Editor's Note: The following contains full spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaOne of Marvel Studios' biggest missteps with most of their films is the lack of tension or stakes in their standalone stories, and that's unfortunately the case for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). The official start of the MCU's fifth phase and second third of the Multiverse Saga is off to a very so-so start with the third Ant-Man film. Not only is Quantumania the worst-received entry in the trilogy, but the film has also seen some of the lowest review aggregate scores in the entire franchise next to Eternals (2021). While Quantumania certainly does have some bright spots, such as a promising performance from Jonathan Majors as the next Marvel big bad, Kang the Conqueror, the issues surrounding the film's surprisingly unfunny humor, underutilized characters, overall forgettable story, and more make it one of the weaker entries in the MCU.

Though perhaps the biggest sin of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is one that continues to be ever-present in Marvel's projects: a clear lack of stakes and consequences. As we've seen in too many of the MCU films outside the Avengers series, the protagonists of these stories seem to have an endless supply of plot armor, otherwise meaning they don't seem to ever be at risk of death, serious harm, or major consequences. It's typically a minor annoyance that can be forgiven if the story is good enough, but in the case of Quantumania, it's a glaring flaw given that Kang the Conqueror is being billed as the next Thanos (Josh Brolin). A being so powerful and so dangerous that he has destroyed entire timelines and slaughtered various versions of the Avengers, and yet he was only able to barely scratch Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) — a hero that Kang can't even remember if he killed or not.

While we're not necessarily suggesting that we need realism in our regular doses of Marvel, Ant-Man and his family surviving a being like Kang with only a few bumps and bruises is quite a tough pill to swallow.

Scott Should Not Have Survived Kang

Right from the moment details of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's production began making themselves known, the idea of Kang being the main villain of an Ant-Man movie seemed like an odd idea. Kang? A being from the multiversal future whose advanced technology is capable of disintegrating lifeforms at the push of a button. Ant-Man? He can shrink and grow.

It's a strange match-up to be sure, and maybe that was the intent. Ant-Man has typically been considered a bit of a joke character in the MCU, with the other more-established heroes like Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) continuously mocking "regular-sized man." Perhaps Scott Lang prevailing over a threat as significant as Kang is meant to show how far the character has come since his debut in 2015, completing his evolution from comic relief punching bag into a respected full-fledged leader. On paper that sounds fine, but still, Scott's victory over Kang still feels far too easy and ultimately unearned.

Part of this is also on Kang himself for not just immediately killing Scott when he had the chance. He went from literally disintegrating soldiers by the dozens to monologuing the ears off of Scott and his family before getting beaten by some tech-head ants. Even in a fistfight with Scott, Kang isn't able to hold his own. The point is that something needed to happen to Scott in this movie for Kang to feel like more of a threat. The bold choice would be to kill Scott, the acceptable choice would be to have Scott and Hope (Evangeline Lilly) remain trapped in the Quantum Realm, and the bare-minimum choice would be to have Scott be critically injured in some way. Instead, Scott walks away from Kang's dangers scot-free, with the so-called fearsome Conqueror now having to fight an uphill battle to gain intimidation points after being beaten by the guy who controls ants.

'Quantumania' Killed the Wrong Avenger

Not only does Quantumania not risk the characters who should face consequences, the one character it does decide to kill is the one we want to see a lot more of. Easily another stand-out positive element of the film is the unexpected return of Ant-Man's original foe, Darren Cross (Corey Stoll). The villain formerly known as Yellowjacket had survived his first encounter with Scott and morphed into the deadly (and hilarious) M.O.D.O.K., a Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing. Seeing Stoll once again able to chew the scenery on screen is a delight, and honestly the film nails the self-serious yet fundamentally funny nature of the iconic character.

Which is why M.O.D.O.K. getting killed off is so frustrating. Out of nowhere his conversation with Cassie (Kathryn Newton), the young girl who he held hostage all those years ago, a redemption arc for Cross is introduced. Sounds like something that could be an interesting story to follow when Kang inevitably returns, right? Well, we'll never know, as M.O.D.O.K.'s redemption is rushed at full speed as he sacrifices himself toward the film's conclusion. The movie had five main protagonists and three side characters that could have faced similar consequences, but instead, Quantumania kills the one character who historically has faced off against multiple characters in the comics and had far more potential for follow-up stories. In the end, Darren Cross jokingly implies he died as an Avenger. Had he stayed alive for a few more movies, that might have been true.

When we say we want higher stakes and consequences in these films, killing off a random henchman who could have grown into a more interesting character doesn't count.

There's Still Hope for Higher Stakes in the MCU with 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Whether our hopes for a more serious and riskier story in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania were unfounded or not, it's still unfortunate the start to Marvel's newest phase proved inconsequential. However, if the early buzz around the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) is to be believed, the final Marvel film from writer/director James Gunn is bound to have some high stakes.

Not only will this be Gunn's last film, we also know that this will be the last time we see certain actors in the MCU, such as the case with Dave Bautista. With that knowledge, we can only imagine that Drax and perhaps even a few more characters are going to get a proper send-off or be killed off. Even though the Guardians films are some of the funniest movies in the MCU, they're also some of the most poignant and heartfelt, with Yondu's (Michael Rooker) death being particularly impactful and one of the best sacrifices in the entire franchise.

Even at Comic-Con the cast and crew of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 couldn't help but get a bit teary-eyed when discussing the film. Whatever the case may be, it's being billed as quite the emotional conclusion. That emotion, being it brought through pain, death, or consequence, is essential if the MCU wants to continue as the powerhouse success it began as.

