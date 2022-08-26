Phase four of the MCU has been the most divisive yet. Despite films like Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home wowing audiences and critics alike (the latter is even returning to cinemas with 'The More Fun Stuff Version'), too many of the films and Disney+ shows have underperformed.

Returning favorites like Thor: Love And Thunder andDoctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madnessfailed to live up to their potential and left fans wanting more. While much of the Multiversal Saga is still up in the air, fans all agree on one thing: Phase Four has given us plenty of exciting new heroes that we can't wait to see more from.

Black Knight - Kit Harrington

The problem with Kit Harrington's Dane Whitman in The Eternals is that he simply wasn't given anything to do. The film was already far too bloated with new characters to try and introduce Black Knight as well. This left audiences with nothing more than a brief post-credit tease involving a sword and a whisper that will have confused casual fans and left hardcore fans wishing for more.

RELATED: Marvel's Ironheart: Release Window, Cast, and Everything We Know So FarThough Kit Harrington is a great choice for the role, and it was fun to see him interact with the other members of the Eternals, it feels as if it would have been better for the character to be introduced elsewhere, in his own Disney+ show, perhaps. Thankfully, Dane will likely be given a much beefier role when he returns in the upcomingBlade reboot.

The Eternals - Yes, We're Grouping Them Together

It's no coincidence that the first three entries in this list are made up of characters introduced in The Eternals. Though the film was visually spectacular and well directed, it simply didn't have enough time to introduce all of its characters and concepts, and, as a result, there are very few memorable characters.

Exceptional actors such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Kumail Nanjiani were given little to do with Kingo (Nanjiani), inexplicably sitting out the third act entirely. That being said, the post-credits scenes teased an interesting future for these characters, and hopefully, they will each be given more screen time in future projects.

She-Hulk - Tatiana Maslany

It's perhaps too early to judge She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, given that only two episodes have been released so far, but it's already clear that Tatiana Maslany is perfect for the role. Jennifer Walters is witty, charismatic, and, so far at least, completely uninterested in becoming a superhero, which makes for an interesting variation on other Marvel heroes.

RELATED: The MCU's B Sides: The 10 Most Underrated FIlms of the MCU So FarShe also benefits significantly from the always incredible Mark Ruffalo, returning as Bruce Banner to teach his younger cousin the secrets of being a Hulk. The first two episodes have certainly shown plenty of promise, and with seven episodes still to go, plus a much-anticipated Daredevil appearance, She-Hulk may well belong higher on this list by the time the series ends.

Echo - Alaqua Cox

There are plenty of reasons to be excited for the upcoming Disney+ series, Echo. Not only is Echo a disabled hero, played once again by Alaqua Cox, who first appeared in the role in Hawkeye, but the show will also reunite Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin for the first time since season three of Daredevil.

Alaqua Cox has already proven just how captivating this character can be. Last seen seemingly shooting Kingpin in the head, it will be interesting to see how the series deals with the fallout from this and whether she and Daredevil will see eye to eye over the matter.

Ms. Marvel - Iman Vellani

Ms. Marvel was a lot of fun. It was fast-paced, impactful, and, most importantly, featured an incredible lead performance from Iman Vellani. The Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) obsessed youngster went on quite the journey throughout the six-episode series.

RELATED: 'The Gray Man' and 9 Other Great Non-Superhero Movies By MCU DirectorsShe learned more about her family history and heritage and that she is the first mutant in the MCU. The ramifications of this reveal are hugely exciting, as was the post-credit cameo that teased Ms. Marvel's involvement in the upcoming The Marvels. Seeing her and her hero Carol Danvers share the screen will surely be heartwarming and hilarious, just as most of Ms. Marvel was.

America Chavez - Xochitl Gomez

While the Doctor Strange sequel divided fans with its misleading title and questionable treatment of beloved character Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), fans seem to agree that Xochitl Gomez's performance as the multiverse-traveling America Chavez was a high point for the film. Given that we're currently in the Multiversal Saga, it seems highly likely that a character with the appearance to travel across the multiverse will play a key role going forward.

Audiences weren't given much time with America in the Doctor Strange sequel, and we're hoping that her tragic past will be further explored in future appearances, potentially even seeing the character reunited with her parents.

Moon Knight - Oscar Isaac

It was always going to take a lot to bring Oscar Isaac back to the superhero genre after his disastrous experience in X-Men: Apocalypse, but the Moon Knight Disney+ series managed to bring the actor back to the genre, allowing him to suit up as the titular hero. Moon Knight felt like a deviation from the other Phase Four projects. It was connected to the MCU only by the briefest of references and played out as more of a character study than an action-packed superhero show.

RELATED: 9 Film Cliffhangers We'll Never See a Resolution ForThe show's exploration of mental health was handled sensitively and honestly, and the few action scenes we saw were delightfully brutal and impactful. It's unclear whether this character will return, but given the overwhelmingly positive reception, it seems a given that we'll see Moon Knight once again.

Kate Bishop - Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld's casting as Kate Bishop is perfect. The character who was introduced in the action-packed Disney+ series, Hawkeye, is frantic, often goofy, and lost in her own thoughts, but my goodness, can she fire an arrow. Her chemistry with her superhero idol Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) made the series a delight to watch, and her comedic rivalry with Yelena Belova illustrated that they should spend much screen time together going forward.

Steinfeld, an Oscar nominee, seemingly loves the character (who doesn't?), and given the actress's popularity and talent, we expect her to play a significant role in the MCU moving forward. Hopefully, she always has Lucky The Pizza Dog by her side too.

Yelena Belova - Florence Pugh

Phase Four of the MCU has seen Marvel make moves to cast the best young actors, and Florence Pugh may just be their best piece of work. The incredibly talented actress, best known for Midsommar and Little Women, brought charm, wit, heart, and a host of ass-kicking prowess to her role as Yelena Belova, quickly proving that she is a worthy successor to Scarlett Johansson's throne.

RELATED: MCU: 10 Super-Powered Duos From The Comics That Fans Haven't Seen YetPugh has appeared in two MCU properties so far, Black Widow and the Hawkeye Disney+ series, and it's widely expected that she will make her third appearance in the upcoming The Thunderbolts, which will likely see the young assassin continue to struggle to find her place in the world, and which side of the law she belongs on.

Shang-Chi - Simu Liu

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is an absolute riot. It is not only the most aesthetically pleasing film in the entire MCU (excluding the third act), but it also contains the best fight scenes in the whole MCU. The bus fight sequence showcases Shang-Chi's martial arts prowess and immediately establishes him as one of the best fighters in the cinematic universe.

Simu Liu campaigned for the role on Twitter before being cast, and it's easy to see why. He excels in every aspect, from the incredibly complicated fight choreography to his hilarious and touching relationship with his best friend Katy (Awkwafina). It's not yet confirmed when Shang-Chi will appear next, but hopefully, we won't be made to wait too long.

