Avengers: Infinity War is perhaps still the MCU's best movie, as well as one of its most thrilling. It finds the Avengers and their allies having to put everything they value on the line in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos, before his blitz of devastation puts an end to half of all life in the universe. Grand, epic, and with a dark ending that surprised everyone, it's no wonder why it's one of the franchise's most beloved outings.

This wasn't the first time that Josh Brolin played Thanos, but it was the first time fans got an extended view of the actor's take on the villain — and what a take it is. Among the greatest motion-capture performances ever, Brolin's portrayal of the Mad Titan is surprisingly nuanced and unexpectedly sympathetic, effectively making the character feel like the true main character of Infinity War.

3 Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector / Steven Grant / Jake Lockley

'Moon Knight' (2022 - )

Before he came into the MCU, Moon Knight was the kind of character that the average Marvel movie fan with no familiarity with the comics had never heard about. Now, he's one of the franchise's most interesting characters. Moon Knight is about Steven Grant, who discovers that he's been granted the powers of an Egyptian moon god. However, he soon finds that these powers can be as much of a curse as they can be a blessing.

Moon Knight, whose body is shared by the caring but naive Grant, the aggressive and protective Marc Spector, and the dangerous Jake Lockley, is one of the franchise's most badass characters. Oscar Isaac plays each persona with equal mastery. Each side of Moon Knight feels distinct, compelling, and deeply entertaining. When a scene demands humor, Isaac is up for the challenge. When it demands intense physicality for an action sequence, he nails it. When it demands emotional gravitas, he delivers. Even if Moon Knight is far from the MCU's best show, Oscar Isaac's performance is terrific.

2 Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk

'Daredevil' (2015 - 2018)