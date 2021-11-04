The Marvel Cinematic Universe was eight years old when it began Phase 3, a collection of 11 movies that would include the long-awaited projects Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The MCU had already accomplished a lot in those initial eight years of existence with Phase 1 and 2, but Phase 3 promised to be an opportunity to do plenty of new things. In addition to delivering the solo Spider-Man movie set inside this sprawling franchise, there was also the fact that Phase 3 would feature long overdue strides in giving women and people of color a chance to headline solo MCU outings.

With a few years of distance between the final film in Phase 3, Spider-Man: Far From Home, it’s impressive to see how many different characters, storylines, and aesthetics got juggled during this stretch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ranking these projects from worst to best, one can see the shortcomings that emerged when handling so many productions at once. However, the numerous special films to emerge in Phase 3, as well as the lack of outright disasters, speak to the benefits of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what this unique approach to long-form cinematic storytelling can accomplish.

11. Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel, the feature film debut of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel has a lot going for it, including Brie Larson delivering a memorable lead performance. However, it’s also hindered by some grave storytelling flaws, including framing the story around a mystery surrounding the origins of the main character’s superpowers that are too easy to figure out. Meanwhile, directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck fail to inject much visual distinctiveness into the surprisingly dimly lit proceedings. It’s also a shame the 1990s backdrop wasn’t used for more creative purposes than nods to Blockbuster and Independence Day. Captain Marvel may soar through the sky but the creativity of her inaugural film barely reached the clouds.

10. Ant-Man and the Wasp

The nicest surprise in Ant-Man and the Wasp is how its story structure and scope take more cues from classic screwball comedies than typical superhero blockbusters. Apocalyptic dangers are absent here, replaced by a series of misunderstandings that have a precarious domino effect on the lives of Scott Lang and company. This trait can’t excuse the more forgettable qualities of the production, which include some ham-fisted narrative turns. There’s also the criminal underuse of cast members, Michelle Pfieffer and Walton Goggins. Still, hewing closer to What’s Up, Doc? than Avengers: Age of Ultron ensures that Ant-Man and the Wasp is more than just a rehash of its charming predecessor.

9. Doctor Strange

The biggest storytelling defect with Doctor Strange is how it tries to pack too much in its runtime. Key details like Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) relationships with characters like Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) or Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) are told to the audience, but not effectively shown. Plus, Cumberbatch's American accent is rusty and can prove distracting. Luckily, the visual bombast used to show magical feats, like reality itself bending, is remarkable. As is a climax that subverts superhero movie norms by undoing a traditional climactic fight scene that levels a famous city. Toss in some moments of poignant melancholy (like the final conversation between Strange and The Ancient One) and it's clear Doctor Strange works well enough to function as a better than average MCU origin story feature.

8. Spider-Man: Far From Home

7. Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War gives Marvel Cinematic Universe a lot. After years of pent-up anticipation, it’s no surprise that the scope of the proceedings is expansive to include nearly every character the franchise had introduced up to that point. Being this comprehensive has the unfortunate side effect of making Infinity War occasionally feel more like marking requisite characters off a checklist rather than a fully formed movie. Plus, there’s no time for the bits of intimate emotion that define the best Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. On the plus side, for their third directorial effort in this franchise, Anthony and Joe Russo show that they’ve fine-tuned their skills at exciting crowdpleaser moments. Even when watching it alone in your living room, bits like Thor arriving at the battle of Wakanda in the nick of time still make you wanna cheer. And the grim conclusion is appropriately chilling, even with the eventual resolution of Infinity War’s sequel firmly rooted in your mind.

6. Spider-Man: Homecoming

For the sixth live-action Spider-Man movie, director Jon Watts (helming a script he penned with five other screenwriters) had a tough task making this incarnation of the web-crawler feel like anything but a rehash of the past. Wisely, Watts didn’t spend Spider-Man: Homecoming frantically trying to outdo prior Spidey movies in scale and scope. Instead, this feature has an easygoing vibe that leans into low-key comedy and Peter Parker juggling everyday Highschooler problems. Opting for this vibe works wonders for Homecoming, especially once the worlds of a superhero movie and High School comedy collide with the reveal that Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes/Vulture is the father of Parker’s Prom date. These details and Tom Holland’s endearing performance help ensure that Homecoming stands on its own two feet rather than constantly reminding viewers of other Spidey outings.

5. Captain America: Civil War

Is Captain America: Civil War a proper Captain America sequel or merely an Avengers movie bearing his name? The debate on that matter will rage on until the sun burns out. What’s more definitive is how well Civil War works, particularly in juggling a sprawling ensemble cast without coming off as crowded or convoluted. Even more impressive is how effectively Civil War balances out intimate details, like a more restrained grim climax, with entertainingly bombastic ones, like the sudden appearance of Giant-Man in an airport superhero brawl. Civil War should be too stuffed for its own good, but in a feat of superheroes doing superhero things, it ends up running as smoothly as silk. After all, any movie featuring Paul Bettany's Vision carefully measuring how much paprika he must put in a dish has to be worth something!

4. Avengers: Endgame

The most welcome part of Avengers: Endgame is how it’s in no hurry to race to the punching and kicking. Once Thanos gets dispatched in the opening scenes, Endgame proceeds to focus its story on how the surviving superheroes of Avengers: Infinity War are grappling with a radically different world. This offers up memorable moments of emotional tenders and also clever reworkings of familiar Avengers figures (namely, Thor). The climactic duel between good and evil is the apotheosis of the summer blockbuster spectacle, but before then, Endgame demonstrates a welcome willingness to take it easy and let the characters simmer. Given this emphasis, it's no wonder the tearjerker moments (like the final scenes involving Iron Man and Captain America) prove just as memorable as the biggest explosion-laden sequences.

3. Thor: Ragnarok

The first two solo Thor movies largely kept the action confined to Earth. Thor: Ragnarok had no time for such nonsense. New director, Taika Waititi, was far more interested in largely eschewing that planet in favor of comical cosmic adventures. Such escapades took place against radiantly colorful sets to represent the planet Sakaar and delivered an instantly unforgettable new character, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). As a cherry on top, the constantly wacky antics gave Chris Hemsworth a chance to use those comic chops of his that went largely unexploited in the preceding Thor outings. Ragnarok was a bolt out of the blue compared to its predecessors and it was all the better for it.

2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is working with two tonal extremes. On the one hand, writer/director James Gunn ramps up the cosmic strangeness of the original film to now include humanoids drenched in gold and living planets. The pathos of this corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though, hasn’t just gotten more prominent but also more clearly defined by these cosmic characters being survivors of extreme trauma. Embracing both ingredients should result in a clumsy sci-fi misfire. Instead, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is often just as exhilarating when it’s depicting the gruesome slaying of traitorous space pirates as it is touching when it’s chronicling Yondu’s (Michael Rooker) funeral set to a Cat Stevens ditty. Who knew these obscure comic book characters would spawn one of the most emotionally complex corners of this franchise?

1. Black Panther

It’s a foregone conclusion that Black Panther is the best feature in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and probably the greatest motion picture yielded by this lengthy multimedia endeavor. Years after its premiere, though, it can be easy to forget the tiny details that make this Ryan Coogler directorial effort such a monumental achievement. The costumes and sets are visually stunning, while, in a bold narrative move, Coogler’s screenplay affords the most tender moments of the proceedings towards humanizing Black Panther’s villain, Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Kilmonger. Above all else, it’s simply a thrilling movie to watch even in its quietest sequences, like T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) confronting his father in the afterlife about his lies. Some pop culture phenomena reveal themselves to be quite shallow once the initial hype wears off. Black Panther, on the other hand, seems to be more impressive the more you look back on it.

