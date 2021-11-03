The second phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe saw the universe expanding in the wake of The Avengers. Now that the heroes were united for the first time, the MCU could expand as a connected universe with increased crossovers between the individual franchises. Both Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and the Guardians of the Galaxy team were introduced in the build-up to the battle with Ultron.

Phase Two was a fascinating Marvel era, as the eventual threat of Thanos looms over the events. While this created increased excitement for the eventual conclusion in Phase Three, Phase Two allowed the characters to develop their relationships now that their origin stories were told. It was important to see the Avengers adjusting and responding to their roles before they are fractured apart by the time of Thanos’s arrival.

Like Phase One, Phase Two features some of the MCU’s greatest successes, but also some weaker moments. Here are all six Phase Two films ranked worst to best.

6. Thor: The Dark World

Image via Marvel Studios

Thor: The Dark World is often seen as the laughing stock of the MCU, but the film is hardly the disaster that some would claim it to be. The relationship between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) adds a fun dynamic to the boring Asgardian politics, and both Hemsworth and Hiddleston elevate some of the weaker writing. Thor’s forced breakout of Loki from prison is actually a pretty great set piece with some killer one-liners (“you just decapitated your grandfather!”).

While Malekith (Christopher Eccelston) is among the dullest villains in the entire franchise, the main issue with Thor: The Dark World is it's not entirely sure what to do with its main character. While the end concludes with Thor admitting it's better to be an honorable man than a ruler, it's not a theme that has any real impact on his character; for the most part he’s just scolding Loki as they bounce from one set piece to another. Thor also comes off fairly humorless; thankfully Taika Waititi utilized the full extent of Thanos’s comedic acting chops when he took the series in a widely different direction in Thor: Ragnarok.

5. Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Age of Ultron is ultimately a story about the Avengers splitting apart; compared to the intergalactic, time-hopping escapades of Infinity War and Endgame, the story is relatively self-contained and character-based. It's also a mess. Showing each of the Avengers in a state of vulnerability introduces a lot of interesting story developments, but as a film, it plays out like a series of loosely connected scenes. Although Ultron (James Spader) emerges as a result of Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) hubris, he’s the least interesting part, serving really to unite the team once more for the final set-piece.

However, so many of the individual moments are intimate and inspired in a way the MCU rarely is. Seeing Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) speculate at what a future together could look like hints at the personal costs of their responsibilities that aren’t tied to a villain, and the early seeds of the eventual Civil War conflict between Tony and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) are well integrated. The time dedicated to Hawkeye’s (Jeremy Renner) family farm isn’t just a fun plot development, but a welcome departure from the exposition-heavy first act.

4. Ant-Man

Image via Marvel Studios

Ant-Man has the perfect stakes for a superhero movie. It's entirely built around a father’s attempts to reunite with his daughter and become a hero in her eyes, and the wide-eyed sincerity of Paul Rudd is a perfect fit for Scott Lang. Rudd and Michael Douglas have a great dynamic; seeing Hank Pym grow frustrated with Scott’s initial incompetence adds a humorous touch to the expositional moments. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of time spent delving into the mythology of the Ant-Man suit before any of the exciting heist shenanigans start.

Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lily) is clearly underutilized, and while the film does a nice job setting up her adoption of the Wasp persona, Lily isn’t able to do much beyond awkwardly spar with Rudd. There’s actually a pretty interesting idea behind Darren Cross/Yellowjacket (Corey Stoll); he’s a wildly successful businessman who is insecure over his own ability to create. Stoll is a great actor doing his best, but Cross has to be rushed into his supervillain alter ego at the last minute. Ant-Man feels like a great first act to a story that doesn’t fully unlock the potential of a superhero heist caper, but it's one of the rare MCU third acts that doesn’t descend into faceless CGI creatures fighting each other.

3. Iron Man 3

Image via Marvel Studios

Iron Man 3 remembers the human consequences that plague Tony Stark. It would have been easy to plop Iron Man against another villain and forget that he’d almost sacrificed himself in The Avengers, but Shane Black spends sensitive time exploring his post-traumatic stress disorder. Downey gives one of his best performances, showing a more sensitive side to Tony while also keeping up with Black’s signature quippy dialogue. It's only a shame that there’s not more of the buddy cop bromance with James Rhodes (Don Cheadle).

The “twist” involving the identity of The Mandarin is brilliant. Guy Pearce is incredibly smart casting as a vengeful nerd angry at a world that spurned him; while he’s a result of Tony’s ignorance, the two characters are polar opposites in that Killian doesn’t mature when faced with hardship. The deceit involving Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) is a clever way of getting around an outdated stereotype, and the perfect satirical addition for a series that focuses heavily on the consequences of being under media scrutiny.

2. Guardians of the Galaxy

Not every indie filmmaker is able to retain their distinctive voice when saddled with a larger budget, but James Gunn is an exception. Guardians of the Galaxy was a delightful departure from the tone of the MCU, putting its emphasis on a group of “a-holes” who don’t feel like traditional heroes. Gunn’s stylistic flourishes remain present amidst the visual spectacle, and Guardians gets remarkably weird, silly, and violently absurd. ‘70s nostalgia is so frequently misused, but Gunn integrates the terrific soundtrack into the narrative through the hook to Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) childhood.

Guardians of the Galaxy takes its time building the team dynamic, finding natural ways for Peter to be introduced to Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Drax (Dave Bautista). None of their individual origin stories are terribly complex, but each of the Guardians is working past a traumatic experience and learning to do so within a unit. As a result of the patience setting up the group’s early interactions, the villain once again feels like an afterthought. Guardians has a pretty fun conclusion, but the less said about Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), the better.

1. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Image via Marvel Studios

How do you take a character conceived as an American propaganda tool and integrate him into the 21st Century? This is the question at the forefront of Anthony and Joe Russos’ minds with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Steve Rogers is forced to represent a nation he no longer recognizes, reflecting on both the mythology of the “Greatest Generation” and the militarization that followed. The conspiracy within S.H.I.E.L.D. shows how the same fascism that Rogers fought before was never “defeated,” but evolved into a more latent enemy.

While there are a few nods to ‘70s conspiracy thrillers like Three Days of the Condor or The Parallax View, at its heart The Winter Soldier is just a great action movie. The hand-to-hand combat sequences helped set the Captain America movies apart, and showed a legitimate brutality to the MCU within the post-Bourne world. Even the CGI-laden finale has an emotional weight to it thanks to Steve’s final confrontation with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), in which the themes of duty, honor, and loyalty all coalesce as S.H.I.E.L.D. loyalists are rallied to fight HYDRA. It showed Captain America still had a place within the modern world and represented the ideals that we should strive towards.

