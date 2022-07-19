Phase 3 of the MCU was undoubtedly the most important to date, and culminated in the epic Avengers: Endgame, which tied up a lot of loose ends from the previous movies and shows, and gave a fitting ending to some of our favorite heroes. The first three phases weren't exactly fast at building towards this finale, but frequent crossovers kept fans hooked and intrigued to see what may happen when, or who might appear where. It was an exciting time to be a Marvel fan. Now Phase 4 is here, and it may need some time to establish new beginnings but Marvel needs to quickly establish an end goal for the phase, or at least hint towards some sort of common denominator across the content.

Astonishingly, across the six movies and seven TV series, Phase 4 has already racked up a whopping total of around 50 hours running time. To put that into perspective, the first three series combined had a total of around 51 hours running time, so we're almost up to that point already and there is a lot more to come. Sure, there's a lot of rejuvenation to see with this phase after such a dramatic ending to the last saga, and we are seeing new characters being introduced and old characters going down new paths, but 50 hours already? That length of time was all that was needed to create the whole MCU from scratch, develop the characters, establish an end goal, and finally wrap it all up in a huge blockbuster. For many diehard Marvel fans, this plethora of content may be seen as a positive; there's more to watch than ever before. But throwing out so much content is coming at a hefty price — storytelling.

Image Via Disney

RELATED: Who Is Hercules from the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' End Credits?

Marvel became renowned for its storytelling, with trilogies like Iron Man and Thor being cleverly used to flesh out individual arcs, but then the characters would be seen collaborating in films like Avengers. Although not all heroes got their own trilogy, the majority had their own films where the case was very similar. This gave us a huge amount of backstory to all the characters involved in the MCU, adding depth to the blockbuster events like Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. One of the strengths so far in Phase 4 for the MCU has been the individual stories. Ms. Marvel introduced us to Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), whilst Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings brought us Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), and these were both great examples of storytelling. Further to this, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) was given a new start in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has been massively developed in Wandavision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Whilst these new introductions and developments of existing characters have been effective and intriguing, they haven't served a greater purpose. Yes, character development is crucial in the MCU, but arguably more important and necessary for the MCU blueprint are the relationships between these heroes.

Image Via Disney

If Marvel doesn't start to at least hint at an end goal tying everybody's stories together soon, many fans are going to lose interest. Evidence of this can already be seen. Thor: Love and Thunder had a huge opening at the box office, but its second weekend saw a nosedive of 68% in revenue. It's hard to know exactly the reasons some fans just aren't as compelled as before, but building towards a common goal would surely help keep the audience hooked.

This is partially a problem of Marvel's own making and almost the cost of their previous success. Many of the films and shows of this phase are great standalone films, and previously would never have garnered much negative attention. But it's the blueprint which Marvel set out in the previous phases that is now coming back to bite them. Fans are expecting to see regular huge crossover events, excited by the prospect of characters from their own respective films meeting and establishing new relationships. We are still seeing this sporadically, most recently with the appearance of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in the finale of Ms. Marvel, but nothing we have seen so far this phase has been anywhere near the size of previous crossovers.

The aforementioned running time of Phase 4 has another unintended knock-on effect of making it difficult for fans to keep up with the latest developments in the universe. We're only around 18 months into this latest post-infinity phase, but in order to fully understand all that's going on fans are expected to have watched the same amount of content they'd previously consumed over 11 years. For many, this just isn't realistic and viewers can find themselves losing further interest due to not knowing what they have should have watched to fully comprehend the latest releases. With a further four films and four TV series to come, an over-arching story needs to be introduced to make the watch worthwhile for viewers who are just too short on time to watch everything.

To give Marvel their due, it is a positive that they haven't rushed in to just shoving another Thanos in our faces and making this phase a carbon copy of the infinity saga, but they really need to give us something. The releases so far just feel very disjointed and self-serving, which is a complete juxtaposition to what we've seen previously. Captain America Civil War was an example of the fact that the crossover events don't even need to be everyone on the same side, and there isn't always the need for a common enemy, but something is needed to bring together all these scattered parts.

Perhaps Marvel are building towards an end goal, but it certainly isn't apparent yet and this needs to change as soon as possible. The previously mentioned Thor: Love and Thunder drop in box-office revenue on its second weekend is clear evidence that fans are losing interest. It's obvious that Marvel want to dish out more content than ever, but the wider picture needs to be developed in order for interest to be peaked in these latest drops.