It's no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been going through a slump as of late. Ever since Avengers: Endgame took audiences by storm, it has been difficult to create the same consistent feeling of excitement as the Infinity Saga. There have been a few stand-out movies, like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, that have garnered a lot of excitement and success; still, those two movies have direct ties to the first three phases of the MCU. As the MCU continues to find its footing in Phase 5, the older movies remain classics that helped the franchise grow into a cinematic powerhouse.

An interconnected universe of movies was virtually unprecedented, but the debut of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in Iron Man proved to be a risk worth taking. The success of this movie would allow for more characters to be explored, culminating in a team-up that was unparalleled on the big screen. While it's easy to get caught up in the whereabouts of the Infinity Stones and the looming threat of Thanos, Phase 1 not only paved the way for Infinity Saga's epic culmination but also developed its central characters into household names. Not all the movies in Phase 1 are perfect, but even the lesser efforts are quite rewatchable, and the impact they would have on the superhero genre is undeniable.

6 'The Incredible Hulk' (2008)

Directed by Louis Leterrier

The Hulk hasn't been the easiest character to center a movie around; indeed, The Incredible Hulk is the least rewatchable entry of Phase One. The movie follows Bruce Banner (Edward Norton), a scientist who lives in isolation due to the gamma radiation that turns him into a raging green beast known as the Hulk. Afraid of his power, Banner lives in the shadows, away from his true love, Betty Ross (Liv Tyler). However, Betty's father, General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (William Hurt), wants to use the Hulk as a weapon for the government.

This movie suffers from an inability to make the Hulk a compelling lead character. Bruce Banner's development leaves much to be desired, as the movie does not explore his inner turmoil sufficiently. Norton's more serious take on the character is also a stark contrast to the balance of seriousness and humor that Mark Ruffalo would later bring to the table. The Incredible Hulk was also quite forgettable, and its lack of connection with other MCU movies makes it rather skippable. It's not all bad, as the moments when the Hulk is let loose are entertaining, as well as most of the scenes with Thunderbolt Ross. The Incredible Hulk also stands out for not having a traditional Marvel post-credit scene, although the ending scene teases at something bigger with a Tony Stark cameo.

5 'Iron Man 2' (2011)

Directed by Jon Favreau

Seeing a drunk Tony Stark in an Iron Man suit is something fans didn't exactly want or need. Iron Man 2 shows Tony Stark as a media sensation after his big reveal as Iron Man while facing attempts by the government to confiscate his armored suits. Meanwhile, Ivan Vanko (Mickey Rourke) builds an arc reactor to show that Iron Man isn't invaluable and severely damages his suit in their first fight. Stark also has to deal with the core of his arc reactor, which is slowly poisoning him. After being given some of his father's (John Slattery) old research materials, he discovers a new element that can replace his old core.

Iron Man 2 certainly has its flaws, mainly the fact that too many things are happening to set up future movies rather than focus primarily on Tony Stark. Its adaptation of the iconic "Demon in a Bottle" storyline is also mediocre at best. However, Tony does get some great moments; he has certainly come a long way from where he was at the start of his first movie, but there are still glimpses of his old self, for better and worse. The scene where a drunk Tony and his best friend, James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), get into a fight with the Iron Man technology shows that Tony still has many issues that he has to face before he can truly become a superhero. Iron Man 2 also has one of the best scenes in the MCU, a heartfelt message from Howard to Tony that will bring tears to more than one fan.

4 'Thor' (2011)

Directed by Kenneth Branagh

The lovable and comedic Thor from Thor: Ragnarok was a welcome surprise. But from his introduction to the MCU, the God of Thunder would assume a more dignified approach. Thor follows the titular character (Chris Hemsworth) as he is about to be crowned the next King of Asgard by his father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins). However, after his impulsiveness leads to war between Asgard and Jotunheim, home of the Frost Giants, Odin punishes Thor by banishing him to Earth without his powers. The conceited prince lands in New Mexico, where he meets astrophysicist Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Thor later learns of Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) plan to rule Asgard and destroy Jotunheim and, through his selfless acts, regains his powers to put a stop to Loki's plans.

Receiving a positive reception from critics, Thor is crucial to the character's development. At the start of the movie, he represents the antithesis of a superhero: arrogant, short-tempered, and selfish. However, through his time on Earth, he becomes the selfless god that Asgard needs and is able to wield the full power of his hammer, Mjolnir. This movie sets up the foundation for Thor to be a key member of the Avengers down the line. Loki is also a highlight, as his wittiness and relationship with Thor are compelling, making him more interesting than any traditional villain. While the supporting cast could use more development, Thor is a worthy introduction to the titular character and one of the MCU's most accessible and enjoyable movies.

3 'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

Directed by Joe Johnston

This movie often gets overshadowed due to its sequels being some of the best movies the MCU has to offer. While it may not reach those same heights, Captain America: The First Avenger is a fitting introduction to America's first superhero. The movie follows Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as he enlists in the U.S. Army to serve his country against Germany during World War II. Despite concerns about his frail physique, Dr. Abraham Erskine (Stanley Tucci) recruits him for the "super-soldier" program, where he is given a serum that takes him to the peak of the human condition. With his newfound powers, Rogers fights on the frontlines to stop The Red Skull (Hugo Weaving) from launching devastating attacks on major American cities.

Steve Rogers is the purest of the core Avengers. This movie does a great job of highlighting his selflessness through his determination to fight for his country. The grenade scene, where Rogers immediately jumps onto what he believes is a live grenade, says all one needs to know about who he is. His relationship with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) is amazing, too, and their final goodbye is among the franchise's most emotional moments. The Red Skull may not have been a great villain, but he fulfilled his role well enough. Finally, that last scene where Rogers says to Nick Fury, "I had a date," is one of the most bittersweet endings of any movie in recent memory.

2 'Iron Man' (2008)

Directed by Jon Favreau

The movie that started it all. Before the MCU became home to gods and Infinity Stones, the most unbelievable thing in the skies was a billionaire in an armored suit. Iron Man follows Tony Stark, an egotistical billionaire in charge of Stark Industries. Kidnapped by a terrorist group in Afghanistan, he is then forced to build weapons for them. With the help of fellow captive and doctor Ho Yinsen (Shaun Tob), Stark builds a prototype armored suit to escape. After he is rescued, Stark realizes he does not want to manufacture weapons merely for profit, seeing firsthand the destruction they cause. He works on an advanced armored suit that would become the famous Iron Man, attracting the envy of his business partner, Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges).

It's incredible to think that just a few years before this movie was released, Iron Man was a B-list Marvel hero; this movie had the fate of Marvel in its hands. Luckily for them, Tony's inherent charisma, as well as his chemistry with other characters such as Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and James Rhodes (Terrence Howard), makes the movie very rewatchable. Iron Man also explores the transformation of a billionaire who was seemingly void of empathy into a true hero who would use his wealth and influence for the greater good. Yinsen's final words that urged Tony not to waste his life became the heart of not just this movie but of the MCU as a whole. Iron Man is enjoyable from beginning to end, making it an easy rewatch for casual and hardcore fans alike.

1 'The Avengers' (2012)

Directed by Joss Whedon

From the post-credits scene of Iron Man, fans were eagerly awaiting the moment when the heroes would finally meet, and it did not disappoint. The Avengers starts with Loki coming to Earth to steal the Tesseract for the Chitauri, an extraterrestrial race that promises him an army to take over Earth. This leads to Nick Fury putting the "Avengers Initiative" into full swing, getting Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff and Bruce Banner together to find and defeat Loki. Thor soon after arrives to try to convince his brother to go back to Asgard, to no avail.

The Avengers is not only the best of Phase 1 or even one of the best in the MCU, but a true cultural phenomenon. The chemistry between the titular heroes is incredible, especially given it is the first time all six are on-screen together. Loki is also one of the best villains in the MCU, a charismatic yet intimidating force wrapped into one. But above all, this movie managed to flesh out all six of the core Avengers while also staying true to their development in prior films. The Avengers never has a dull moment; the plot isn't anything out of the ordinary, but the characters and the villains they face make it interesting, compelling, and one of the best movies of the MCU. Seeing these heroes together for the first time will never get old.

