When Kevin Feige took the Hall H stage at the San Diego International Comic-Con in July 2019, he never could have imagined what would be unleashed in the next months. All that was on his mind was the carefully laid plans for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was time to show audiences what this saga looked like after Avengers: Endgame. However, everything from Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe showcased on that fateful day would quickly get upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact of this global health crisis would stretch far beyond just altering the release dates of some films, instead changing the scope and plans for this saga forever.

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was originally scheduled to begin in 2020 with Black Widow in the first weekend of May, the go-to launchpad for Marvel Comics adaptations since Spider-Man in 2002. This would’ve been followed up with Eternals hitting the big screen in November 2020, while the era of Disney+ Marvel Studios programming would be kicked off with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in August 2020. The plan here would have been to start Phase Four with an instantly recognizable Avenger like Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow as well as with a feature film. After this dose of familiarity, the Marvel Cinematic Universe would’ve transitioned to the heretofore unexplored terrain of Disney+ TV shows and then a collection of brand-new cosmic heroes.

However, once the pandemic forced Black Widow to abandon its May 2020 date and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier shut down principal photography, the schedule for the initial installments of Phase Four was thrown out of wack, Falcon took so much time to restart shooting that it wouldn’t debut until March 2021, at which point it would be time for the second Marvel Studios/Disney+ show to launch. The first title in this partnership ended up being WandaVision, while the extended closure of movie theaters across the globe caused Black Widow to get further postponed, thus ensuring that Phase Four would begin with a TV show, not a film.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 10 Unscripted MCU Scenes That Turned Out Amazing

The pandemic did more than just shuffle around when certain titles got released, though. The series finale of WandaVision, for instance, was originally set to have a big fight scene between Wanda Maximoff and the townsfolk she’d brainwashed. However, the restrictions of filming during COVID caused this to be cut and reformatted to a more dialogue-based interaction. Meanwhile, some shows took the forced shut-down of shooting as a chance to alter scripts. Loki director Kate Herron, for example, noted that the relationship between Loki and Sylvia was altered while filming was on hiatus, with this filmmaker feeling that the changes made during this break were absolutely vital to making this dynamic work.

Moving back to the film side of things, the arrangement of certain titles on the Marvel Cinematic Universe release schedule also impacted the plot lines of select features. Most notably, Xochitl Gomez was originally slated to reprise her role as America Chavez in Spider-Man: No Way Home back when it was scheduled to come out after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Once the studios slate was further finalized and No Way Home was cemented for a December 2021 date while Multiverse of Madness was given an early 2022 debut, Chavez was cut from the project. This was just one of several examples of how both No Way Home and Multiverse of Madness were rewritten to account for these release date changes.

Even with all these in consideration, Kevin Feige has maintained that the only primary way that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the storytelling of Phase Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is through the introduction of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julie Louis-Dreyfus). Originally meant to first appear in the initial Phase Four debut project Black Widow, she instead premiered in a couple of Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes. Though not quite the sole way the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had to evolve to account for a global health crisis, this especially prominent adjustment is emblematic of how many of the changes done to account for COVID-19 are based on scheduling, not to mention giving more preference to streaming programming.

Image via Marvel Studios

Still, it is easy to see where Feige’s point is coming from in that Phase Four’s unique structure compared to past phases in this franchise means that COVID-19-influenced alterations may not be as prevalent as one might imagine. With this being the first Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to not feature any Avengers crossover movies, there’s no massive event film all these titles are building towards. Several of these Phase Four projects are also quite independent of each other. While WandaVision leads into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, titles like Moon Knight and Eternals function entirely independently of other Phase Four projects. Being more standalone, there’s less of a messy domino effect when things get shuffled around due to COVID, thus mitigating how much these productions can get impacted by this ongoing health crisis.

However, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has still had to grapple with lots of changes in recent years, including the ways it was getting upended long before the pandemic was even a thought in people’s heads. Back in 2018, a public relations snafu resulted in the original inaugural installment of this stretch of the franchise getting pushed down the road. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was originally set for a May 1, 2020, mimicking the early May of its predecessor. This would’ve mirrored not only the release date of the first Guardians of the Galaxy sequel but also had Phase Four kick-off, much like the last two phases in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the third installment of a solo series of superhero films.

All those plans were scuttled in July 2018 when Gunn was fired from the project for resurfaced tweets of him making extremely inappropriate jokes regarding pedophilia and sexual assault survivors. The controversy provoked a wide variety of responses, including those who felt the uproar was only caused by right-wing trolls furious at Gunn’s social media posts criticizing Donald Trump. Reasons behind the firing aside, at this point, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was shelved, forcing Black Widow to get pushed up as the new kickoff for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Image via James Gunn

What once seemed like a surefire way to jumpstart a post-Avengers: Endgame era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would need to wait three years before it ever got released into movie theaters. Nothing like what happened with Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has ever happened to another Marvel Cinematic Universe filmmaker. However, his experiences here proved to be an ominous harbinger for the barrage of difficulties that would face the Phase Four era of storytelling for this franchise. While the preceding projects from Marvel Studios were far from devoid of hurdles, the obstacles facing the Phase Four properties have been especially momentous.

Not only that, but their enormity also makes it clear to see what the original vision for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would’ve looked like. This would’ve been a batch of films and TV shows that, among other variations, would’ve kicked off with a new Guardians of the Galaxy outing before shifting into regularly delivering four films a year annually as well as being populated by an assortment of productions that were in various forms before bending to the will of COVID-19. Save for the already-executed delay of the third Guardians film, Feige could’ve never imagined any of these alterations to Phase Four, even in his wildest dreams, all the way back on that fateful day at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019.