While the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be known for its action-packed and lighthearted storylines, it's no stranger to getting serious. In fact, some MCU plots are quite dark and not for the faint of heart. Sometimes, this cinematic universe can take a step back and be heartbreaking and even chilling, at times bringing unexpected yet much-appreciated gravitas to its characters and lore.

Whether it be the death of a loved one that sends the main character into a downward spiral or a devastating backstory that has audiences sobbing, these grave detours make for some of the most memorable plots in the universe. This list will deal with the darkest MCU plots so far, ranking them by how shocking, out-of-pocket, and tragic they can be and how impactful they are to the franchise as a whole. The stories might not be harrowing per se — this is still quite the lighthearted series — but that doesn't make them any less dark, at least by the MCU's standards.

10 Black Widow's Backstory

'Black Widow' (2021)

Black Widow's (Scarlett Johansson) backstory was hinted at for quite some time throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it was never alluded to be anything but dark. The red in her ledger has always been hinted at, and some thought they'd never see it come to life before the solo Black Widow film was announced.

But when Black Widow actually rolled around into theaters and on Disney+, people finally got to see what had been haunting the spy and Avenger her entire life. In a flashback, audiences see the events of Budapest. As a way to defect from the Black Widow program, Natasha had to kill General Dreykov (Ray Winstone) and his young daughter, an innocent bystander who had no guilt in her father's crimes. Yeah, everyone gets it now, Natasha. Dark stuff.

9 Project Insight

'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

The entire idea and intention behind Project Insight in Captain America: The Winter Soldier is eerie and uncomfortably possible. A lot of the most chilling aspects in this remarkable movie are the massive implications behind the system's intentions and how easy it is for any institution, especially the government, to become corrupt and encourage further crimes.

Project Insight's intention of targeting and taking out potential criminals before they even commit a crime is certainly not far off from something any real-life government might try to do. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it may have been a response to the otherworldly attack on New York in The Avengers, but it wouldn't take much to believe a real-life superpower would try something similar. Indeed, the scariest part of Project Insight is how real it could be one day.

8 The Death of Aunt May

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

One of the saddest moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Spider-Man films as a whole is the death of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) during the multiversal events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It's an incredibly impactful moment, easily the darkest in Tom Holland's Spider-Man career and leads to a very bleak arc for the young web-slinger.

The death of Uncle Ben has defined pretty much every Spider-Man's career, but Holland's Spider-Man went through that arc with his Aunt May. No matter the iteration of the Spider-Man character, Aunt May has always been beloved and a favorite for audiences, so seeing her die was quite painful. The downward spiral that Peter descends into after May's death at the hands of the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) is one of the darkest character arcs a Spider-Man has gone through on film.

7 John Walker's Downfall

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' (2021)

John Walker (Wyatt Russell) taking up the mantle of Captain America was never going to end well, but no one really knew how poorly things would go. It's been stated several times that the super soldier serum that was given to Steve made his good and bad traits stronger than they had been before. Thus, bringing a flawed man like John Walker into the fold and giving him the super soldier serum was a massive oversight on the government's part.

So, when Walker is pursuing a Flag-Smasher and lets his rage get the best of him, he brutally caves the man's chest in with the Captain America shield in public. It's a horrifying sight to behold, especially being done with Steve's iconic shield, a symbol of freedom, at least up to that point. The brutal display of power shook not only the Marvel Cinematic Universe but its fandom as well.

6 Death of the Black Panther

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (2022)

After the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman in 2020, many were unsure of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe would move forward with the character and the greenlit second film in the franchise. Were they going to recast T'Challa or kill him off? Many wondered what the best way to proceed would be, and thankfully, Ryan Coogler took things in a dark yet necessary direction.

The beginning of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever depicts a Wakanda up in arms as they struggle to save their dying king from a sickness. So, yes, they decided to kill off T'Challa in-universe, and it's just as dark and tragic as everyone thought it would be. It was a very depressing way to start the film and send his young sister, the up to that point criminally underrated Shuri (Letitia Wright), down a path to become the new Black Panther.Everyone felt for her as they relived the uncontrollability of Chadwick and T'Challa's deaths, and it did wonders for the film while also paying tribute to the actor.