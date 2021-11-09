To say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth and current phase has a hard job ahead of it would be an understatement. Granted, each phase thus far has come with its own set of goals and methods by building onto itself with each new installment, but the newest phase is in the daunting position of having to elevate the Marvel universe past its most monumental and finest hour.

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were the culmination of everything Marvel Studios had set out to do from the moment Robert Downey Jr. first armored up as Iron Man and was recruited into the Avenger Initiative. Endgame in particular saw the largest gathering of heroes the screen has ever seen in a climactic end of an era that sealed the fates of several key characters. After a colossal cinematic event that was years in the making, what could come next?

Much like the surviving Avengers themselves, Marvel now has to pick up the pieces after the world-defining events of Endgame and chart a new course with its storytelling to keep itself as fresh and exciting as it was before. In 2021 alone, the MCU has begun to lay the groundwork of things to come through introducing new heroes, diving into the world of streaming series and opening the gates to the multiverse.

With Eternals out this week, along with Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home just around the corner, here is a ranking of Marvel’s phase four so far!

6. Black Widow

Black Widow‘s biggest setback is its sense of timing. Apart from being delayed numerous times due to development troubles and the COVID-19 pandemic, a solo film for Scarlett Johansson’s epitomic superspy, who was last seen sacrificing herself for the Soul Stone in Endgame, can’t help but feel like a step backward in more than one sense. Set after the events of phase three’s Captain America: Civil War, Black Widow follows Natasha Romanoff as she attends to deadly unfinished business from her past. As an MCU film, it at first comes off as a mid-tier solo adventure that feels more like standard Marvel than what fans were anticipating to see after the revolutionary Endgame. Being a solo film for one of the original six Avengers only now coming out years after the fact, Black Widow may feel like too little too late. Despite this, Black Widow greatly succeeds as a solid action-thriller that delivers tenfold on what made the character and her backstory so engaging. The film explored more of Romanoff’s past that had been teased in previous films, introduced her surrogate spy-family in the form of Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz, and set the screen ablaze with some of the most viscerally intense action scenes ever to feature the Avenger. Although it scarcely provides new insight into the future of the MCU, Black Widow is still among one of the series' most enthralling spy thrillers.

5. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is easily the most politically charged installment of the MCU. While it has no shortage of the high-flying, bare-knuckle action scenes fans come to expect from Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, the series’ six-episode run is principally spent examining the role the star-spangled mantle of Captain America plays in an uncertain post-snap world. Amidst the global dilemma of a misplaced population as a result of “the blip,” Sam Wilson feels unable to be the hero that he was fated to be and resigns the shield, which is immediately taken up by someone else. Wilson and Barnes find themselves going up against international terrorists, underground gangsters, and a rogue pretender to the Captain America name, John Walker (Wyatt Russell). What makes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier a bold step for Marvel is how openly and readily it examines the issues of race and sociopolitical struggles with Wilson at the center of it. Throughout the series, the motivations of those labeled as “terrorists” are revealed to be more complex than them just being “evil villains,” and the true reverence the US has for a “star-spangled man with a plan” comes to light when Wilson encounters the disavowed first Black super-soldier, played by Carl Lumbly. Sam Wilson eventually takes back his rightful role as the new Captain America, but only after learning of the sacrifice and compassion it takes to be worthy of the name. The Falcon and the Winter Solider marks a mature step in the kind of long-form stories Marvel can tell on a streaming platform.

4. What If…?

Marvel Studios’ first foray into animation, What If...? seizes the opportunities presented by the newly opened multiverse to have pure, unadulterated fun. Largely an anthology series, each episode dives into the alternate universes and fractured timelines created by a single change made to a familiar MCU character or story, such as turning the prince of Wakanda into a galactic smuggler, the god of thunder into an irresponsible only child, and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes into a zombie horde. While a simple premise, the series executes its often-outlandish plots with the same mix of blockbuster grandeur and comic wit the studio gives their live-action entries. The stylishly cel-shaded animation visually renders the MCU closer to its comic roots than ever before while also taking advantage of the elastic nature of animation to push the boundaries for the kind of action sequences the franchise is capable of. The main drawback of the series is in its vocal performances as many of the original actors, such as Mark Ruffalo and Paul Rudd, reprise their roles to varying levels of success in their transition to voice acting.

With that said, the series’ sole new character gives the best vocal performance of the whole cast. Serving as the Rod Serling-type onlooker to the events of the multiverse, Jeffrey Wright embodies the series’ omnipotent narrator The Watcher with compassionate softness and commanding presence fitting of a godlike entity. With hypothetical hijinks and stories that range from the hilarious to the heartbreaking, What If...? understands the potential the MCU has not just in exploring the multiverse, but in animation as well.

3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The first new solo-hero to debut after Endgame, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduces Simu Liu as Marvel’s Master of Kung Fu. Marvel Studios’ greatest strength is taking underutilized characters from over 80 years of Marvel Comics’ history and giving them new life in spectacularly cinematic fashion. Guardians of the Galaxy made a gun-wielding raccoon and his talking tree national treasures, Black Panther made the Wakandan king a global icon, and now the relatively unknown Shang-Chi has become a new favorite hero among the likes of even the Avengers. This is all thanks to a film that is the ideal MCU blend of action and comedy. The film’s fight scenes veer the action of the MCU into a new direction by focusing more on martial arts choreography than on solely acrobatic flips or visual effects battles. Granted, the heavily CGI-ed brawls typical of the Marvel name are present near the end, but they serve more as set dressing to the hand-to-hand combat scenes that drive the story, which are exhilarating to watch as the most well-orchestrated stunt work the MCU has ever seen. The film also has great comedy, with Akwafina’s Katy being the highlight as a great foil to Liu, their chemistry on screen as life-long friends feeling believable every time they share a scene. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits the perfect fusion of electrifying action and lighthearted comedy that the Ant-Man films have tried twice over to achieve.

2. WandaVision

WandaVision kickstarted the MCU’s new life as streaming exclusives on Disney+. Marvel Studios had produced series for television before on ABC with Agent Carter, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, and even the short-lived Immortals, but WandaVision was the first series to fully incorporate big-screen Avengers and large-scale production budgets for a weekly serialized event. The mini-series also serves as the debut entry of phase four and the first look into the MCU’s post-Endgame world. Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, who has been “blipped” back into existence along with half of the global population, now must face an uncertain world without a team, without a home, and without her Vibranium-clad love, The Vision (Paul Bettany). Stricken by the insurmountable grief she has experienced, Wanda uses her powers to create a magically conjured pocket dimension for herself to live a picturesque suburban sitcom life where she is surrounded by the loved ones she lost, including her brother Pietro, played by the X-Men franchise’s Quicksilver, Evan Peters.

Where WandaVision succeeds in translating the Marvel formula to a weekly format is its level of intrigue and tension that builds across its nine-episode run. Earlier this year, the show quickly became a social-media juggernaut and watercooler talking point as each episode ended with cliffhangers that provided more questions than answers. The series’ greatest attribute is in how it explores grief in a character who had suffered so much in the films preceding it. Wanda puts herself in denial of the trauma she has experienced and fabricates an idealized reality to run away in, at the expense of an entire town's sanity and potentially the world. WandaVision showed that the MCU’s next phase would not only explore new formats, but also take a deeper dive into its secondary characters and makes them full-fledged heroes of their own story.

1. Loki

After the universe was nearly destroyed by the Infinity Stones in Infinity War and Endgame, Loki sets up a greater threat and an even bigger universe than the MCU has ever seen before in one fell swoop. Tom Hiddleston’s return as the Asgardian god of mischief served as a deeper dive into the character than any of his film appearances, while also expanding the scope of the Marvel universe to new heights. The series introduces a universal bureaucracy and a veritable parade of Loki variants, including an alligator, as the main protagonist Loki begins to recognize in his alternate selves the destructive pattern of behavior that led to the role he plays in his own life and in the story of others. Across the multiverse, every Loki is driven to a deceptive scramble for power out of fear of helplessness and lack of control. This reaches its point when Loki must confront his worst traits in the form of Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie, whose quest for vengeance threatens the very structure of the multiverse. The series is Hiddleston’s finest hour as the trickster god as he portrays Loki with tenderness, charisma, and even vulnerability that feel like a natural progression for a character initially poised as the big bad villain. What makes Loki deserving of the top spot among the current phase is how it sets up the future of the MCU in a season finale that elicits a sense of impending dread and raised stakes that match those of Infinity War’s ending. Reigniting an overarching narrative after the explicitly conclusive Endgame was a difficult task, but Loki is Marvel world-building at its very best and has almost immediately changed the shape of the MCU for years to come.

