The Big Picture Phase 4 of the MCU has faced criticism online, with some claiming that its new characters are not as compelling as the Infinity Saga leads and that there is a lack of cohesion between projects.

These criticisms are often unfair and reveal prejudices and impatience from certain fans. New characters need time to develop, and the increase in projects means longer intervals between appearances and slower storytelling.

Despite the criticism, Phase 4 has introduced ambitious and unique stories that enrich the MCU in various ways. The franchise continues to feature both new and returning characters, and there are still plenty of connections and themes running through the projects.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was on top of the world at the end of Phase 3, which concluded the historic 23-film story arc known as the Infinity Saga. But while Phase 4 and the subsequent Multiverse Saga got off to an incredibly strong start with the beloved Disney+ series WandaVision, things have since gone downhill. Or rather, it would seem they have if you agree with the most common views of the franchise currently found online and on social media. Popular opinion on the MCU has shifted, with many claiming that its best days are behind it.

The specific criticisms leveled at the Multiverse Saga vary, but some of the most common complaints are that recently introduced characters are not as compelling as the Infinity Saga’s leads, there is a perceived lack of cohesion between the projects without as many of the intertextual connections that make the franchise unique, and that the franchise has become stagnant, with storytelling elements repeating across projects without much innovation or change. But if one looks closer at Phase 4, one will see that many of these assertions are inaccurate and that even despite the few valid criticisms, the Multiverse Saga’s first phase told an assortment of ambitious and unique stories that enriched the MCU in a variety of ways.

Marvel's New Characters Are Targets of Unfair Criticism

Phase 3 began the work of diversifying the MCU with Black Panther and Captain Marvel, but it was in Phase 4 that the franchise began to accurately reflect the diversity of the real world. The increased number of projects resulted in more substantial roles for women, people of color, and members of other underrepresented groups with stories that reflected their unique perspectives and experiences.

Unfortunately, while these efforts at representation were rightly praised by some, they also led to troubling backlash. Complaints about characters like She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) receiving their own projects phrased as viewers' supposed concerns that focusing on obscure characters like these will dilute the Marvel brand often seem like veiled objections against stories focusing on issues experienced by women and people who are not white.

MCU Fans Are Growing Impatient With the Franchise

In addition to revealing thinly veiled prejudices, the complaints about the new characters also often betray a lack of patience on the fans’ part. Due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic WandaVision, and with it, Phase 4 and the Multiverse Saga, didn’t start until 2021. Even the first of the Saga’s new characters, like WandaVision’s Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and Billy and Tommy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne) have only existed in the MCU for a little over two years. Of course, they are not yet as multi-faceted as the likes of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man, who was developed in ten film appearances over eleven years. Viewers need to allow the new characters to grow and change the same way the ones from the Infinity Saga did before making harsh comparisons.

That said, the issue of characters being developed over multiple appearances does point to a legitimate difference between the Infinity and Multiverse Sagas. The addition of the series and special presentations for Disney+ has drastically increased the number of projects Marvel Studios produces. Phase 4 only lasted for a little over a year, but it consisted of 18 projects. By comparison, Phase 3 lasted for three years and totaled 11 films. With so much more content, there are bound to be larger intervals between individual characters’ appearances, which in turn means their overall stories will take longer to be told.

Some detractors of the Multiverse Saga see this as a problematic lack of cohesion, as they believe it will lead the finale of the Saga to be less emotionally impactful than Avengers: Endgame. This is a fair point. Unless a new core group of characters is selected from the franchise’s increasingly immense ensemble very soon it will be next to impossible for their dynamic to be as fleshed-out as the one between the original six Avengers was by the time the Multiverse Saga concludes with Avengers: Secret Wars. However, this assumes that Marvel Studios intends for Secret Wars and the other projects involved in the Saga’s conclusion to tell a similar story to the one Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame did, but there’s no concrete evidence of that end. A major part of Endgame’s story was the original Avengers reuniting for their last, most important mission together, so naturally it drew on their previously established dynamics. Secret Wars and the other concluding chapters of the Multiverse Saga may aim to tell entirely different stories that benefit more from characters being less familiar with one another. Yes, that would make them unlikely to recapture the same kind of appeal Endgame had, but that’s not inherently a bad thing.

And it’s not like compelling relationships can’t be built up between characters in singular stories. Media that aren’t parts of series or franchises do so all the time and plenty of Marvel’s projects do so as well, including several from Phase 4. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man didn’t meet his variants played by Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield until late in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but by the end of the film they had developed important, deep connections that were as significant to his story as his longer-running dynamic with Tony was in earlier films. In Hawkeye, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) developed a friendship that echoed the one between their predecessors while still being unique in only a handful of charming scenes together.

Concerns about the Saga’s conclusion also tend to overlook the fact that, in addition to the new characters, there are still plenty of older ones playing major parts in the MCU. Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson may have retired from the franchise with Endgame, but many of their co-stars, including Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, and Sebastian Stan, among plenty of others continue to appear regularly. More of the projects from Phase 4 focused on returning characters from the Infinity Saga than on new faces. If the creators want Secret Wars to recapture some of the “end of an era” appeal that Endgame had they could easily devote parts of it to concluding the long-running stories of some of these veterans.

Phase 4 Was More Cohesive Than It's Given Credit For

The complaints about Phase 4 lacking the interconnected quality of the Infinity Saga are also exaggerated. While it is true that it didn’t feature an Avengers film or other crossover uniting most of the leads, there were still plenty of connections between the various projects. Characters like Yelena and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) developed in storylines that encompassed more than one project (even if the quality of these storylines can be debated) and others like Wong (Benedict Wong), Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) played supporting roles in several projects each, connecting various corners of the franchise and setting up future stories. Even relatively standalone projects like Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night contained minor references to other properties and set up their characters for participation in possible future crossovers. Phase 4 also actually introduced the main villain of its saga much earlier than Phase 1 did. While Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) introduction didn’t come until the mid-credits scene of The Avengers, four years after Iron Man started the franchise, He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), a variant of the Multiverse Saga’s Big Bad Kang the Conqueror first appeared in the first season of Loki, mere months after WandaVision launched Phase 4.

Phase 4 could be argued to be more thematically cohesive than the earlier phases, due to its frequent focus on topics like grief and mental health. WandaVision introduced these themes immediately. In that series, Wanda’s grief led her to mystically alter the reality of an entire town to create her ideal, sitcom-inspired life. Grief was also the central theme of the phase’s final film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which did a spectacular job of dealing with the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, and consequently, that of his character, T’Challa. These projects feature the most direct focuses on grief, recovery, and mental health challenges, but similar ideas are present throughout many of Phase 4's other projects. In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes (Stan) made progress in dealing with the trauma that being enslaved by Hydra for decades had caused him. Moon Knight’s central storyline revolves around Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) dealing with his dissociative identity disorder, which was caused by traumatic events in his childhood and family life. These stories provided much-needed representation and provoked discussion of difficult topics. Showing iconic characters like Marvel’s heroes dealing with grief and other mental health challenges normalizes them and reminds viewers experiencing similar challenges that they are not alone.

Criticisms of the MCU Being Repetitive Are Often Contradictory

Throughout its existence, the most common criticism of the MCU has been that most of its projects are too similar, with the focus on crossovers and continuous storytelling limiting the creative and stylistic potentials of individual projects. These complaints have become more common and intense since the start of the Multiverse Saga, with projects like Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Ms. Marvel being criticized for including story elements that viewers find repetitive of past superhero stories. However, conversely, some of the more wholly distinct projects have received the least favorable receptions, while others that stick closer to Marvel’s traditional storytelling methods have been the most popular and financially successful. Eternals abandoned typical notions of good vs. evil in favor of a more complicated morality, but it became the first film in the franchise’s history to receive largely negative reviews. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s season finale featured a wild meta storyline in which the fourth-wall-breaking titular character entered a fictionalized version of Marvel Studios to ensure that her story received a unique ending, and yet the series is still largely ignored and/or dismissed by many.

Meanwhile, No Way Home, which employed a standard MCU aesthetic and relied extensively on viewers' familiarity with past Spider-Man films, was Phase 4’s most successful film. These reactions show that many critics and fans’ desires for and expectations of the MCU are inconsistent, as they claim they want the franchise to embrace greater creativity and diversity of ideas, but often reject its attempts to do so.

None of this is meant to argue that the Multiverse Saga is infallible. Phase 5 isn’t going very well, with both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion being significant disappointments and the franchise dealing with several behind-the-scenes scandals. But now that it can be judged in its entirety, it’s clear that much of the criticism directed at Phase 4 is inaccurate and that while they have legitimate flaws, many of the stories from that phase are more creative and well-told than they are given credit for.

Marvel's Phase 4 movies and TV shows are available to stream on Disney + in the U.S.

