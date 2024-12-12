After the conclusion of Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel Studios had a big job to do in setting up the next big overarching story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the introduction of Phase Four. Throughout the next saga of films and television shows, the opinion of the beloved cinematic universe wavered quite a bit. With the CEO of Disney becoming Bob Chapek, who had an interesting, "quantity over quality" mindset towards content, these opinions were a little validated. However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe still delivered projects that are quite enjoyable and, in turn, rewatchable.

Whether it be one of the best projects Marvel Studios has put out or a stinker sequel to a beloved franchise, the rewatchability of Phase Four for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is very back and forth. One of its biggest issues being that there are a lot of projects that aren't horrible, but not astounding as well, making them very middle-ground projects quality-wise. Nonetheless, there is still a lot of good to return to in this fourth era of the Marvel world.

17 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

Directed by Taika Waititi

Image via Marvel Studios

While Thor: Ragnarok was considered one of Marvel Studios' best projects in a while and, to some, saved the character of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the sequel to said film flopped exponentially among Marvel fans. While the additional humor added to the tone of Thor: Ragnarok was a huge plus for that film, director Taika Waititi took the humor a bit too far in the fourth outing and, therefore, made the project upsettingly unserious. The worst result of this is the fact that even though they got the extremely talented Christian Bale to play one of the coolest, most threatening Marvel villains in recent years, he was severely underutilized and not taken seriously.

Thor: Love and Thunder had the foundation to have been an incredible film. Although there's speculation and rumors that a plethora of content was cut from the film, regardless, the final product is what needs to be judged and that ended up being less than desirable. The misuse of Gorr the God Butcher was the final nail in the coffin for many fans, as there was a lot of talking about how powerful the villain was and not enough showing. The overuse of humor and unserious tone to a plot that's supposed to be taken seriously makes this a tough film to rewatch.

16 'What If...?' - Season 1 (2021)

Created by A.C. Bradley

Image via Marvel Studios

Admittedly, most of the What If...? episodes are pretty fun on first watch. However, when returning to them, there's not much worth returning for. Many fans initially (and still do) complain that the "What If" scenarios that make up the season's episodes are a bit odd and not the kinds of stories one would expect or want from a show that's producing alternate scenarios for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While fans were hoping for episodes surrounding events like "What if the other half got snapped?", they instead got episodes like, Season 1, Episode 2, "What If... T'Challa Became Star-Lord?" (which was a fine episode, but what is that concept?) While there are pretty good episodes in there, there's not much worth returning to that have any rewatchability factor. They're mostly fine on a first watch, but that's about it.

15 'Eternals' (2021)

Directed by Chloé Zhao

Image via Marvel Studios

Upon its release in 2021, Eternals was critically ripped apart. There are plenty of reasons for this, but one of the largest that added to this reception is both the film's pacing and overall plot structure. Both of these factors make the film somewhat difficult to return to, which is a shame, as the directing displayed by Chloé Zhao in the movie is wonderful and some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best.

Many believe the film's plot is a bit all over the place, which has caused some to even consider the film boring, which, obviously, is not something to return to. While the film could and should have ushered the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a new era and unlocked a new corner of their world, it ended up falling flat.

14 'Black Widow' (2021)

Directed by Cate Shortland

Image via Marvel Studios

The Black Widow movie arrived far later than it ever should have. Many claim that the movie, given the story presented, should have come out directly after Captain America: Civil War. However, unfortunately, the film was released after her death in Avengers: Endgame, which took away from how compelling the plot could have been. Despite this, there's still a good amount of stuff to return to within the film.

The action sequences are quite entertaining, giving the vibe of a classic spy film, but in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, fans had speculated for years about the secret behind the "Budapest Mission" that was first mentioned by Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) in The Avengers and finally got the payoff. The drama behind the film is very well done, especially when addressing the mission itself. Not to mention, the chemistry between the former spy family is great, thanks to the wonderful performances.