While the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be one of the most popular and profitable film franchises on the planet, it's not perfect. When weaving such a large and expansive universe, it's a given that there will be some slip-ups along the way, especially when it comes to continuity, causing inevitable plot holes. While some, like the infamous Spider-Man: Homecoming plothole, are more popular than others, some have slipped under the radar as well.

Whether they're known by the general public or not fully acknowledged, the plot holes make things a bit more confusing in the MCU, especially for viewers looking back on how things have played out over the years. They're nowhere near severe enough to ruin an experience, but a few are puzzling enough to get people scratching their heads and second-guessing what they've seen.

10 The 8 Years Later Conundrum

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

One of the more popular plot holes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes at the very beginning of Spider-Man: Homecoming. It was previously established that the Battle of New York in The Avengers took place in 2012, so when the film opens in the aftermath of the Battle of New York before flashing forward eight years into the future, there's a small slip-up that convolutes the timeline of the universe.

See, No Way Home is supposedly set in 2017, but the title card "8 years later" implies The Avengers actually took place in 2008, which is impossible. The MCU supposedly takes place chronologically, give or take one or two movies set entirely in the past. However, the main MCU timeline was supposed to happen in the year it was released, making this one of the franchise's most egregious plot holes.

9 Electro Knows Spider-Man's Identity

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

The reveal at the beginning of Spider-Man: No Way Home that the multiversal villains coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe know who Spider-Man is under the mask causes questions to arise regarding Electro's (Jamie Foxx) involvement. In his original appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, it's never established that Electro knows who Spider-Man really is, and he never finds out.

Some have decided through head-canon that he is actually a variant and not necessarily the exact version from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Another theory suggests that he found out when he became pure electricity somehow at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2's final battle. But the fact of the matter is, it's never established in the film, so there's no real explanation as to how he's there.

8 Gamora is the Last of Her Race

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

After the Guardians are first arrested in their debut film, Guardians of the Galaxy, it's established that Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) is the last remaining survivor of her race. But when Avengers: Infinity War came around and decided to show the origin of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Gamora's father-adoptive-daughter relationship, it was shown that only half of her race was massacred. Thanos also says that her planet and people are thriving, living better than they ever had.

If her planet and people were thriving and doing so well, it doesn't make much sense that people have been led to believe that they were all murdered. The Mad Titan wouldn't have covered it up since he's so proud of his mission. Thus, it doesn't make much sense that the general populous thinks that Gamora is the last of her civilization, and it's even weirder that she doesn't correct them.

7 S.H.I.E.L.D. Wasn't Called S.H.I.E.L.D. Until 2008

'Iron Man' (2008)

In Iron Man, it's established by Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) that S.H.I.E.L.D. had yet to call themselves by the acronym and only been called by its full name, Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division. A decade later, Captain Marvel shows them calling themselves S.H.I.E.L.D. since 1995.

It doesn't make sense that Coulson would deliberately call the organization by its long-winded true name rather than its acronym until 2008 and claim that they had never called themselves that. In fact, the reveal makes the fan-favorite Coulson look a bit weird and not as knowledgeable as he was sold to be. It's nothing wild, but enough to have heads scratching.

6 Avengers Tower Stopped Appearing

'Hawkeye' (2021)

Starting with Hawkeye and continuing to this day, the ex-Avengers Tower stopped appearing in New York and was replaced with the real-world building in that location, the MetLife Building. Apparently, the building had been sold by a mystery party, but the was no follow-through.

The sale of the once-Avengers Tower established in Spider-Man: Homecoming was a really big deal, causing fans to continuously speculate who bought the building. Some thought it would be the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Oscorp or the Baxter Foundation, which were honestly not ridiculous assumptions. It's not like the building was never significant; thus, it's odd that such an important building seems to have been forgotten. Who knows? Maybe MetLife actually bought it.