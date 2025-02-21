After a series of misfires, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, the 2024 release of Deadpool & Wolverine helped the MCU to get back on track, and, despite sitting at a woeful 49% on Rotten Tomatoes, Captain America: Brave New World is pulling in some impressive box office numbers, suggesting that Marvel is back in its fan's good graces. With two more MCU releases coming in the immediate future — Thunderbolts* on May 2, 2025, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25, 2025 — all is well in the world again. To a point. While there's little doubt that anticipation is running high for the next two MCU films, everyone is already looking past them to Avengers: Doomsday in 2026, to such a degree that it almost seems pointless to have any films in between. You may remember how it didn't use to be like this or, more accurately, you may remember, but Marvel certainly doesn't.

The MCU Was Built on Building

The MCU began with the release of Iron Man in 2008, a touchstone moment in the evolution of comic book superhero films. The film launched the MCU in what is arguably the only way it could have been kicked off: without expectations. The character lacked the instant recognizability of heroes like Spider-Man and Wonder Woman, a second-tier hero that would seemingly be a poor choice to center a film around, let alone ground zero for a franchise juggernaut. Actor Robert Downey Jr. was only just getting back into Hollywood's favor after years of addiction and jail time, and, especially compared to later MCU releases, the storyline was simple and straightforward. Iron Man was a gamble that paid off in spades, a perfect mix of cast, story, and vision that was easy for filmgoers to buy into.

With its credits scene foreshadowing the Avengers, the simple film promised something special was coming. But what was important is that something special didn't come right away. The MCU built towards its first big event film, 2012's The Avengers, on the back of films that introduced the Incredible Hulk (Edward Norton), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Captain America (Chris Evans), plus another solo adventure for Iron Man, wrapping up Phase One of The Infinity Saga. Phase Two, similarly, had a series of films that built towards the next big event film, Captain America: Civil War, while Phase Three, again, built towards the grand finale of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. While there was anticipation for these event films, no one was jumping ahead to get there, content to be in the present with a series of films, good films at that, that built upon one another to get there.

Marvel Forgets How to Build the MCU