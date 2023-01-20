Because the Marvel Cinematic Universe has dominated both the box office and critical reception over the past decade, it's difficult to acknowledge the sad reality that excitement over "Earth's Mightiest Heroes" has dissipated among fans quite a bit since Avengers: Endgame. While there are some notable exceptions (Spider-Man: No Way Home), most of the MCU's recent theatrical releases in Phase 4 have disappointed and even angered many long-time fans of the franchise.

There's a reason for this. It was never Marvel's intention to match the Avengers: Endgame hype that came from 21 movies of buildup at the beginning of their next phase. The transition from Phase 3 into Phase 4 also constitutes the transition from the Infinity Saga into the Multiverse Saga. Part of the reason it seems like the quality of Marvel Studios' theatrical films has gone down is simply because beginning a new chapter of any story requires restraint. They can't allow the scope of their movies to get too big too quickly, or they won't have anywhere to go. The unfortunate result is that it may take time for the MCU to fully ground itself again.

A key part of the massive success of Avengers: Endgame was the presence (and relevance) of 10 years worth of characters audiences had grown to adore on a deep level. Everyone fell in love with Spider-Man: No Way Home for the same reason. Marvel fans crave legacy catering. Now many of the characters the MCU has been featuring are either returning exclusively to their own franchises, or their stories are coming to an end entirely, leaving fans underwhelmed, frustrated, and perhaps a little overly-critical. Luckily, Marvel Studios has used Phase 4 to experiment with a new format for introducing new characters and concepts to the MCU timeline, and it may be the best decision Marvel has made since Avengers: Endgame. They've started using miniseries.

Marvel's Miniseries Are Perfect For Character Development

The miniseries is the perfect medium for a superhero origin story because it gives the audience enough time with each character to build a solid relationship and develop empathy. A single miniseries nearly triples the runtime of a feature film, so instead of developing a relationship over the course of two hours, an audience can get to know a character over the course of six hours in broken segments, so it never feels like it's dragging. At the same time, it allows the writers ample time fo flesh out character arcs and give the characters time to master their powers without feeling too rushed.

A great Phase 4 example of this is Kamala Khan and the Ms. Marvel series. Ms. Marvel benefits from a lot of things, including creative visual devices and, a terrific performance by Iman Vellani, but the show is at its strongest when it takes the time to really dive into Kamala's character. The longer total runtime allots insight into Kamala's relationship with her family, her friends, and her religion. These are key part's of Kamala's character that inform her personality and her superpowers, and would likely have been the first things to be cut if Ms. Marvel was a feature-length movie. In Episode 5, "Time and Again," Kamala is able to go back in time and use her powers to help her grandmother survive the Partition of India. This is a crucial aspect of Kamala's story that never would have fit into a two-hour narrative. For reference, there was no deep dive into Tony Stark's relationship with his family until well into Iron Man 2. The miniseries format provides a way to tackle those deeper parts of Kamala Khan's character sooner, so when she does eventually show up on the big screen, audiences will already have a well-established relationship with her.

The MCU Is More Theme-Driven On TV

Miniseries are relatively complex from a writer's standpoint. Rather than following the traditional three-act structure of a normal movie, writers have to adapt the structure so that each episode feels like it has an arc of its own while remaining cohesive with the overall story. The benefit to that structure is it opens the door for writers to experiment with allowing certain episodes to be more theme driven. Allowing thematic exploration to take the reins of the storytelling hasn't always worked out well for the MCU. While Black Panther was well-received, other theme-driven movies like Eternals and Captain Marvel weren't exactly hits among Marvel fans. But when it's done well, theme driven storytelling has the power to really elevate any material and, in Marvel's case, has made for truly brilliant TV.

Moon Knight is one of the MCU's strongest properties with a theme-driven conflict. It's able to delicately balance great action and character development with a powerful thematic exploration of learning to live through trauma. Nearly half the series is spent with Marc Spector, played by Oscar Isaac, in a fantasy psych ward, which is actually the Egyptian afterlife (if that sounds bonkers, it's because it is). In order to escape, Marc must learn to balance his heart by allowing Steven Grant sacrifice himself. Steven is Marc's alter-ego, which he created as a way to suppress his childhood trauma. It's all very complicated, but it leads to a powerful message about learning to work through trauma and guilt rather than suppressing it. It's what elevates Moon Knight from another run-of-the-mill origin story to a genuinely powerful story that can make a lasting impact on audiences.

Marvel's Miniseries Allow Writers and Directors to Explore New Concepts

As pointed out in She Hulk: Attorney At Law, a major critique the MCU faced in Phases 1-3 was the fact that all the movies followed the same formula and ended with the same big CGI fight scene. In Phase 4, however, Marvel has wisely used their miniseries as opportunities to play around with the traditional formula and introduce bold new concepts that subvert expectations and expand their appeal to a wider range of viewers. Marvel's higher concept shows include subversion of typical story formulas, new and innovative ways to shoot action sequences, unique finales, and genre flipping. Ultimately, the exploration of new concepts is freeing. It doesn't always work out in the show's favor, but it does show that Marvel is working hard to keep their new material fresh.

It took a lot of guts and trust for Marvel Studios to open their TV run with a show like WandaVision. Marvel swung for the fences by choosing to style each episode of WandaVision like a sitcom episode from a different decade of television. The first two episodes had many fans scratching their heads and others vowing not to continue watching, but as the weeks went on, and the mystery unfolded, the love for WandaVision grew. Hopefully, the positive response to WandaVision will encourage Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios to keep experimenting and trying new things. While theatrical audiences might not be entirely ready for complete subversion, TV is the perfect place to continue trying out new ideas.

The MCU is going through a necessary restructuring in their theatrical releases right now. But their television output in Phase 4 has been mostly brilliant. The miniseries is a perfect format for all the new origin stories because of the way it gives Marvel the freedom to try out new concepts, explore themes, and fully flush out new characters. Phase 4's TV repertoire is filled with great examples of experimentation for Marvel. And even though not everything works perfectly, Marvel must continue to test the waters. The MCU's best material comes from bold new choices.