As the MCU moves further into Phase 4 with a slew of new films and TV shows to add to its storyline and lore, it’s about time to revisit the oldies. Back in a simpler time when most of the MCU movies could be considered stand-alones, six films captured the attention (and in some cases, the hearts) of superhero fans everywhere, launching Marvel’s expansion into a wider universe.

Whether or not you agree with these rankings, it’s safe to say that the MCU has had a great impact on today’s culture. As Marvel continues to grow beyond its current size, there will always exist an appreciation for the films that started it all.

6. The Incredible Hulk

Image via Marvel Studios

As the second film of the MCU, it’s difficult to determine whether or not The Incredible Hulk was meant to be part of a larger universe (except for the mid-credits stinger), but The Incredible Hulk certainly gave its best shot. The film, however, lacked the focus, humor, and tight plot that it needed in order to become a beloved part of the MCU. As it stands, many fans forget that the film even exists; at first glance, a new viewer entering the Marvel fandom would be unclear as to whether or not the movie is part of the MCU at all.

Although set up with an interesting and tragic premise, The Incredible Hulk nevertheless is the most forgettable movie in Phase 1. With slow, unbalanced pacing and odd dialogue choices, the film’s most exciting moment was the end-of-credits stinger. Though Edward Norton is doubtlessly a talented actor, the recast Bruce Banner, Mark Ruffalo, fits the character far better during his later re-introduction in Avengers (2012). While the darker tone (and lighting) was an interesting concept on paper, the execution lacked energy: Bruce Banner as a character always felt more flat than developed.

All in all, the movie, while promising, seems to be one of the MCU’s very few missteps at the beginning of their franchise. The Incredible Hulk can be entertaining, but compared to the movies that later raise the bar for the MCU, it pales in comparison.

RELATED: The MCU's Phase 2 Ranked, From 'Ant-Man' to 'Age of Ultron'

5. Iron Man 2

Image via Paramount Pictures

As the first sequel in the MCU, Iron Man 2 had the difficult task of following up the film that launched the MCU into the hearts of its audience. And unfortunately, the sequel just didn’t deliver. From the several dangling story threads that don’t connect well to the disappointing inclusion of a bland and campy villain (a problem that would go on to plague the rest of the MCU), Iron Man 2 doesn’t offer much of anything new to the franchise, serving mainly as a set-up to the Avengers in 2012—Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson)’s inclusions, while neat worldbuilding, don’t contribute much to Tony Stark’s story arc.

There are a few positive aspects of the film that place it above The Incredible Hulk, however. Anytime Tony is on screen, there’s fun to be had, with as many quippy one-liners as you could ever want. And as a bonus, the minor antagonist Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell) is a barrel of laughs, managing to steal the show from Mickey Rourke’s Whiplash. All in all, the negatives outweigh the positives, but it’s encouraging to see some of Marvel’s signature humor on full display, even in a sub-par movie.

4. Thor

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Though often criticized by fans of the MCU, Thor is a fun spin on the fish-out-of-water trope that is part Shakespearan tragedy and part modern love story between two people from different worlds. Pairing the ancient Greek aesthetic with an immature and pompous main character makes for a visually engaging and emotionally satisfying story. Thor also breaks the trend of mediocre MCU villains with the introduction of Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the god of mischief, who, despite indisputably being the villain who must be stopped at all costs, is nonetheless understandable, well-rounded, and enjoyable to watch.

Thor hits plenty more good points, including stunning visuals, solid humor, and the beginning of one of the MCU’s most interesting character evolutions, that of Thor rising from immature and reckless violence to a higher respect for all living people in the universe. Chris Hemsworth portrays both Thor’s immaturity and subsequent humility well. The film even incorporates minor characters, like Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), seamlessly into the story without being glaringly obvious.

Unfortunately, the film does misstep from time to time, whether it be an overuse of the Dutch angle, a forgettable score, or a sub-par romantic subplot. However, when taking into account the good and the bad, Thor is a fun, solid movie to return to again and again. It even works as a stand-alone, something that can’t always be said about MCU movies in later Phases.

3. Captain America: The First Avenger

Image via Marvel Studios

Captain America: The First Avenger was certainly meant to be the beginning of a huge cinematic universe. The film’s full title stands as a testament to that fact, displaying the MCU’s confidence not just in the creation of Cap’s film but in the expanded universe as a whole, and Cap himself stands as a prominent figure throughout the MCU Phases.

As a stand-alone, Captain America works extraordinarily well, especially in the ambitiousness of its multi-genre storytelling (both a superhero origin story and a war story) and its foray into campiness that amazingly maintains its serious tone (Red Skull would be laughable in a lesser film). What’s more, Cap’s heart of a hero clearly shines the brightest in his first installment, especially in the army training sequences, which are the highlight of the film and of Chris Evans’ depiction of the small but virtuous Steve Rogers.

The First Avenger clearly establishes Cap as a man of justice and a true patriot, two core character features that will be tested in later Phases. As an introduction, Cap’s first film hits all the right buttons with very few missteps along the way.

2. Iron Man

Image via Marvel Studios

The MCU’s favorite billionaire playboy philanthropist had quite the shocking beginning. As the first film of the MCU, Iron Man set the tone (and the bar) for the rest of the MCU and its many Phases. While many other superhero origin stories focus on a character with a heart of gold accepting superpowers and the responsibilities that come with them (e.g., Spider-Man, Captain America), Iron Man’s alter ego, Tony Stark, begins the film as a selfish and immature playboy who learns the error of his ways and turns his weakness, his injured heart, into a strength in order to correct past mistakes. It isn’t easy for a film to start with an unlikable character and end with a hero, but the well-written script, as well as the spot-on performance by Robert Downey Jr., makes the story work.

In addition to an astoundingly human and heartfelt character arc, the MCU’s first installment of Phase 1, and the entire MCU, also boasts the on-point directorial style of John Favreau and the on-brand use of Black Sabbath’s rock song, “Iron Man.” With plenty of witty one-liners, heart-pounding action scenes, and a well-rounded protagonist, it’s difficult to beat the MCU’s first addition to its first major storyline.

1. Avengers

Before 2012, a successful ensemble superhero movie with pre-established characters was nowhere to be seen. Enter Avengers, which brought its four known superheroes, along with two lesser-known ones, into the fray to fight against Loki and save the world. Future films would attempt to emulate the formula for Avengers to various levels of success, but the lightning in a bottle quality of the film places Avengers at the top of the MCU Phase 1 ranking list.

The film was a well-earned success, complete with a fitting music score, well-used CGI in fight scenes, and plenty of opportunities for the four stubborn protagonists to butt heads and eventually come together as a team. Tony Stark’s playful approach to fights and his flippant attitude proved to contrast strikingly with Steve Rogers’ virtuous personality, while Thor strove to clean up his familial mess and Bruce Banner struggled to contain the monster within himself. Even the subplot featuring Black Widow and Hawkeye, while lacking the set-up that we got with previous MCU movies, maintained its intrigue throughout the movie.

Even standing alongside the other entertaining and successful installment of Phase 1, it’s no wonder that Avengers Hulk-smashed the box office and became a beloved classic among superhero fans.

KEEP READING: Every Episode of 'Marvel's What If...?' Ranked from Worst to Best

Courtney Love Says Kurt Cobain Would Be “Proud” of Nirvana Song’s Use in ‘Succession’ Love approved the surprise use of one of the band's most controversial songs.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email