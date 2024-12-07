Compared to the first two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Phase Three is the largest by far. While the initial two both had six films, Phase Three finds itself jam-packed with eleven in total. With the goal of the era to build up to and finish off the Infinity Saga, the third collection of films not only had a hefty job to do, but is filled with some of the best films in the Marvel Studios franchise.

Containing a prequel, solo films, two Avengers events and sequels, Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a thrill ride and a half. Whether a film is action packed, hilarious or a brilliant culmination of the Infinity Saga, this third phase is one worth rewatching and truly doesn't have a bad film (except for one).

11 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' (2018)

Directed by Peyton Reed

Despite what Rotten Tomatoes may say, fans online are not "fans" of Ant-Man and the Wasp. Whether one agrees with the online consensus or not, Ant-Man and the Wasp is the least rewatchable of Phase Three. But, this doesn't mean it has zero rewatchability factor. In fact, there are some really cool aspects and scenes of the film that make it worth at least one rewatch.

Much like Ant-Man, the second film does a great job using the character's unique size to its advantage when it comes to both humor and action. Whether it be the scene in which Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) becomes the size of an elementary schooler while breaking into Cassie Lang's (Abby Ryder Fortson) or an intense action sequence in a kitchen filled with food and thrown knives, there are some really fun scenes in this Ant-Man sequel.

10 'Captain Marvel' (2019)

Directed by Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck

Captain Marvel received a lot of unnecessary backlash and hate (thanks to the wrong crowd becoming the vocal majority), and because of this, many seem to ignore that the film has a great rewatchability factor. Not only is the action a ton of fun, but it provides some great history for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

The dynamic between Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and the young future Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. is great. The action of the film (especially as she gains her true power) is very exciting. It goes a long way to show how truly powerful she is before she made her appearance in Avengers: Endgame to fight off Thanos (Josh Brolin).

9 'Doctor Strange' (2016)

Directed by Scott Derrickson

The film introduction of the Sorcerer Supreme is very underrated and not brought up very often when it comes to discussing Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Its fans will come out of the woodwork to argue for Doctor Strange's defense. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Master of the Mystic Arts, introduced magic to the Marvel Studios world in a way that made it thrilling and visually engaging beyond belief.

The mystic world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is awesome and Doctor Strange does a great job exemplifying that. It brought forth concepts and powers that fans had yet to see in the universe and wowed audiences all across the world, which makes it surprising that it's become so underrated over the years. Not to mention, the use of time manipulation in battles is unique and keeps things interesting.

8 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Directed by Joe Russo & Anthony Russo

The grand finale to the overarching story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga has some of the greatest moments in the entire franchise. The only thing that makes it less rewatchable than other films, is the plot's large length. Being about three hours, some may find it difficult to sit through the entire runtime again, no matter how incredible the scenes within it are.

And, boy, are the scenes within the film astounding. Whether it be Captain America (Chris Evans) finally picking up and using Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) hammer, Mjölnir, or the final battle that serves as one of the best superhero fight scenes of all time, there is so much within Avengers: Endgame to return to. Being the finale of the Infinity Saga, it delivers in every way that it needs to.